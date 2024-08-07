

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.5021 against the euro and 107.43 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5067 and 104.67, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.3766 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3785.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.48 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the greenback.



