Operating at a hyper-private scale, Ilkari's data sovereignty solutions-data centre, colocation, sovereign cloud, and domain registration-give control over digital infrastructure.

Ilkari, the first truly sovereign technology company, today announced the launch of its industry-first, end-to-end data sovereignty solutions. These solutions empower businesses to build data sovereignty on their terms and have full control of their digital assets.

Built hyper-sovereign from the ground up, Ilkari was founded to future-proof enterprises' data needs by empowering them with an end-to-end data sovereignty solution that allows them to know and control where their data resides, flows, and is accessed-even as data volumes increase.

Ilkari operates on a hyper-private scale and enables its current customers, who regularly appear in the top 300 most visited US websites, to process more than 120M+ daily transactions on average (the scale of global payment processors). Ilkari customers deploy more than 150 critical and diverse technologies in Ilkari's highly flexible, colocation and sovereign cloud platform from databases to middleware to hardware-based encryption.

"Controlling digital infrastructure is crucial for companies who want to achieve true data sovereignty over their technology," said Ilkari CEO Shane Paterson. "Data is eating the world, much like software did in the past 15 years. We enable our customers to build data sovereignty on their terms with end-to-end sovereignty solutions that allow them to quickly, easily and efficiently expand their infrastructure as their enterprise grows."

About Ilkari

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Ilkari gives businesses control over their digital assets, empowering enterprises to build data sovereignty on their terms with our industry-first, end-to-end sovereignty solutions. Our best-in-breed sovereign technology operates at a hyper-private scale. It delivers privacy and control for your data flow, ensuring our customers know where their data resides and how it is accessed at all times. Ilkari's new privately owned data centre has a TIA-942 C Rated-3 certification, the first in Colombia. We provide colocation services within our purpose-built data centre, a sovereign cloud and top-level domain registration, creating a sovereign environment at the start of your digital sovereign journey. For more information, visit www.ilkari.tech.

