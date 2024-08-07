4imprint has continued to trade better than its underlying market across H124, with revenues 5% ahead of H123. The North American promotional products market recovered lost ground in Q2 to be effectively flat over the half, implying further market share gains for 4imprint, already the largest player but with a share of just 5%. The gross margin improvement posted in H223 from pricing and mix has continued and looks to be sustainable. We have trimmed our FY24 revenue forecast by 3% but lifted our pre-tax profit by 2%, with consequent adjustments to FY25, where we look for 6.5% top-line growth, predicated on a stronger US economy. We now publish our first thoughts on FY26 with similar growth and margin assumptions.

