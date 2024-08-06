LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG) today announced results for the second quarter and first half periods ended June 30, 2024.

Montrose Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vijay Manthripragada, commented, "We're thrilled to build on our strong first quarter performance with another period of exceptional results. Broad-based strength across our business lines drove year-over-year growth in our key operating metrics. This resulted in record quarterly revenues and record Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1, and year-over-year margin improvement across all three segments. We're especially pleased with our continued organic growth this quarter, fueled by the growing traction of our cross-selling initiatives. This strong organic growth, five highly accretive acquisitions completed so far this year, and ongoing secular tailwinds reinforce our confidence in our outlook."

Mr. Manthripragada continued, "We do not anticipate the recent United States (US) Supreme Court decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo or the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election to alter our growth or outlook. As we demonstrated with our strong performance during the prior Obama and Trump administrations, and our strong performance during the current Biden administration, our perspective remains upbeat regardless of the US election outcome. The impact of US federal policy swings has historically been muted for Montrose given the significant influence of state and local environmental regulations, stakeholder pressure, and our limited exposure to any one end market. Our business mix may shift, but our aggregate outlook and growth algorithms remain unchanged. We expect further regulatory complexity for our US clients and anticipate a shift of influence to state regulatory agencies, which are expected to drive incremental demand across our portfolio of services. It is also important to note that approximately 20% of our revenue is generated in Canada, Australia, and Europe, which continue to see independent, attractive, and secular tailwinds. Demand for our business is strong, and we are seeing increased customer activity across our service lines that we expect to continue. With our flexibility in capital allocation and our ability to adjust investments in innovation based on client relationships, Montrose is well positioned for continued success in delivering value to both our customers and shareholders in this dynamic environmental landscape."

______________________ (1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of these measures, including how they are calculated and the reasons why we believe they provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Liquidity of $188.3 million included $16.9 million of cash and $171.4 million of availability on the Company's revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $173.3 million compared to $159.1 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 8.9%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to strong organic revenue growth in our Assessment, Permitting and Response and Measurement and Analysis segments, and the contributions of acquisitions, partially offset by lower environmental emergency response and water treatment revenues, and the shift away from lower margin revenue in our renewable services business.

Net loss was $10.2 million, or $0.39 of LPS, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.38 LPS, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in net loss was primarily attributable to higher interest and income tax expenses in the current year quarter, partially offset by improved loss from operations. The year-over-year decline in LPS was due to a net loss increase, partially offset by lower dividends on our Series A-2 preferred stock and a higher weighted average outstanding share count.

Adjusted Net Income1 was $10.8 million, and Adj EPS1 was $0.20, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $14.8 million, and Adj EPS1 of $0.29 in the prior year quarter. Both Adjusted Net Income1 and Adj EPS1 were lower than the prior year primarily the result of higher interest and income tax expenses, partially offset by improved loss from operations. Adj EPS1 was also impacted by a higher weighted average outstanding share count in the current period and lower dividends on our Series A-2 preferred stock.

Second quarter 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was $23.3 million, or 13.5% of revenues, compared to $21.2 million, or 13.3% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was due to higher revenues driven by organic growth and acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased in all three operating segments.

First Six Months 2024 Results

Total revenue in the first six months of 2024 increased 13.1% to $328.7 million compared to $290.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily due to organic growth in our Assessment, Permitting and Response, and Measurement and Analysis segments, and the contributions of acquisitions, partially offset by lower environmental emergency response and water treatment revenues, and the shift away from lower margin revenue in our renewable services business.

Net loss was $23.5 million, or $0.91 LPS, in the first six months of 2024 compared to a net loss of $21.9 million, or $1.00 LPS, in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily attributable to higher interest and income tax expenses in the current year period, partially offset by an improved loss from operations. Improved LPS was a result of lower dividends on the Series A-2 preferred stock and a higher weighted average outstanding share count, partially offset by a higher net loss.

Adjusted Net Income1 was $19.3 million, and Adj EPS1 was $0.37, in the first six months of 2024 compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $25.2 million, and Adj EPS1 of $0.47, in the prior year period. Both Adjusted Net Income1 and Adj EPS1 were lower than the prior year primarily as a result of higher interest and income tax expenses, partially offset by improved loss from operations. Adj EPS1 was also impacted by a higher weighted average outstanding share count in the year-to-date period and lower dividends on our Series A-2 preferred stock.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first six months of 2024 was $40.2 million, or 12.2% of revenues, compared to $37.8 million, or 13.0% of revenues, in the prior year period. The increase in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily due to higher revenues driven by organic growth and acquisitions. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 as a percentage of revenues decreased primarily due to the first quarter 2024 impact of the Matrix acquisition.

Operating Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash used in operating activities for the first six months ended June 30, 2024, was $21.1 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $24.5 million in the prior year period. Lower cash flow from operations was driven primarily by an increase in receivables, related to the integration of Matrix earlier this year and several large new projects. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to improve over the balance of the year, and operating cash flow in the back half of the current year is expected to be up significantly versus the second half of 2023.

In April 2024, Montrose completed a public offering of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock, raising approximately $121.8 million in proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. The proceeds from the offering have been and will be used for general corporate purposes and continued acceleration of strategic growth initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions or business expansion, commercialization of intellectual property given expanded environmental regulations, research and development, software development, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of debt.

As of June 30, 2024, Montrose had $188.3 million of liquidity, including $16.9 million of cash and $171.4 million of availability on its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2024, Montrose's leverage ratio under its credit facility, which includes recently completed acquisitions and acquisition-related contingent earnout payments that may become payable in cash, was 2.4 times.

Recent Acquisitions

In April 2024, Montrose acquired Engineering & Technical Associates. (ETA), a leader in Process Safety Management. ETA is part of the Company's Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.

In May 2024, Montrose acquired Paragon Soil & Environmental Consulting, Inc. (Paragon), a leading environmental consulting firm in Canada. Paragon is part of the Company's Remediation & Reuse segment.

In July 2024, Montrose acquired Spirit Environmental, LLC. (Spirit), a leading provider of air permitting and compliance services. Spirit is part of the Company's Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

The Company reaffirms its full year 2024 Revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook. The Company expects Revenue to be in the range of $690 million to $740 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $95 million to $100 million for the full year 2024. The midpoints of the ranges incorporate an expectation of low double digit organic revenue growth and continued year-on-year Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 margin expansion.

Our Revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook does not include any benefit from future acquisitions.

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 173,325 $ 159,101 $ 328,650 $ 290,529 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown below) 104,086 98,196 200,643 179,829 Selling, general and administrative expense 59,239 55,247 116,313 104,860 Fair value changes in business acquisition

contingencies 136 353 242 (45 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,515 11,398 24,168 21,953 Loss from operations (2,651 ) (6,093 ) (12,716 ) (16,068 ) Other income (expense), net (924 ) 947 (417 ) (889 ) Interest expense, net (3,976 ) (1,877 ) (7,282 ) (3,418 ) Total other income (expense), net (4,900 ) (930 ) (7,699 ) (4,307 ) Loss before expense from income taxes (7,551 ) (7,023 ) (20,415 ) (20,375 ) Income tax expense 2,619 151 3,112 1,518 Net loss $ (10,170 ) $ (7,174 ) $ (23,527 ) $ (21,893 ) Equity adjustment from foreign currency translation 35 (118 ) - (106 ) Comprehensive loss (10,135 ) (7,292 ) (23,527 ) (21,999 ) Convertible and redeemable series A-2 preferred

stock dividend (2,750 ) (4,100 ) (5,564 ) (8,200 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (12,920 ) (11,274 ) (29,091 ) (30,093 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding-

basic and diluted 33,318 30,047 31,850 29,952 Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders- basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.00 )

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 16,905 $ 23,240 Accounts receivable, net 135,669 112,360 Contract assets 73,224 51,629 Prepaid and other current assets 14,222 13,695 Total current assets 240,020 200,924 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 63,627 56,825 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 38,898 32,260 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net 14,827 13,248 Goodwill 435,483 364,449 Other intangible assets, net 142,870 140,813 Other assets 8,191 8,267 Total assets $ 943,916 $ 816,786 Liabilities, Convertible and Redeemable Series A-2 Preferred Stock and

Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 58,223 $ 59,920 Accrued payroll and benefits 28,339 34,660 Business acquisitions contingent consideration, current 6,351 3,592 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,134 9,963 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,005 3,956 Current portion of long-term debt 23,667 14,196 Total current liabilities 131,719 126,287 Non-current liabilities Business acquisitions contingent consideration, long-term 9,595 2,448 Other non-current liabilities 6,118 6,569 Deferred tax liabilities, net 8,238 6,064 Conversion option 19,570 19,017 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 30,003 25,048 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 8,223 8,185 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees 188,749 148,988 Total liabilities $ 402,215 $ 342,606 Commitments and contingencies Convertible and redeemable series A-2 preferred stock $0.0001 par value Authorized, issued and outstanding shares: 11,667 and 17,500 at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $122.2

million and $182.2 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively 92,928 152,928 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000004 par value; authorized shares: 190,000,000 at June 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023; issued and outstanding shares: 34,168,713 and

30,190,231 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Additional paid-in-capital 682,879 531,831 Accumulated deficit (233,883 ) (210,356 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (223 ) (223 ) Total stockholders' equity 448,773 321,252 Total liabilities, convertible and redeemable series A-2 preferred stock and

stockholders' equity $ 943,916 $ 816,786

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (23,527 ) $ (21,893 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,168 21,953 Amortization of right-of-use asset 5,429 5,041 Stock-based compensation expense 23,103 24,125 Other operating activities, net 4,121 5,439 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: - Accounts receivable and contract assets (38,021 ) 2,078 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (938 ) (5,553 ) Accrued payroll and benefits (7,940 ) 411 Payment of contingent consideration - (611 ) Change in operating leases (6,306 ) (4,805 ) Other assets (1,216 ) (1,673 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (21,127 ) 24,512 Investing activities: Proceeds from corporate owned and property insurance 120 86 Purchases of property and equipment (17,928 ) (20,951 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 2,070 - Proprietary software development and other software costs (1,736 ) (2,041 ) Purchase price true ups - (1,027 ) Minority investments (210 ) - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70,252 ) (63,050 ) Net cash used in investing activities (87,937 ) (86,983 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 202,771 - Repayment of the line of credit (199,119 ) - Proceeds from the aircraft loan - 10,935 Repayment of aircraft loan (526 ) - Proceeds from term loan 50,000 - Repayment of term loan (3,906 ) (6,597 ) Payment of contingent consideration and other purchase price true ups (525 ) (1,194 ) Repayment of finance leases (3,103 ) (2,198 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (348 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock for exercised stock options 1,375 3,295 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in follow-on offering 121,776 - Dividend payment to the series A-2 stockholders (5,564 ) (8,200 ) Repayment to the series A-2 stockholders (60,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 102,829 (3,959 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,234 ) (66,430 ) Foreign exchange impact on cash balance (100 ) (91 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 23,240 89,828 End of period $ 16,905 $ 23,307 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for interest $ 6,858 $ 2,937 Cash paid for income tax $ 699 $ 1,261 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 1,217 $ 2,304 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 2,666 $ 3,326 Common stock issued to acquire new businesses $ 9,271 $ 2,598 Acquisitions unpaid contingent consideration $ 15,946 $ 6,430 Acquisitions contingent consideration paid in common stock $ 1,087 $ -

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. SEGMENT REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Segment

Revenues Segment

Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Segment

Revenues Segment

Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Assessment, Permitting and Response $ 53,444 $ 12,621 $ 61,411 $ 13,833 Measurement and Analysis 54,812 12,359 50,055 (2) 10,789 Remediation and Reuse 65,069 8,929 47,635 6,043 Total Operating Segments $ 173,325 $ 33,909 $ 159,101 $ 30,665 Corporate and Other - (10,593 ) - (9,474 ) Total $ 173,325 $ 23,316 $ 159,101 $ 21,191 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Segment

Revenues Segment

Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Segment

Revenues Segment

Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Assessment, Permitting and Response $ 112,024 $ 28,901 $ 113,625 $ 28,099 Measurement and Analysis 100,306 18,863 92,582 (2) 17,176 Remediation and Reuse 116,319 13,940 84,322 11,321 Total Operating Segments $ 328,650 $ 61,705 $ 290,529 $ 56,596 Corporate and Other - (21,466 ) - (18,802 ) Total $ 328,650 $ 40,239 $ 290,529 $ 37,794

______________________ (1) For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews Segment Adjusted EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance. (2) Includes revenue of $2.4 million and $3.9 million from the Discontinued Specialty Lab for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results under GAAP, in this release we also present certain other supplemental financial measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, including, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share. We calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. We calculate Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, fair value changes to financial instruments and contingent earnouts, discontinued specialty lab, and other gain or losses, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share represents Adjusted Net Income attributable to stockholders divided by the fully diluted number of shares of common stock outstanding during the applicable period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate our financial performance and compare it to that of our peers, evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting and capital allocation decisions and in connection with our executive incentive compensation. Adjusted Net Income and Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share are useful metrics to evaluate ongoing business performance after interest and tax. These measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because they allow for more consistent comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding gains and losses that are non-operational in nature or outside the control of management, and, in the case of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, by excluding items that may differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.

These non-GAAP measures do, however, have certain limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which we may make adjustments. In addition, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries, and other companies may not present these or similar measures. Management compensates for these limitations by using these measures as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single measure and to view Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share in conjunction with the related GAAP measures.

Additionally, we have provided estimates regarding Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for 2024. These projections account for estimates of revenue, operating margins and corporate and other costs. However, we cannot reconcile our projection of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, without unreasonable efforts because of the unpredictable or unknown nature of certain significant items excluded from Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and the resulting difficulty in quantifying the amounts thereof that are necessary to estimate net income (loss). Specifically, we are unable to estimate for the future impact of certain items, including income tax (expense) benefit, stock-based compensation expense, fair value changes and the accounting for the issuance of the Series A-2 preferred stock. We expect the variability of these items could have a significant impact on our reported GAAP financial results.

In this release we also reference our organic growth. We define organic growth as the change in revenues excluding revenues from i) our environmental emergency response business, ii) acquisitions for the first twelve months following the date of acquisition, and iii) businesses held for sale, disposed of or discontinued. Management uses organic growth as one of the means by which it assesses our results of operations. Organic growth is not, however, a measure of revenue growth calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and should be considered in conjunction with revenue growth calculated in accordance with GAAP. We have grown organically over the long term and expect to continue to do so.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (10,170 ) $ (7,174 ) $ (23,527 ) $ (21,893 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1) 7,137 7,350 14,566 14,590 Stock-based compensation (2) 11,831 11,090 23,103 24,125 Acquisition costs (3) 1,082 2,696 3,607 3,471 Fair value changes in financial instruments (4) 1,202 (865 ) 905 1,008 Expenses related to financing transactions (5) 95 353 239 (45 ) Fair value changes in business acquisition

contingencies (6) 136 - 242 4 Discontinued Specialty Lab (7) - 1,583 596 4,019 Other (gains) losses and expenses (8) 30 82 512 216 Tax effect of adjustments (9) (543 ) (301 ) (922 ) (301 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,800 $ 14,814 $ 19,321 $ 25,194 Preferred dividends Series A-2 (2,750 ) (4,100 ) (5,564 ) (8,200 ) Adjusted Net Income attributable to stockholders $ 8,050 $ 10,714 $ 13,757 $ 16,994 Net Loss per share attributable to stockholders $ (0.39 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.00 ) Basic Adjusted Net Income per share (10) $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ 0.57 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share (11) $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding 33,318 30,047 31,850 29,952 Fully diluted shares 39,576 37,079 37,631 36,485

_____________ (1) Represents amortization of intangible assets. (2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to (i) option awards issued to employees, (ii) restricted stock grants issued to directors and selected employees, (iii) and stock appreciation rights grants issued to selected employees. (3) Includes financial and tax diligence, consulting, legal, valuation, accounting and travel costs and acquisition-related incentives related to our acquisition activity. (4) Amounts relate to the change in fair value of the interest rate swap instruments and the embedded derivative attached to the Series A-2 preferred stock. (5) Amounts represent non-capitalizable expenses associated with refinancing and amending our debt facilities. (6) Amounts reflect the difference between the expected settlement value of acquisition related earn-out payments at the time of the closing of acquisitions and the expected (or actual) value of earn-outs at the end of the relevant period. (7) Amounts consist of operating losses before depreciation related to the Discontinued Specialty Lab. (8) Amount in 2024 consists of costs associated with a lease abandonment. Amount in 2023 consists of costs associated with an aviation loss. (9) The Company applied the estimated effective tax rate on portions of the adjustments related to our significant foreign entities, and determined the US portion of the adjustments do not have any tax impact since we are in a full deferred tax asset valuation allowance as of June 30, 2024. (10) Represents Adjusted Net Income attributable to stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Represents Adjusted Net Income attributable to stockholders divided by fully diluted number of shares of common stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (10,170 ) $ (7,174 ) $ (23,527 ) $ (21,893 ) Interest expense 3,976 1,877 7,282 3,418 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,619 151 3,112 1,518 Depreciation and amortization 12,515 11,398 24,168 21,953 EBITDA $ 8,940 $ 6,252 $ 11,035 $ 4,996 Stock-based compensation (1) 11,831 11,090 23,103 24,125 Acquisition costs (2) 1,082 2,696 3,607 3,471 Fair value changes in financial instruments (3) 1,202 (865 ) 905 1,008 Expenses related to financing transactions (4) 95 - 239 4 Fair value changes in business acquisition contingencies (5) 136 353 242 (45 ) Discontinued Specialty Lab (6) - 1,583 596 4,019 Other (gains) losses and expenses (7) 30 82 512 216 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,316 $ 21,191 $ 40,239 $ 37,794

_____________ (1) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expenses related to (i) option awards issued to employees, (ii) restricted stock grants issued to directors and selected employees, (iii) and stock appreciation rights grants issued to selected employees. (2) Includes financial and tax diligence, consulting, legal, valuation, accounting and travel costs and acquisition-related incentives related to our acquisition activity. (3) Amounts relate to the change in fair value of the interest rate swap instruments and the embedded derivative attached to the Series A-2 preferred stock. (4) Amounts represent non-capitalizable expenses associated with refinancing and amending our debt facilities. (5) Reflects the difference between the expected settlement value of acquisition related earn-out payments at the time of the closing of acquisitions and the expected (or actual) value of earn-outs at the end of the relevant period. (6) Amounts consist of operating losses before depreciation related to the Discontinued Specialty Lab. (7) Amount in 2024 consists of costs associated with a lease abandonment. Amount in 2023 consist of costs associated with an aviation loss.

