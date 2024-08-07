DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 226.4478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33841982 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 338975 EQS News ID: 1962599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

