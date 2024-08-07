Anzeige
07.08.2024 09:40 Uhr
DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (US71 LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Aug-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.9673 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2164131 
CODE: US71 LN 
ISIN: LU1407888053 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407888053 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      US71 LN 
Sequence No.:  338996 
EQS News ID:  1962641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962641&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
