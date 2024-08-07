

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year as exports grew amid a sharp fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 995 million in June versus a deficit of EUR 275 million in the corresponding month last year.



Exports were 8.8 percent higher in June compared to last year, while imports plunged by 11.7 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries increased 14.1 percent annually in June, while imports from them fell by 13.0 percent.



Exports to countries outside the EU declined 2.8 percent in June, and imports from those countries slumped 11.3 percent.



