Premier UK financial assistance provider achieves record-high ratings across multiple platforms, reflecting unwavering commitment to customer service

Western Circle, a leading name in online financial assistance, proudly marks ten years of unparalleled service to individuals across the UK. In this milestone, the company announces record-high customer satisfaction ratings, underscoring its dedication to exceptional service and support.

Customer service excellence

Over the past decade, Western Circle has prioritised the needs of its customers, resulting in outstanding satisfaction ratings on multiple platforms. Unlike other companies, Western Circle does not offer any incentive in return for reviews.

For its flagship brand, Cashfloat, the company has achieved:

4.82 out of 5 on Reviews.co.uk, based on 799 reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars on Google.com, based on 126 reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars on Reviewcentre.com, based on 126 reviews

2.8 out of 5 stars on Smart Money People, based on 157 reviews

4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, based on 272 reviews

"Our customer-facing agents have years of experience and consistently receive praise for their dedication and professionalism," said Peter Kimpton, Chief Operating Officer.

Customer praise

One customer wrote, "Just wanted to say I spoke to a woman on the phone earlier regarding my loan, and she needs a raise. She was so polite and friendly, a total credit to the business."

Another customer, Sam B from Stockton-on-Tees, shared his story: "I faced numerous challenges over the past year, from delayed wages to changing jobs. The team at Western Circle was incredibly supportive throughout, especially during the times I was stressed and struggling to keep up with payments. Their professionalism and kindness have made a significant difference in my financial journey. They are great ambassadors for the firm."

Looking forward

As Western Circle celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of customer service and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The company is always looking to make it easier for its customers and is now testing new communication channels to make it more seamless to contact them. Western Circle is excited about the future and looks forward to serving more individuals with the same level of dedication and care that has earned it such high praise.

For more information about Western Circle, please visit https://www.westerncircle.co.uk/ or contact Ofer Valencio Akerman.

