Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.08.2024 09:58 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes "Fastlink" to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/ Riga/ Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 7, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by UAB "Consilium optimum" known under the brand
name "Fastlink" have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North
market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, August 7. 

"Fastlink" issued bonds worth EUR 5 million in total. The bonds have a nominal
value of EUR 1,000 each, with an annual interest rate of 12% paid every three
months. The bond issue has a term of 3 years. Investors from Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia participated in the public offering, when the demand exceeded the
supply by 1.3 times. 

The funds raised in the public offering will be used to finance the expansion
of activities. 

"We congratulate "Fastlink" on entering the Nasdaq Baltic First North
alternative market. "Fastlink" public market debut is a testament to the
company's remarkable growth and ambition. Nasdaq wishes every success in
implementing its development plans and achieving new goals in the
telecommunications sector." - says Gediminas Varnas, president of Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

"This year, we led the Lithuanian telecom market by launching a pioneering 10
Gbps sustainable fiber-optic (PON) internet. In addition, we offer an extensive
selection of telecom services for individuals and businesses. Our goal is to
maintain our position as tech leaders in the market and to introduce inovative
products that enhance our customers' experience and supporting robust company
growth," says Vitalijus Romualdas Andrijauskas, CEO of UAB "Consilium optimum". 

Financial brokerage and investment banking firm "Orion Securities", based in
Lithuania, arranged the bond issue. The company is also the certified adviser
for the First North market. 

UAB "Consilium optimum" is known to users as the "Fastlink" brand - it is a
fast-growing company that offers fiber optic internet, smart TV, mobile
connection, 4G and 5G internet, video surveillance and other innovative IT and
IP services to private and business customers. The "Fastlink" brand has been
operating on the Lithuanian market for more than 20 years and is the first
service provider in Lithuania to provide 4K (ULTRA HD) smart TV. The company is
a completely independent telecommunications service provider. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com . 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. 



Media Contacts:
Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 6154612
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.