Nasdaq Welcomes "Fastlink" to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/ Riga/ Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 7, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by UAB "Consilium optimum" known under the brand name "Fastlink" have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, August 7. "Fastlink" issued bonds worth EUR 5 million in total. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each, with an annual interest rate of 12% paid every three months. The bond issue has a term of 3 years. Investors from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia participated in the public offering, when the demand exceeded the supply by 1.3 times. The funds raised in the public offering will be used to finance the expansion of activities. "We congratulate "Fastlink" on entering the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market. "Fastlink" public market debut is a testament to the company's remarkable growth and ambition. Nasdaq wishes every success in implementing its development plans and achieving new goals in the telecommunications sector." - says Gediminas Varnas, president of Nasdaq Vilnius. "This year, we led the Lithuanian telecom market by launching a pioneering 10 Gbps sustainable fiber-optic (PON) internet. In addition, we offer an extensive selection of telecom services for individuals and businesses. Our goal is to maintain our position as tech leaders in the market and to introduce inovative products that enhance our customers' experience and supporting robust company growth," says Vitalijus Romualdas Andrijauskas, CEO of UAB "Consilium optimum". Financial brokerage and investment banking firm "Orion Securities", based in Lithuania, arranged the bond issue. The company is also the certified adviser for the First North market. UAB "Consilium optimum" is known to users as the "Fastlink" brand - it is a fast-growing company that offers fiber optic internet, smart TV, mobile connection, 4G and 5G internet, video surveillance and other innovative IT and IP services to private and business customers. The "Fastlink" brand has been operating on the Lithuanian market for more than 20 years and is the first service provider in Lithuania to provide 4K (ULTRA HD) smart TV. The company is a completely independent telecommunications service provider. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com . Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. Media Contacts: Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 6154612