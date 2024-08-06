Gentherm Inc: Gentherm Announces Departure of its Chief Financial Officer

Anzeige
WKN: A1J4AC | ISIN: US37253A1034
Frankfurt
07.08.24
09:12 Uhr
45,000 Euro
-0,800
-1,75 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
06.08.2024
06.08.2024 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Gentherm Announces Departure of its Chief Financial Officer

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Matteo Anversa, has resigned effective September 1, 2024 to accept the role of Chief Financial Officer of Logitech International.

"On behalf of our employees, our leadership team and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Matteo for his significant contributions to Gentherm over the past five and one-half years. Having him as my partner to drive change in our organization, help design and implement our Fit-For-Growth strategy, execute the highly successful Alfmeier acquisition and to grow and steward our skilled finance and IT organization has been of extraordinary value to me and to the company. While we will deeply miss him, we understand that the opportunity presented to him is exceptional and we support him in the further growth of his career," said Phil Eyler, Gentherm's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Matteo Anversa, CFO said, "I am truly honored to have had this opportunity to work with the Gentherm team and lead and develop the outstanding Finance and IT teams at Gentherm. Together, we have accomplished record revenues, expanded profitability and achieved extraordinary new business wins that will contribute to topline growth for years to come. I depart knowing that our company and our shareholders are in good hands with the deep and talented global Finance and IT teams at Gentherm."

The company has initiated a CFO succession process, chaired by the President and CEO, and will provide updates as appropriate.

Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.


