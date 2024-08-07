Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in July compared to the previous year

Sales in July, excluding the acquired Spares Group, increased by 10 per cent to 852 MSEK (775). Organic sales increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous year. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Sales including Spares Group amounted to 922 MSEK (775). Compared to the same month last year the store network has increased by 12 stores. At the end of the period, the total number of stores was 233 (221).



Distribution of sales Month Accumulated July Change May-July Change MSEK 2024/25 SEK Organic 2024/25 SEK Organic Sweden 394 15% 15% 1,142 13% 13% Norway 364 6% 11% 1,018 9% 10% Finland 95 4% 5% 253 3% 4% Spares 70 - - 210 - - Total 922 19% 12% 2,623 20% 10%

Total sales for the period May-July 2024, excluding the acquired Spares Group, increased by 10 per cent to 2,413 MSEK (2,193). Organic sales increased by 10 per cent compared to the previous year. Sales in comparable units and local currency increased by 7 per cent compared to the previous year.

Sales including Spares Group amounted to 2,623 MSEK (2,193).

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With a strong conversion of store visits into sales in all markets, sales in comparable units increased by 9 per cent in July. Total organic sales growth amounted to 12 per cent. The growth comes from a positive development in all prioritised product niches, which shows that we have succeeded in remaining relevant to our customers in July by constantly improving our offering. At the same time, we see a continued negative impact from currencies and a more turbulent macroeconomic situation. This emphasises the importance of our ongoing work to create efficiency and competitiveness in all parts of the business in order to deliver on our goals of sustainable and profitable growth.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 10 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.