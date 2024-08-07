State Grid Ningbo Zhenhai Power Supply Company: Power Empowers Technology-Driven Agriculture for a Bumper Harvest

NINGBO, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of August 4th, staff from the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai District Power Supply Company visited the Prosperity Fruit and Vegetable Test Demonstration Base in Zhuangshi Subdistrict, Zhenhai District, Ningbo, providing "one-on-one" electricity services to ensure the smooth operation of the farm's intelligent equipment. Under the care of modern technology, organic vegetables and fruits grow, develop, and yield abundantly, meeting the high-quality needs of the market "vegetable basket".

Walking through every corner of Prosperity Farm, one can feel the strong presence of technology. Around 2000, the farm began promoting pollution-free planting. In 2012, it introduced intelligent facilities and equipment such as smart drip irrigation control systems, temperature and humidity control systems, and soil testing labs. In 2019, an intelligent IoT system was officially put into use, integrating all fruit and vegetable greenhouses into a cloud platform for management.

Besides Prosperity Farm, it's not uncommon to see farms across Zhenhai's vast fields fully implementing intelligent processes for fertilization, irrigation, temperature control, and humidity regulation. Smart agriculture has undoubtedly become the "locomotive" for modern agricultural development, with reliable power support being crucial. The State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai District Power Supply Company has deployed a combination of measures to support agriculture precisely, injecting strong momentum into agricultural modernization with robust electricity supply.

To ensure reliable power supply in the region, the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Ningbo Zhenhai District Power Supply Company combined urban power grid upgrades with beautiful countryside construction. Over the past three years, they added 379.29 kilometers of 10 kV medium-voltage lines, 654 new public transformers, and installed 278 new intelligent switches, effectively automating over 99% of cable lines, providing strong power support for local economic development and rural revitalization.

Focusing on agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, the company has taken targeted actions to promote the comprehensive upgrading of agriculture, comprehensive progress of rural areas, continuously delivering the driving force of prosperity to farmers.

