Tecnotree, a global leader in digital platforms and services for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been mentioned in three different 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, recently published. Tecnotree has been cited under the categories of Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services, Private Mobile Network Services, and Operations and Automation in Communications Industry, 2024. We believe that these recognitions highlight Tecnotree's excellence in Partner Ecosystem Management Platforms for CSPs and CSP Digital Marketplaces for Tecnotree Moments Partner Ecosystem Platform.

As per Gartner, "Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals." Digital marketplaces are an increasingly important part of the CSPs' go-to-market strategy for digital services and small-and-midsize-business (SMB) and consumer segments. CSPs can enrich their offerings with partner solutions, drive data insights on buyer behavior, and implement automation for faster cycles and improved digital engagement. CSPs can use marketplaces to differentiate from competitors through expanding portfolio with partner offerings, ease-of-use, automation, composable bundles, verticalization and locally tailored offerings.

Tecnotree Moments powered by TM Forum certified Open APIs and Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliant, provides superior digital experience management operations with advertising and partner led campaign management solutions for aim driven product recommendations, customer journey orchestration, partner management, content and channel personalisation, and dynamic loyalty programs. The Tecnotree Moments multi experience platform using Azure and AWS cloud infrastructure with multitenancy capabilities. The low/no code platform provides intelligence enabled customer experience, based on AI ML and automation utilizing cloud technologies.

Tecnotree Moments, marketplace accelerates time to market, extends outreach to target segments, expands partner ecosystems, and speeds up the sales cycle. For CSPs, marketplaces target increased self-service and digital engagement, revenue growth, tailored solutions that can be composed based on the needs of each buyer, and actionable data insights on purchase behavior that can inform product developers and enrich the support of ecosystem partners.

Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree Corporation said, "We are thrilled to be acknowledged in three of the Gartner Hype Cycles. We believe that this recognition underscores our forward-looking vision unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value by redefining digital experiences and enhancing revenue monetization capabilities for our customers. Leveraging AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, we drive innovation that empowers CSPs with personalized, highly secure solutions. Our inclusion in these reports validates our dedication to pushing the boundaries and continuously expanding our use of AI applications to improve productivity, efficiency, and customer experience."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

