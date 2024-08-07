MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Hilton," "the Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NYSE: HLT) today reported its second quarter 2024 results. Highlights include:

Diluted EPS was $1.67 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.91

Net income was $422 million for the second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $917 million for the second quarter

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 3.5 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2023

Approved 62,700 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing our development pipeline to a record 508,300 rooms as of June 30, 2024, representing growth of 15 percent from June 30, 2023

Added 22,400 rooms to our system in the second quarter, resulting in 18,000 net additional rooms for the second quarter, contributing to net unit growth of 6.2 percent from June 30, 2023

Completed the acquisition of the Graduate Hotels brand in May, which expands our lifestyle portfolio

Announced that nearly 400 hotels have agreed to join our system under our strategic partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World ("SLH"), beginning in July, adding an expected 18,000 rooms to our portfolio

Repurchased 3.5 million shares of Hilton common stock during the second quarter; bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $761 million for the quarter and $1,774 million year to date through August

Full year 2024 system-wide RevPAR is projected to increase between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2023; full year net income is projected to be between $1,532 million and $1,555 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,375 million and $3,405 million

Full year 2024 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.0 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, " We are pleased to report a solid second quarter, with an increase in RevPAR of 3.5%, driven by growth in all segments, with particularly strong group performance. On the development side, we ended the quarter with a record development pipeline, up 15% from the prior year and up 8% sequentially from the first quarter, including strategic partner hotels. Looking forward to the rest of the year, with the continued growth of our existing brands, as well as the addition of our new brands and strategic partner hotels, we expect net unit growth of 7.0 percent to 7.5 percent for the full year."

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 10.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023 due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and management and franchise fee revenues increased 12.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, diluted EPS was $1.67 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.91 compared to $1.55 and $1.63, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $422 million and $917 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $413 million and $811 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, diluted EPS was $2.71 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $3.44 compared to $2.31 and $2.86, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $690 million and $1,667 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $622 million and $1,452 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Development

In the second quarter of 2024, we opened 165 hotels, totaling 22,400 rooms, resulting in 18,000 net room additions. During the quarter, we continued to expand our lifestyle portfolio through our acquisition of the Graduate brand and added 32 hotels to our system with another four hotels added to our pipeline. Our first NoMad hotel joined our portfolio in the quarter, the NoMad London, which is ranked on the "World's 50 Best Hotels" list. We debuted three stunning Portuguese properties, the DUO Hotel Lisbon, Curio Collection by Hilton, the DoubleTree by Hilton Lagoa Azores and the Legacy Hotel Cascais, Curio Collection by Hilton. We opened 27 Spark by Hilton hotels during the quarter, including our first Spark hotel in the United Kingdom, and expect this momentum will continue into the second half of the year.

In July, we launched our partnership with SLH, enabling guests to book rooms at nearly 400 SLH hotels that are joining our system.

We added 62,700 rooms to the development pipeline during the second quarter, and, as of June 30, 2024, our development pipeline totaled 3,870 hotels representing 508,300 rooms, growing 15% from June 30, 2023 and 8% from the prior quarter. These pipeline hotels were located in 136 countries and territories, including 39 countries and territories where we had no existing hotels, with 251,800 rooms under construction and 298,800 rooms located outside of the U.S.(1)

_______________ (1) Excluding hotels from our strategic partner arrangements, we added 44,500 rooms to the development pipeline during the second quarter, and, as of June 30, 2024, our development pipeline would have totaled 3,491 hotels representing 490,600 rooms, growing 11% from June 30, 2023 and 4% from the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

In June 2024, we amended the credit agreement governing our senior secured term loan facilities (the "Term Loans") pursuant to which $1.0 billion of outstanding Term Loans due June 2028 were replaced with $1.0 billion of Term Loans due November 2030, aligning their maturity with the outstanding $2.1 billion tranche of Term Loans due November 2030. Additionally, the entire balance of the Term Loans was repriced with a reduced interest rate of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 1.75 percent.

As of June 30, 2024, we had $10.3 billion of debt outstanding, excluding the deduction for deferred financing costs and discounts, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.81 percent. Excluding all finance lease liabilities and other debt of our consolidated variable interest entities, we had $10.1 billion of debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.80 percent and no scheduled maturities until May 2025. $500 million of outstanding debt is due in May 2025, and we believe that we have sufficient sources of liquidity and access to debt financing to address such debt at or prior to its maturity date. As of June 30, 2024, no debt amounts were outstanding under our $2.0 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,913 million after considering $87 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $802 million as of June 30, 2024, including $71 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

In June 2024, we paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, for a total of $37 million, bringing total dividend payments for the year to $76 million. In August 2024, our board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on September 27, 2024 to holders of record of our common stock as of the close of business on August 23, 2024.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased 3.5 million shares of Hilton common stock at an average price per share of $205.68, for a total of $724 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased 6.9 million shares of Hilton common stock at an average price per share of $201.02, returning $1,462 million of capital to shareholders, including dividends. Total capital return to shareholders including dividends year-to-date through August was $1,774 million.

The number of shares outstanding as of August 2, 2024 was 246.4 million.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton's outlook include actual share repurchases through the second quarter but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases thereafter.

Full Year 2024

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent compared to 2023.

increase between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent compared to 2023. Diluted EPS is projected to be between $6.06 and $6.15.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $6.93 and $7.03.

Net income is projected to be between $1,532 million and $1,555 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,375 million and $3,405 million.

Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts reimbursed by third parties, are projected to be between $250 million and $300 million.

Capital return is projected to be approximately $3.0 billion.

General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $415 million and $430 million.

Net unit growth is projected to be between 7.0 percent and 7.5 percent.

Third Quarter 2024

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 2.0 percent and 3.0 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.74 and $1.79.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.80 and $1.85.

Net income is projected to be between $435 million and $448 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $875 million and $890 million.

Conference Call

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss second quarter of 2024 results on August 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging on to the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States ("U.S.") or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 4909030. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 9296050.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, future financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry; macroeconomic factors beyond our control, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, challenges due to labor shortages or disputes and supply chain disruptions; competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts; risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners; performance of our information technology systems; growth of reservation channels outside of our system; risks of doing business outside of the U.S.; risks associated with conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; and our indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Part I-Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions

See the "Definitions" section for the definition of certain terms used within this press release, including within the schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including: net income, adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the "Definitions" section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,800 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No.1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics Property Summary Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Franchise and licensing fees $ 689 $ 618 $ 1,260 $ 1,126 Base and other management fees 93 86 199 166 Incentive management fees 68 69 138 134 Owned and leased hotels 337 341 592 589 Other revenues 71 46 121 81 1,258 1,160 2,310 2,096 Other revenues from managed and franchised properties 1,693 1,500 3,214 2,857 Total revenues 2,951 2,660 5,524 4,953 Expenses Owned and leased hotels 298 297 545 548 Depreciation and amortization 34 37 70 74 General and administrative 113 111 217 202 Other expenses 37 33 67 54 482 478 899 878 Other expenses from managed and franchised properties 1,744 1,508 3,374 2,903 Total expenses 2,226 1,986 4,273 3,781 Gain on sales of assets, net - - 7 - Operating income 725 674 1,258 1,172 Interest expense (141 ) (111 ) (272 ) (227 ) Loss on foreign currency transactions (1 ) (6 ) (2 ) (6 ) Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate - - - (92 ) Other non-operating income (loss), net 8 11 (28 ) 23 Income before income taxes 591 568 956 870 Income tax expense (169 ) (155 ) (266 ) (248 ) Net income 422 413 690 622 Net income attributable to redeemable and nonredeemable noncontrolling interests (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 421 $ 411 $ 686 $ 617 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 249 264 251 265 Diluted 252 266 253 267 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.56 $ 2.74 $ 2.33 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.55 $ 2.71 $ 2.31 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.30

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 System-wide 75.3 % 1.3 % pts. $ 163.70 1.7 % $ 123.30 3.5 % Region U.S. 76.8 % 1.1 % pts. $ 172.36 1.4 % $ 132.33 2.9 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 71.2 1.7 154.34 4.0 109.94 6.5 Europe 77.4 2.4 173.38 3.4 134.12 6.7 Middle East & Africa 68.3 2.4 185.55 6.8 126.68 10.7 Asia Pacific 69.5 0.8 105.20 (0.2 ) 73.08 0.9 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 65.6 % 4.3 % pts. $ 498.27 0.5 % $ 326.90 7.5 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 74.9 4.3 274.57 2.5 205.72 8.7 LXR Hotels & Resorts 67.0 8.8 551.75 (6.8 ) 369.73 7.3 Canopy by Hilton 76.4 4.1 235.15 1.4 179.56 7.1 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 73.1 1.7 193.50 2.0 141.50 4.4 Curio Collection by Hilton 73.0 3.2 244.26 0.1 178.22 4.7 DoubleTree by Hilton 71.8 1.7 147.41 1.8 105.90 4.3 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 71.8 2.0 188.97 0.7 135.60 3.5 Embassy Suites by Hilton 78.5 2.2 191.80 1.2 150.53 4.2 Motto by Hilton 82.2 1.0 240.24 1.7 197.47 3.0 Hilton Garden Inn 75.0 1.5 151.16 0.5 113.39 2.6 Hampton by Hilton 75.5 0.1 136.18 1.7 102.85 1.8 Tru by Hilton 76.5 1.6 135.63 2.0 103.79 4.2 Homewood Suites by Hilton 82.3 0.7 164.69 1.1 135.55 1.9 Home2 Suites by Hilton 81.6 1.2 144.97 1.7 118.27 3.2 Segment Management and franchise 75.3 % 1.2 % pts. $ 162.92 1.7 % $ 122.61 3.4 % Ownership(1) 80.0 2.8 221.92 4.2 177.54 8.0

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 System-wide 71.3 % 0.7 % pts. $ 159.37 1.7 % $ 113.65 2.8 % Region U.S. 72.3 % 0.3 % pts. $ 167.11 1.0 % $ 120.84 1.4 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 68.6 1.5 155.54 4.6 106.64 6.9 Europe 71.2 2.7 159.07 3.7 113.18 7.9 Middle East & Africa 70.8 2.4 190.27 8.9 134.76 12.8 Asia Pacific 67.3 1.1 109.93 2.7 74.03 4.4 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 64.1 % 4.0 % pts. $ 530.62 (0.4 )% $ 340.15 6.2 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 73.1 4.4 277.29 4.8 202.83 11.5 LXR Hotels & Resorts 61.7 6.9 590.62 (4.1 ) 364.64 8.0 Canopy by Hilton 71.5 3.0 225.01 0.8 160.92 5.2 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 69.8 1.8 191.46 2.6 133.58 5.3 Curio Collection by Hilton 69.7 3.2 239.54 0.1 166.91 4.8 DoubleTree by Hilton 68.0 1.5 142.96 1.5 97.20 3.7 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 66.8 1.6 180.48 0.4 120.54 2.9 Embassy Suites by Hilton 74.7 1.8 186.22 0.7 139.09 3.2 Motto by Hilton 79.5 3.3 205.18 (1.0 ) 163.08 3.3 Hilton Garden Inn 70.6 0.6 145.08 0.2 102.38 1.0 Hampton by Hilton 70.9 (0.7 ) 130.49 1.3 92.49 0.2 Tru by Hilton 71.5 0.5 129.81 1.0 92.88 1.7 Homewood Suites by Hilton 78.9 (0.2 ) 158.44 0.8 125.04 0.6 Home2 Suites by Hilton 77.9 0.1 140.18 1.0 109.19 1.1 Segment Management and franchise 71.3 % 0.7 % pts. $ 158.69 1.7 % $ 113.11 2.6 % Ownership(1) 73.9 3.3 211.08 5.6 155.92 10.6

_______________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which we own a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY As of June 30, 2024 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised / Licensed Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 2 463 32 8,345 - - 34 8,808 Conrad Hotels & Resorts 2 779 43 13,920 4 2,496 49 17,195 LXR Hotels & Resorts - - 5 935 8 1,463 13 2,398 NoMad - - 1 91 - - 1 91 Signia by Hilton - - 3 2,526 - - 3 2,526 Canopy by Hilton - - 9 1,326 32 5,731 41 7,057 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 47 16,250 295 126,647 271 83,504 613 226,401 Curio Collection by Hilton - - 30 6,424 144 26,262 174 32,686 Graduate by Hilton - - - - 32 5,429 32 5,429 DoubleTree by Hilton - - 167 46,099 521 110,010 688 156,109 Tapestry Collection by Hilton - - 5 694 130 15,526 135 16,220 Embassy Suites by Hilton - - 39 10,447 230 51,698 269 62,145 Tempo by Hilton - - 1 661 2 436 3 1,097 Motto by Hilton - - - - 7 1,552 7 1,552 Hilton Garden Inn - - 118 23,283 906 127,639 1,024 150,922 Hampton by Hilton - - 52 8,331 2,975 327,225 3,027 335,556 Tru by Hilton - - - - 261 25,489 261 25,489 Spark by Hilton - - - - 46 4,401 46 4,401 Homewood Suites by Hilton - - 10 1,281 532 60,858 542 62,139 Home2 Suites by Hilton - - 2 210 692 75,097 694 75,307 Strategic partner hotels(2) - - - - 6 469 6 469 Other(3) - - 3 1,414 17 3,609 20 5,023 Total hotels 51 17,492 815 252,634 6,816 928,894 7,682 1,199,020 Hilton Grand Vacations(4) - - - - 98 17,288 98 17,288 Total system 51 17,492 815 252,634 6,914 946,182 7,780 1,216,308 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised / Licensed Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms U.S. - - 191 82,606 5,548 721,663 5,739 804,269 Americas (excluding U.S.) 1 405 74 18,335 328 50,082 403 68,822 Europe 39 11,604 108 27,530 420 70,796 567 109,930 Middle East & Africa 5 2,320 110 31,030 23 5,075 138 38,425 Asia Pacific 6 3,163 332 93,133 497 81,278 835 177,574 Total hotels 51 17,492 815 252,634 6,816 928,894 7,682 1,199,020 Hilton Grand Vacations(4) - - - - 98 17,288 98 17,288 Total system 51 17,492 815 252,634 6,914 946,182 7,780 1,216,308

_______________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which we own a noncontrolling financial interest. (2) Includes hotels that are part of the AutoCamp portfolio, which are included in our booking channels and participate in the Hilton Honors guest loyalty program through a strategic partnership arrangement. (3) Includes other hotels in our system that are not distinguished by a specific Hilton brand. (4) Includes properties under our timeshare brands including Hilton Club, Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Vacation Club.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CONTRACT ACQUISITION COSTS (dollars in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 15 $ 30 (15 ) (50.0) Capitalized software costs(2) 23 23 - - Total capital expenditures 38 53 (15 ) (28.3) Contract acquisition costs, net of refunds 40 34 6 17.6 Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 78 $ 87 (9 ) (10.3)

Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 31 $ 74 (43 ) (58.1) Capitalized software costs(2) 41 42 (1 ) (2.4) Total capital expenditures 72 116 (44 ) (37.9) Contract acquisition costs, net of refunds(3) 77 139 (62 ) (44.6) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 149 $ 255 (106 ) (41.6)

_______________ (1) Represents expenditures for hotels, corporate and other property and equipment, which include amounts reimbursed by third parties of $5 million and $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $13 million and $4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes expenditures for FF&E replacement reserves of $13 million and $15 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $24 million and $23 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Includes $21 million of expenditures that were reimbursed to us by third parties for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and $38 million and $39 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) The decrease during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the timing of certain strategic hotel developments supporting our growth resulting in higher contract acquisition costs during the prior period.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders, as reported $ 421 $ 411 $ 686 $ 617 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 1.67 $ 1.55 $ 2.71 $ 2.31 Special items: Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties $ 51 $ 8 $ 160 $ 46 Purchase accounting amortization(1) 2 11 3 22 Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate(2) - - - 92 Loss on debt guarantees(3) 3 - 50 - FF&E replacement reserves 13 15 24 23 Gain on sales of assets, net - - (7 ) - Tax-related adjustments(4) (4 ) (8 ) (4 ) (8 ) Other adjustments(5) 13 4 17 9 Total special items before taxes 78 30 243 184 Income tax expense on special items (18 ) (9 ) (58 ) (36 ) Total special items after taxes $ 60 $ 21 $ 185 $ 148 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 481 $ 432 $ 871 $ 765 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items $ 1.91 $ 1.63 $ 3.44 $ 2.86

_______________ (1) Amounts represent the amortization expense related to finite-lived intangible assets that were recorded at fair value in 2007 when the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The majority of the related assets were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023, some of which became fully amortized during the three months ended December 31, 2023. (2) Amount includes losses recognized related to equity and debt financing that we had previously provided to an unconsolidated affiliate with underlying investments in certain hotels that we currently manage or franchise. (3) Amounts include losses on debt guarantees for certain hotels that we manage, which were recognized in other non-operating income (loss), net. (4) Amounts include income tax expenses (benefits) related to the enactment of new tax laws and certain changes in unrecognized tax benefits. (5) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily relate to restructuring costs related to one of our leased properties, which were recognized in owned and leased hotels expenses, and transaction costs resulting from the amendment of our Term Loans, which were recognized in other non-operating income (loss), net. Amount for the six months ended June 30, 2024 also includes transaction costs incurred for acquisitions which were recognized in general and administrative expenses. Amounts for all periods include net losses (gains) related to certain of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates, other than the loss included separately in "loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate," which were recognized in other non-operating income (loss), net.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET INCOME MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (dollars in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 422 $ 413 $ 690 $ 622 Interest expense 141 111 272 227 Income tax expense 169 155 266 248 Depreciation and amortization expenses 34 37 70 74 EBITDA 766 716 1,298 1,171 Gain on sales of assets, net - - (7 ) - Loss on foreign currency transactions 1 6 2 6 Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate(1) - - - 92 Loss on debt guarantees(2) 3 - 50 - FF&E replacement reserves 13 15 24 23 Share-based compensation expense 55 52 96 85 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 13 11 25 21 Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties 51 8 160 46 Other adjustments(3) 15 3 19 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 917 $ 811 $ 1,667 $ 1,452

_______________ (1) Amount includes losses recognized related to equity and debt financing that we had previously provided to an unconsolidated affiliate with underlying investments in certain hotels that we manage or franchise. (2) Amounts include losses on debt guarantees for certain hotels that we manage, which were recognized in other non-operating income (loss), net. (3) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily relate to restructuring costs related to one of our leased properties and transaction costs resulting from the amendment of our Term Loans. Amount for the six months ended June 30, 2024 also includes transaction costs incurred for acquisitions. Amounts for all periods include net losses (gains) related to certain of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates, other than the loss included separately in "loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate," severance and other items.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues, as reported $ 2,951 $ 2,660 $ 5,524 $ 4,953 Add: amortization of contract acquisition costs 13 11 25 21 Less: other revenues from managed and franchised properties (1,693 ) (1,500 ) (3,214 ) (2,857 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 1,271 $ 1,171 $ 2,335 $ 2,117 Net income $ 422 $ 413 $ 690 $ 622 Net income margin 14.3 % 15.5 % 12.5 % 12.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 917 $ 811 $ 1,667 $ 1,452 Adjusted EBITDA margin 72.2 % 69.3 % 71.4 % 68.6 %

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET INCOME RATIO AND NET DEBT AND NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO (dollars in millions) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 10,172 $ 9,196 Add: unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts 79 71 Long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding the deduction for unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts 10,251 9,267 Less: cash and cash equivalents (731 ) (800 ) Less: restricted cash and cash equivalents (71 ) (75 ) Net debt $ 9,449 $ 8,392

Six Months Ended Year Ended TTM Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2023 2024 Net income $ 690 $ 622 $ 1,151 $ 1,219 Interest expense 272 227 464 509 Income tax expense 266 248 541 559 Depreciation and amortization expenses 70 74 147 143 EBITDA 1,298 1,171 2,303 2,430 Gain on sales of assets, net (7 ) - - (7 ) Loss on foreign currency transactions 2 6 16 12 Loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate(1) - 92 92 - Loss on debt guarantees(2) 50 - - 50 FF&E replacement reserves 24 23 63 64 Share-based compensation expense 96 85 169 180 Impairment losses(3) - - 38 38 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 25 21 43 47 Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties 160 46 337 451 Other adjustments(4) 19 8 28 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,667 $ 1,452 $ 3,089 $ 3,304 Long-term debt $ 10,172 Long-term debt to net income ratio 8.3 Net debt $ 9,449 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.9

_______________ (1) Amount includes losses recognized related to equity and debt financing that we had previously provided to an unconsolidated affiliate with underlying investments in certain hotels that we manage or franchise. (2) Amounts include losses on debt guarantees for certain hotels that we manage, which were recognized in other non-operating income (loss), net. (3) Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 are related to certain hotel properties under operating leases and are for the impairment of a lease intangible asset, operating lease ROU assets and property and equipment. (4) Amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023 include expenses resulting from the amendments of our Term Loans in June 2024 and November 2023, respectively. Amount for the six months ended June 30, 2024 also includes transaction costs incurred for acquisitions and restructuring costs related to one of our leased properties. Amounts for all periods include net losses (gains) related to certain of our investments in unconsolidated affiliates, other than the loss included separately in "loss on investments in unconsolidated affiliate," severance and other items.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES OUTLOOK: NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ending September 30, 2024 Low Case High Case Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 434 $ 447 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.74 $ 1.79 Special items(2): FF&E replacement reserves $ 17 $ 17 Purchase accounting amortization 1 1 Total special items before taxes 18 18 Income tax expense on special items (3 ) (3 ) Total special items after taxes $ 15 $ 15 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 449 $ 462 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items(1) $ 1.80 $ 1.85

Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low Case High Case Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 1,524 $ 1,547 Diluted EPS(1) $ 6.06 $ 6.15 Special items(2): Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties $ 160 $ 160 Purchase accounting amortization 5 5 Loss on debt guarantees 50 50 FF&E replacement reserves 63 63 Gain on sales of assets, net (7 ) (7 ) Tax related adjustments (4 ) (4 ) Other adjustments 20 20 Total special items before taxes 287 287 Income tax expense on special items (66 ) (66 ) Total special items after taxes $ 221 $ 221 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 1,745 $ 1,768 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items(1) $ 6.93 $ 7.03

_______________ (1) Does not include the effect of potential share repurchases. (2) See " -Net Income and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items" for details of these special items.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES OUTLOOK: ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ending September 30, 2024 Low Case High Case Net income $ 435 $ 448 Interest expense 138 138 Income tax expense 187 192 Depreciation and amortization expenses 36 36 EBITDA 796 814 FF&E replacement reserves 17 17 Share-based compensation expense 46 46 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 13 13 Other adjustments(1) 3 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 875 $ 890

Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low Case High Case Net income $ 1,532 $ 1,555 Interest expense 552 552 Income tax expense 628 637 Depreciation and amortization expenses 140 140 EBITDA 2,852 2,884 Gain on sales of assets, net (7 ) (7 ) Loss on foreign currency transactions 2 2 Loss on debt guarantees 50 50 FF&E replacement reserves 63 63 Share-based compensation expense 175 175 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 51 51 Net other expenses from managed and franchised properties 160 160 Other adjustments(1) 29 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,375 $ 3,405

______________ (1) See " -Net Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" for details of these adjustments.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

DEFINITIONS

Trailing Twelve Month Financial Information

This press release includes certain unaudited financial information for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended June 30, 2024, which is calculated as the six months ended June 30, 2024 plus the year ended December 31, 2023 less the six months ended June 30, 2023. This presentation is not in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding our recent financial performance, and we view this presentation of the four most recently completed fiscal quarters as a key measurement period for investors to assess our historical results. In addition, our management uses TTM information to evaluate our financial performance for ongoing planning purposes.

Net Income (Loss), Adjusted for Special Items, and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), adjusted for special items, are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), diluted EPS or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our definition of net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, are included to assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means of highlighting the results of our ongoing operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income (Loss) Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA reflects net income (loss), excluding interest expense, a provision for income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including gains, losses, revenues and expenses in connection with: (i) asset dispositions for both consolidated and unconsolidated investments; (ii) foreign currency transactions; (iii) debt restructurings and retirements; (iv) furniture, fixtures and equipment ("FF&E") replacement reserves required under certain lease agreements; (v) share-based compensation; (vi) reorganization, severance, relocation and other expenses; (vii) non-cash impairment; (viii) amortization of contract acquisition costs; (ix) the net effect of our cost reimbursement revenues and expenses included in other revenues and other expenses from managed and franchised properties; and (x) other items.

Net income (loss) margin represents net income (loss) as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues, adjusted to exclude the amortization of contract acquisition costs and other revenues from managed and franchised properties.

We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) these measures are among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. Additionally, these measures exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries and among competitors within our industry. For instance, interest expense and income taxes are dependent on company specifics, including, among other things, capital structure and operating jurisdictions, respectively, and, therefore, could vary significantly across companies. Depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as amortization of contract acquisition costs, are dependent upon company policies, including the method of acquiring and depreciating assets and the useful lives that are assigned to those depreciating or amortizing assets for accounting purposes. For Adjusted EBITDA, we also exclude items such as: (i) FF&E replacement reserves for leased hotels to be consistent with the treatment of capital expenditures for property and equipment, where depreciation of such capitalized assets is reported within depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) share-based compensation, as this could vary widely among companies due to the different plans in place and the usage of them; and (iii) other items that are not reflective of our operating performance, such as amounts related to debt restructurings and debt retirements and reorganization and related severance costs, to enhance period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations. Further, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the net effect of our cost reimbursement revenues and expenses, classified in other revenues from managed and franchised properties and other expenses from managed and franchised properties, respectively, as we contractually do not operate the related programs to generate a profit or loss over the life of these programs. The direct reimbursements from hotel owners are billable and reimbursable as the costs are incurred and have no net effect on net income (loss). The fees we recognize related to the indirect reimbursements may be recognized before or after the related expenses are incurred, causing timing differences between the recognition of the costs incurred and the related reimbursement from hotel owners, with the net effect impacting net income (loss) in the reporting period. However, the expenses incurred related to the indirect reimbursements are expected to equal the revenues earned from the indirect reimbursements over time, and, therefore, the net effect of our cost reimbursement revenues and expenses is not used by management to evaluate our operating performance or make operating decisions.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives, either in isolation or as a substitute, for net income (loss), net income (loss) margin or other measures of financial performance or liquidity, including cash flows, derived in accordance with GAAP. Further, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as other methods of analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Net Debt, Long-Term Debt to Net Income Ratio and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Long-term debt to net income ratio is calculated as the ratio of Hilton's long-term debt, including current maturities, to net income. Net debt is calculated as: long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding the deduction for unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts; reduced by: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) restricted cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as the ratio of Hilton's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, presented herein, are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate its financial leverage.

Net debt should not be considered as a substitute to debt presented in accordance with GAAP, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio should not be considered as an alternative to measures of financial condition derived in accordance with GAAP. Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We believe net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provide useful information about our indebtedness to investors as they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare the indebtedness between companies.

Comparable Hotels

We define our comparable hotels as those that: (i) were active and operating in our system for at least one full calendar year, have not undergone a change in brand or ownership type during the current or comparable periods and were open January 1st of the previous year; and (ii) have not undergone large-scale capital projects, sustained substantial property damage, encountered business interruption or for which comparable results were not available. We exclude strategic partner hotels from our comparable hotels. Of the 7,682 hotels in our system as of June 30, 2024, six hotels were strategic partner hotels and 6,296 hotels were classified as comparable hotels. Our 1,380 non-comparable hotels as of June 30, 2024 included (i) 702 hotels that were added to our system after January 1, 2023 or that have undergone a change in brand or ownership type during the current or comparable periods reported and (ii) 678 hotels that were removed from the comparable group for the current or comparable periods reported because they underwent or are undergoing large-scale capital projects, sustained substantial property damage, encountered business interruption or comparable results were otherwise not available.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of available capacity at a hotel or group of hotels. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help management determine achievable Average Daily Rate ("ADR") pricing levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

ADR

ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel, and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and we use ADR to assess pricing levels that we are able to generate by type of customer, as changes in rates charged to customers have different effects on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described above.

Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")

RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. We consider RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of our performance as it provides a metric correlated to two primary and key drivers of operations at a hotel or group of hotels, as previously described: occupancy and ADR. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods for comparable hotels.

References to occupancy, ADR and RevPAR are presented on a comparable basis, based on the comparable hotels as of June 30, 2024, and references to ADR and RevPAR are presented on a currency neutral basis, unless otherwise noted. As such, comparisons of these hotel operating statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 use the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the results of the Company's foreign operations within its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Pipeline

Rooms under construction include rooms for hotels under construction or in the process of conversion to our system.

