BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Net revenue of $76.2 million, +3.7%

Gross profit of $17.2 million, +14.9%; gross margin of 22.5%, +220 basis points

Net Income of $1.5 million; Adjusted Net Income of $2.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million, +19.0%; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%, +137 basis points

Net Debt decrease of $2.4 million from 1Q24; Net leverage of 2.5x as of June 30, 2024

Reiterated full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance; Adjusted full-year 2024 revenue guidance

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our second quarter results highlight our continued progress under our Elevating Excellence strategy, as we produced further margin expansion, generated strong adjusted EBITDA growth, and reduced net leverage" stated Michael Coffey, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex. "Our second quarter performance was driven by strong growth in our rental operations, cost reductions which are gaining momentum, and ongoing process improvements, resulting in nearly 20% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA."

"While we continue to see some apprehension from our dealers and customers, likely driven by the stubbornly high interest rates, macro uncertainty, and upcoming elections, which is weighing on order patterns and our backlog, we remain confident in the long-term drivers of our business," noted Coffey. "The need to invest in infrastructure, enhance the durability of the electric grid, and mine critical materials to support the energy transition has not changed, and these factors will drive our business in the coming years. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on our commercial growth initiatives, and we made important progress during the second quarter, including growing momentum in our dealer network expansion strategy and increased new product adoption."

"The continued progress under our operational excellence initiatives was once again clearly evident during the second quarter based on our 220 basis points of gross margin expansion," continued Coffey. "During the second quarter, we made additional progress on our supply chain initiatives, resulting in lower materials costs, and further improved our manufacturing velocity. These actions contributed to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6% in the second quarter, an improvement of nearly 140 basis points from the prior-year period, despite some mixed headwinds."

"We remain committed to our disciplined capital allocation strategy, with a near-term priority on reducing our debt levels and net leverage," stated Joseph Doolan, Chief Financial Officer of Manitex. "We finished the second quarter with net debt of $83.9 million, down over $2 million from the end of the first quarter, and our ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA was 2.5x, down from 2.9x at the end of 2023. At June 30, 2024 we had approximately $33 million of cash and availability under our credit facilities, which provides us with ample financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives."

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made under Elevating Excellence, and we remain laser-focused on continuing to drive critical change under this program in the coming years in an effort to drive shareholder value," noted Coffey. "It is this disciplined focus on our strategic priorities that has enabled us to deliver strong adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion during 2024, despite the slowing in order trends we have experienced in recent quarters. As a result of the recent order trends, we are lowering our full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $290 million to $300 million. However, we continue to expect our 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $30 million to $34 million, demonstrating our strong execution against our operational excellence priorities."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 PERFORMANCE

Manitex reported net revenue of $76.2 million for the second quarter 2024, up 3.7% from net revenue of $73.5 million for the same period last year owing to growth in both the Lifting Equipment and Rental segments.

Lifting Equipment Segment revenue was $67.9 million during the second quarter 2024, an increase of 2.4%, versus the prior-year period. The revenue increase was a result of the continued improvements in manufacturing velocity.

Rental Equipment Segment revenue was $8.4 million in the second quarter 2024, an increase of 15.0% versus the prior year, driven by strong end-market demand and investments in rental fleet growth.

Total gross profit was $17.2 million in the second quarter, an increase of 14.9% from the prior-year period due to increased manufacturing throughput, lower material costs driven by supply chain initiatives, and increased contribution from the Rental segment. As a result of these factors, gross profit margin increased 220 basis points to 22.5% during the second quarter 2024.

SG&A expense was $11.1 million for the second quarter, up modestly from $10.8 million for the comparable period last year. R&D costs of $0.9 million were up modestly from $0.8 million from last year.

Operating income was $5.1 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the same period last year. Second quarter operating margin was 6.7%, an improvement from 4.5% in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement in operating income and operating margin was driven by the improved gross margin performance.

The Company delivered net income of $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, compared to a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million for the second quarter 2024, or 10.6% of sales, up 19.0% from adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million, or 9.3% of sales, for the same period last year. See Non-GAAP reconciliations in the appendix of this release.

As of June 30, 2024, total backlog was $116 million, down from $170 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2024, total debt was $89.2 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024, were $5.3 million, resulting in net debt of $83.9 million. Net leverage was 2.5x at the end of the second quarter 2024, down from 2.9x at the end of fourth quarter 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Manitex had total cash and availability of approximately $33 million.

2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the management's current expectations and beliefs as of August 7, 2024, and is subject to change.

Full-Year Full-Year Prior Full-Year 2023 Actual 2024 2024 Total Revenue ($MM) $291.4 $290 to $300 $300 to $310 Total Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) $29.6 $30 to $34 $30 to $34 Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.1% 10.8%* 10.5%*

*Assumes mid-point of the guidance range.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Manitex will host a conference call today at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 results.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Manitex website at https://www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same time shortly after the webcast is complete.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER ITEMS

In this press release, we refer to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our condensed consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures is included with this press release. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. The quarterly amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of the dates indicated.

ABOUT MANITEX INTERNATIONAL

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 5,097 $ 9,269 Cash - restricted 206 212 Trade receivables (net) 51,695 49,118 Other receivables 1,715 553 Inventory (net) 82,268 82,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,659 4,084 Total current assets 144,640 145,573 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $33,035 and $29,751

at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 52,194 49,560 Operating lease assets 7,832 7,416 Intangible assets (net) 10,511 12,225 Goodwill 36,854 37,354 Deferred tax assets 3,220 3,603 Total assets $ 255,251 $ 255,731 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 49,987 $ 47,644 Accrued expenses 14,346 14,503 Related party payables (net) 548 27 Revolving term credit facilities 2,106 2,185 Notes payable (net) 21,153 23,343 Current portion of finance lease obligations 651 605 Current portion of operating lease obligations 2,210 2,100 Customer deposits 2,021 2,384 Total current liabilities 93,022 92,791 Long-term liabilities Revolving term credit facilities (net) 48,817 49,781 Notes payable (net) 14,064 16,249 Finance lease obligations (net of current portion) 2,444 2,777 Operating lease obligations (net of current portion) 5,622 5,315 Deferred tax liability 4,719 4,145 Other long-term liabilities 3,334 4,989 Total long-term liabilities 79,000 83,256 Total liabilities 172,022 176,047 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 20,390,299 and 20,258,194

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 135,226 134,328 Additional paid-in capital 5,454 5,440 Retained deficit (62,209 ) (65,982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,686 ) (4,169 ) Equity attributable to shareholders of Manitex International 72,785 69,617 Equity attributed to noncontrolling interest 10,444 10,067 Total equity 83,229 79,684 Total liabilities and equity $ 255,251 $ 255,731

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 76,235 $ 73,534 $ 149,578 $ 141,405 Cost of sales 59,074 58,599 115,534 112,060 Gross profit 17,161 14,935 34,044 29,345 Operating expenses Research and development costs 929 837 1,783 1,651 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,125 10,766 22,244 21,797 Total operating expenses 12,054 11,603 24,027 23,448 Operating income 5,107 3,332 10,017 5,897 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,931 ) (1,896 ) (3,803 ) (3,661 ) Interest income 91 - 170 - Foreign currency transaction loss (353 ) (718 ) (829 ) (773 ) Other income (expense) (17 ) 21 17 (737 ) Total other expense (2,210 ) (2,593 ) (4,445 ) (5,171 ) Income before income taxes 2,897 739 5,572 726 Income tax expense 1,178 207 1,422 220 Net income 1,719 532 4,150 506 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 229 128 377 49 Net income attributable to shareholders of Manitex International, Inc. $ 1,490 $ 404 $ 3,773 $ 457 Income per share Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,368,668 20,206,919 20,326,794 20,164,486 Diluted 20,392,756 20,209,959 20,378,199 20,166,968

Net Sales and Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 As Reported As A

djusted As

Reported As

Adjusted As

Reported As

Adjusted Net sales $ 76,235 $ 76,235 $ 73,343 $ 73,343 $ 73,534 $ 73,534 % change Vs Q1 2024 3.9 % 3.9 % % change Vs Q2 2023 3.7 % 3.7 % Gross margin 17,161 17,161 16,883 16,883 14,935 14,935 Gross margin % of net sales 22.5 % 22.5 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 20.3 % 20.3 %

Backlog June 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Backlog from continuing operations 115,811 154,182 170,286 196,872 223,236 Change Versus Current Period (24.9%) (32.0%) (41.2%) (48.1%) Backlog is defined as orders for equipment which have not yet shipped as well as orders by foreign subsidiaries for international deliveries. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Manitex International, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders of

Manitex International, Inc. $ 1,490 $ 2,283 $ 404 Adjustments, including net tax impact 713 1,127 1,307 Adjusted net income attributable to

shareholders of Manitex International, Inc. $ 2,203 $ 3,410 $ 1,711 Weighted diluted shares outstanding 20,392,756 20,363,642 20,209,959 Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 Total EPS effect $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.08

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Income $ 1,719 $ 2,431 $ 532 Interest expense 1,840 1,793 1,896 Tax expense 1,178 244 207 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,651 2,794 2,869 EBITDA $ 7,388 $ 7,262 $ 5,504 Adjustments: Stock compensation $ 360 $ 633 $ 589 FX 353 476 718 Severance / restructuring costs - (51 ) - Other - 69 - Total Adjustments $ 713 $ 1,127 $ 1,307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,101 $ 8,389 $ 6,811 Adjusted EBITDA as % of sales 10.6 % 11.4 % 9.3 %

Net Debt June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total cash & cash equivalents $ 5,303 $ 5,054 $ 7,302 Notes payable - short term $ 21,153 $ 22,658 $ 23,857 Current portion of finance leases 651 632 555 Notes payable - long term 14,064 17,004 21,585 Finance lease obligations - LT 2,444 2,609 3,093 Revolver, net 50,923 48,531 45,982 Total debt $ 89,235 $ 91,434 $ 95,072 Net debt $ 83,932 $ 86,380 $ 87,770

Net debt is calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long-term portion of long-term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, and revolving credit facilities minus cash and cash equivalents.

