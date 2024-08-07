Townsquare Media Inc.: Townsquare Drives Sequential Improvement in Second Quarter

Digital Represents 52% of 1H'24 Total Net Revenue

Repurchased $14 Million of Debt and $22 Million of Equity in 1H'24

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"I am pleased to share that Townsquare's momentum is building as demonstrated by another quarter of sequential net revenue improvement, primarily due to our local focus and our unique and differentiated digital platform. Second quarter net revenue decreased -2.5% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA decreased -8.3% year-over-year, both meeting guidance and reflecting a sequential improvement from first quarter declines. In the second quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $48.9 million, in large part due to non-cash impairment charges. Our Q2 performance was driven by stabilizing and/or improving trends across segments: Townsquare Interactive returned to sequential revenue growth in each month of the quarter, as a result of positive subscriber trends that have improved dramatically compared to previous quarters; Digital Advertising net revenue growth continued at +1% year-over-year; and Broadcast Advertising net revenue was approximately flat as compared to the prior year, an improvement from first quarter declines. In total, Digital represented 52% of Townsquare's net revenue in the first six months of the year," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "Additionally, we continue to generate strong cash flow, granting us the ability to invest in our digital growth engine while preserving financial flexibility, as evidenced by our ongoing debt and share buybacks in the open market. In fact, S&P Global upgraded their rating of our Senior Secured Notes (the "Notes") from B to B+ in June, citing our performance and credit metrics. In the first six months of the year, we have repurchased and retired $14 million of our Notes at a discount to par, and repurchased $22 million of equity, or 2.2 million shares, including the accretive share repurchase of 1.5 million shares from Madison Square Garden. At the same time, we have maintained our high yielding dividend and a strong cash balance, which was $29 million at the end of the second quarter."

Mr. Wilson concluded, "Most importantly, due to our current cash position and our strong cash generation, we retain financial flexibility moving forward and we are confident in our ability to build shareholder value for our investors through long-term net revenue and cash flow growth, net leverage reduction, future dividend payments, and potential future share repurchases.

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2024. As of yesterday's closing price that reflects a dividend yield of approximately 7%.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Second Quarter Results*

As compared to the second quarter of 2023: Net revenue decreased 2.5%, and 3.4% excluding political Net loss increased $46.2 million Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.3% Total Digital net revenue decreased 3.8% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue decreased 12.9% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 1.0% Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income decreased 19.4% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 10.1% Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income decreased 23.3% Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 0.2%, and decreased 1.9% excluding political



Loss per share was $3.26 and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.14

Repurchased an aggregate $13.7 million of our 2026 Senior Secured Notes below par

Repurchased 1.8 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $10.13

Repurchased and retired 3.2 million options expiring in July 2024 for a net purchase price of $3.61 per option



Year-to-Date Highlights*

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023: Net revenue decreased 2.9%, and 3.7% excluding political Net loss increased $42.7 million Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.0% Total Digital net revenue decreased 4.4% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased 14.2% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 1.1% Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income decreased 20.9% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 9.9% Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income decreased 26.1% Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 0.6%, and 2.3%, excluding political

Repurchased 2.2 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $10.25

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $114 million and $116 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $25 million and $27 million.

For the full year 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $440 million and $455 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $100 million and $105 million.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $3.0 million, or 2.5%, to $118.2 million as compared to $121.2 million in the same period in 2023. Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $2.8 million, or 12.9%, Other net revenue decreased $0.6 million, or 11.0%, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 0.2%, as compared to the same period in 2023. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in Digital Advertising net revenue of $0.4 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding political revenue of $1.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, net revenue decreased $4.1 million, or 3.4%, to $116.8 million, Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $1.0 million, or 1.9%, to $52.3 million, and Digital Advertising net revenue increased $0.3 million, or 0.7%, to $41.4 million.

Net Loss

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we reported a net loss of $48.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a $25.3 million increase in the income tax provision due to an increase in the valuation allowance for interest expense carryforwards, as well as increases in non-cash impairment charges, stock-based compensation, and transaction and business realignment costs, and decreases in other income and net revenue. Adjusted Net Income decreased $6.1 million as compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $2.4 million, or 8.3%, to $26.2 million, as compared to $28.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, to $25.0 million, as compared to $28.3 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $6.5 million, or 2.9%, to $217.9 million as compared to $224.3 million in the same period in 2023. Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $6.1 million, or 14.2%, Other net revenue decreased $0.7 million, or 10.1%, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $0.6 million, or 0.6%. These declines were partially offset by an $0.8 million, or 1.1%, increase in Digital Advertising net revenue as compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding political revenue of $2.5 million and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, net revenue decreased $8.4 million, or 3.7% to $215.3 million, Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $2.3 million, or 2.3%, to $96.8 million, and Digital Advertising net revenue increased $0.7 million, or 0.9%, to $75.5 million.

Net Loss

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we reported a net loss of $47.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to a $27.1 million increase in the income tax provision due to an increase in the valuation allowance for interest expense carryforwards, as well as increases in stock-based compensation and transaction and business realignment costs, and decreases in net revenue and other income (expense), partially offset by a decrease in direct operating expenses. Adjusted Net Income decreased $7.6 million as compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $4.3 million, or 9.0% to $43.8 million, as compared to $48.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $5.9 million, or 12.5%, to $41.6 million, as compared to $47.5 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, we had a total of $28.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $489.9 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.12x and 4.82x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, of $95.7 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of August 2, 2024, of our outstanding common stock.

Security Number Outstanding Description Class A common stock 14,578,502 One vote per share. Class B common stock 815,296 10 votes per share.1 Total 15,393,798 1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 23,575 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 349 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income by Segment as operating income by segment before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairments and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, gain on repurchases of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairments, gain on sale of investment, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchases of debt, gain on sale of digital assets, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes stated at the Company's applicable statutory effective tax rate. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of June 30, 2024, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income by Segment to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income by Segment, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,511 $ 61,046 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,879 and $4,041, respectively 60,530 60,780 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,822 10,356 Total current assets 100,863 132,182 Property and equipment, net 110,011 110,194 Intangible assets, net 166,982 200,306 Goodwill 154,577 157,270 Investments 2,183 3,542 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,800 46,887 Other assets 711 1,165 Restricted cash 507 503 Total assets $ 579,634 $ 652,049 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,710 $ 5,036 Deferred revenue 9,471 9,059 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,062 13,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,630 25,112 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,506 9,376 Accrued interest 14,043 14,420 Total current liabilities 74,422 76,088 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $2,880 and $3,960, respectively 487,056 499,658 Deferred tax liability 30,491 11,856 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 40,038 41,437 Other long-term liabilities 11,763 13,099 Total liabilities 643,770 642,138 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 15,298,802 and 14,023,767 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 153 140 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,961,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - 20 Total common stock 161 168 Treasury stock, at cost; 840,461 and 183,768 shares of Class A common stock, respectively (9,829 ) (2,177 ) Additional paid-in capital 299,161 310,612 Accumulated deficit (356,633 ) (302,193 ) Non-controlling interest 3,004 3,501 Total stockholders' equity (64,136 ) 9,911 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 579,634 $ 652,049

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net revenue $ 118,225 $ 121,231 $ 217,858 $ 224,341 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 85,512 85,654 162,407 163,978 Depreciation and amortization 5,014 4,835 9,949 9,779 Corporate expenses 6,482 6,962 11,699 12,307 Stock-based compensation 8,325 2,106 11,195 3,878 Transaction and business realignment costs 1,594 311 3,038 603 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 32,638 26,240 34,256 34,727 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 30 (49 ) 44 (341 ) Total operating costs and expenses 139,595 126,059 232,588 224,931 Operating loss (21,370 ) (4,828 ) (14,730 ) (590 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,212 9,314 18,243 18,872 Gain on repurchases of debt (3 ) (44 ) (3 ) (819 ) Other income, net (546 ) (4,878 ) (4,697 ) (5,904 ) Loss from operations before tax (30,033 ) (9,220 ) (28,273 ) (12,739 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 18,825 (6,520 ) 19,032 (8,098 ) Net loss $ (48,858 ) $ (2,700 ) $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) Net (loss) income attributable to: Controlling interests $ (49,244 ) $ (3,200 ) $ (48,108 ) $ (5,621 ) Non-controlling interests 386 500 803 980 Net loss $ (48,858 ) $ (2,700 ) $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) Basic loss per share $ (3.26 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted loss per share $ (3.26 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,097 17,221 15,829 17,212 Diluted 15,097 17,221 15,829 17,212

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,949 9,779 Amortization of deferred financing costs 990 949 Non-cash lease expense - 52 Net deferred taxes and other 18,635 (8,473 ) Allowance for credit losses 2,686 2,564 Stock-based compensation expense 11,195 3,878 Gain on repurchases of debt (3 ) (819 ) Trade and barter activity, net (575 ) (1,008 ) Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 34,256 34,727 Realized gain on sale of digital assets - (839 ) Gain on sale of investment (4,009 ) (5,210 ) Unrealized gain on investment (202 ) (112 ) Amortization of content rights 2,445 2,422 Change in content rights liabilities (2,464 ) (659 ) Other 1,946 (596 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,857 ) (3,453 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (527 ) 4,548 Accounts payable (365 ) 625 Accrued expenses (12,778 ) (1,946 ) Accrued interest (377 ) (367 ) Other long-term liabilities 44 (15 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,684 31,406 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8,679 ) (7,136 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets - 2,975 Proceeds from insurance recoveries 278 372 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 4,408 6,196 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,993 ) 2,407 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of 2026 Notes (13,589 ) (11,966 ) Dividend payments (6,256 ) (3,240 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 4,773 4,308 Shares withheld in lieu of employee tax withholding (35 ) - Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP 403 430 Repurchases of stock (22,133 ) (15,572 ) Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,300 ) (1,499 ) Repayments of capitalized obligations (1,085 ) (90 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39,222 ) (27,629 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,531 ) 6,184 Beginning of period 61,549 43,913 End of period $ 29,018 $ 50,097

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash payments: Interest $ 18,244 $ 19,054 Income taxes 684 817 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities: Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,174 $ 3,148 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 587 253 Accrued capital expenditures 124 114 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases: Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 6,094 $ 5,958 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 3,524 3,593 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,511 $ 49,598 Restricted cash 507 499 $ 29,018 $ 50,097

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment during each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

% Change 2024

2023

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,515 $ 21,268 (12.9 )% $ 36,768 $ 42,829 (14.2 )% Digital Advertising 41,524 41,126 1.0 % 75,680 74,833 1.1 % Broadcast Advertising 53,633 53,720 (0.2 )% 99,088 99,643 (0.6 )% Other 4,553 5,117 (11.0 )% 6,322 7,036 (10.1 )% Net revenue 118,225 121,231 (2.5 )% 217,858 224,341 (2.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 13,098 15,243 (14.1 )% 26,295 31,205 (15.7 )% Digital Advertising expenses 30,515 26,782 13.9 % 57,615 50,395 14.3 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 37,612 38,983 (3.5 )% 72,882 76,348 (4.5 )% Other expenses 4,287 4,646 (7.7 )% 5,615 6,030 (6.9 )% Direct operating expenses 85,512 85,654 (0.2 )% 162,407 163,978 (1.0 )% Depreciation and amortization 5,014 4,835 3.7 % 9,949 9,779 1.7 % Corporate expenses 6,482 6,962 (6.9 )% 11,699 12,307 (4.9 )% Stock-based compensation 8,325 2,106 295.3 % 11,195 3,878 188.7 % Transaction and business realignment costs 1,594 311 412.5 % 3,038 603 403.8 % Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 32,638 26,240 24.4 % 34,256 34,727 (1.4 )% Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 30 (49 ) (161.2 )% 44 (341 ) (112.9 )% Total operating costs and expenses 139,595 126,059 10.7 % 232,588 224,931 3.4 % Operating loss (21,370 ) (4,828 ) 342.6 % (14,730 ) (590 ) 2,396.6 % Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,212 9,314 (1.1 )% 18,243 18,872 (3.3 )% Gain on repurchases of debt (3 ) (44 ) (93.2 )% (3 ) (819 ) (99.6 )% Other income, net (546 ) (4,878 ) (88.8 )% (4,697 ) (5,904 ) (20.4 )% Loss from operations before tax (30,033 ) (9,220 ) 225.7 % (28,273 ) (12,739 ) 121.9 % Income tax provision (benefit) 18,825 (6,520 ) 388.7 % 19,032 (8,098 ) 335.0 % Net loss $ (48,858 ) $ (2,700 ) 1,709.6 % $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) 919.3 %

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,515 $ 21,268 (12.9 )% $ 36,768 $ 42,829 (14.2 )% Digital Advertising 41,524 41,126 1.0 % 75,680 74,833 1.1 % Digital 60,039 62,394 (3.8 )% 112,448 117,662 (4.4 )% Broadcast Advertising 53,633 53,720 (0.2 )% 99,088 99,643 (0.6 )% Other 4,553 5,117 (11.0 )% 6,322 7,036 (10.1 )% Net revenue $ 118,225 $ 121,231 (2.5 )% $ 217,858 $ 224,341 (2.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,417 $ 6,025 (10.1 )% $ 10,473 $ 11,624 (9.9 )% Digital Advertising 11,009 14,344 (23.3 )% 18,065 24,438 (26.1 )% Digital 16,426 20,369 (19.4 )% 28,538 36,062 (20.9 )% Broadcast Advertising 16,021 14,737 8.7 % 26,206 23,295 12.5 % Other 266 471 (43.5 )% 707 1,006 (29.7 )% Adjusted Operating Income $ 32,713 $ 35,577 (8.1 )% $ 55,451 $ 60,363 (8.1 )%

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 18,515 $ 21,268 (12.9 )% $ 36,768 $ 42,829 (14.2 )% Digital Advertising 41,524 41,126 1.0 % 75,680 74,833 1.1 % Digital 60,039 62,394 (3.8 )% 112,448 117,662 (4.4 )% Broadcast Advertising 53,633 53,720 (0.2 )% 99,088 99,643 (0.6 )% Other 4,553 5,117 (11.0 )% 6,322 7,036 (10.1 )% Net revenue $ 118,225 $ 121,231 (2.5 )% $ 217,858 $ 224,341 (2.9 )% Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue - - - - - - Digital Advertising political revenue 147 46 219.6 % 219 61 259.0 % Broadcast Advertising political revenue 1,312 359 265.5 % 2,300 557 312.9 % Other political revenue - - - - - - Political revenue $ 1,459 $ 405 260.2 % $ 2,519 $ 618 307.6 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 18,515 $ 21,268 (12.9 )% $ 36,768 $ 42,829 (14.2 )% Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 41,377 41,080 0.7 % 75,461 74,772 0.9 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 59,892 62,348 (3.9 )% 112,229 117,601 (4.6 )% Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 52,321 53,361 (1.9 )% 96,788 99,086 (2.3 )% Other net revenue (ex. political) 4,553 5,117 (11.0 )% 6,322 7,036 (10.1 )% Net revenue (ex. political) $ 116,766 $ 120,826 (3.4 )% $ 215,339 $ 223,723 (3.7 )%

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss $ (48,858 ) $ (2,700 ) $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 18,825 (6,520 ) 19,032 (8,098 ) Loss from operations before taxes (30,033 ) (9,220 ) (28,273 ) (12,739 ) Transaction and business realignment costs 1,594 311 3,038 603 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 32,638 26,240 34,256 34,727 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 30 (49 ) 44 (341 ) Gain on repurchases of debt (3 ) (44 ) (3 ) (819 ) Gain on sale of digital assets - - - (839 ) Gain on sale of investment - (5,210 ) (4,009 ) (5,210 ) Change in fair value of investment (434 ) (246 ) (202 ) (112 ) Gain on insurance recoveries (278 ) - (278 ) (372 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (386 ) (500 ) (803 ) (980 ) Adjusted net income before income taxes 3,128 11,282 3,770 13,918 Income tax provision(1) 794 2,877 957 3,550 Adjusted Net Income $ 2,334 $ 8,405 $ 2,813 $ 10,368 Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.49 $ 0.18 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.16 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,097 17,221 15,829 17,212 Diluted 17,282 18,567 17,998 17,779

(1) Income tax provision for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, was calculated using the Company's statutory effective tax rate.

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (48,858 ) $ (2,700 ) $ (47,305 ) $ (4,641 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 18,825 (6,520 ) 19,032 (8,098 ) Interest expense, net 9,212 9,314 18,243 18,872 Gain on repurchases of debt (3 ) (44 ) (3 ) (819 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,014 4,835 9,949 9,779 Stock-based compensation 8,325 2,106 11,195 3,878 Transaction and business realignment costs 1,594 311 3,038 603 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 32,638 26,240 34,256 34,727 Other(a) (516 ) (4,927 ) (4,653 ) (6,245 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,231 $ 28,615 $ 43,752 $ 48,056 Political Adjusted EBITDA (1,240 ) (344 ) (2,141 ) (525 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 24,991 $ 28,271 $ 41,611 $ 47,531 Political Adjusted EBITDA 1,240 344 2,141 525 Net cash paid for interest (606 ) (326 ) (18,244 ) (19,054 ) Capital expenditures (4,251 ) (3,497 ) (8,679 ) (7,136 ) Cash paid for taxes (672 ) (813 ) (684 ) (817 ) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 20,702 $ 23,979 $ 16,145 $ 21,049

(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Net (loss) income $ (36,503 ) $ (1,878 ) $ 1,553 $ (48,858 ) $ (85,686 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 17,478 (15,522 ) 207 18,825 20,988 Interest expense, net 9,343 9,034 9,031 9,212 36,620 Gain on repurchases of debt (430 ) - - (3 ) (433 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,717 4,704 4,935 5,014 19,370 Stock-based compensation 2,350 1,805 2,870 8,325 15,350 Transaction and business realignment costs 161 405 1,444 1,594 3,604 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets 30,970 24,881 1,618 32,638 90,107 Other(a) (909 ) 1,349 (4,137 ) (516 ) (4,213 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,177 $ 24,778 $ 17,521 $ 26,231 $ 95,707

(a) Other includes net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss) by segment, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Operating income (loss) $ 4,629 $ 8,751 $ (15,440 ) $ (685 ) Depreciation and amortization 608 266 2,807 32 Stock-based compensation 180 208 169 4 Transaction and business realignment costs - - 70 6 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets - 1,784 28,385 909 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets - - 30 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,417 $ 11,009 $ 16,021 $ 266

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Operating income (loss) $ 5,547 $ 14,106 $ (5,724 ) $ 434 Depreciation and amortization 327 168 3,382 33 Stock-based compensation 151 70 218 4 Transaction and business realignment costs - - 167 - Impairment of intangible assets, investments, and long-lived assets - - 16,743 - Net gain on sale and retirement of assets - - (49 ) - Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,025 $ 14,344 $ 14,737 $ 471

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss) by segment, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Digital Advertising Broadcast Advertising Other Operating income (loss) $ 8,917 $ 15,478 $ (9,958 ) $ (287 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,222 447 5,671 65 Stock-based compensation 334 356 358 8 Transaction and business realignment costs - - 88 12 Impairment of intangible assets, investments, goodwill and long-lived assets - 1,784 30,003 909 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets - - 44 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 10,473 $ 18,065 $ 26,206 $ 707