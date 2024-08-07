

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit decreased in June as exports rose amid a flat change in imports, data released by the customs office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 6.1 billion in June from EUR 7.7 billion in May. The expected shortfall was EUR 7.5 billion.



In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 7.1 billion.



During June, the energy balance improved by EUR 0.2 billion, driven largely by the increase in export volumes.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 3.2 percent, while imports remained flat.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports decreased by 1.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX