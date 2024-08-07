

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the fourth straight month in June, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent annually in June, slower than the 4.9 percent fall a month ago.



Production volume decreased in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections, the agency said.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output plunged 8.2 percent annually in June versus a 5.2 percent fall in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.5 percent in June, following a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month.



