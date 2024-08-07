

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $2.951 billion from $2.660 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $421 Mln. vs. $411 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.951 Bln vs. $2.660 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.03



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX