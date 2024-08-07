

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $85.8 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $39.9 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.7 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $85.8 Mln. vs. $39.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.09 last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX