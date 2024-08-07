

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $40.59 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $75.48 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $78.57 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $306.10 million from $301.32 million last year.



Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $40.59 Mln. vs. $75.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $306.10 Mln vs. $301.32 Mln last year.



