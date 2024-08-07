

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



Earnings: $2.621 billion in Q3 vs. -$460 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.43 in Q3 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.782 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.19 per share Revenue: $23.155 billion in Q3 vs. $22.330 billion in the same period last year.



