BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 August 2024 were:

212.20p Capital only

212.77p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 6th August 2024, the Company has 74,468,250 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,893,055 shares which are held in Treasury.