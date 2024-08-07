

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $232.0 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $400.2 million, or $3.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311.3 million or $2.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $2.050 billion from $2.238 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $232.0 Mln. vs. $400.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.050 Bln vs. $2.238 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.60



