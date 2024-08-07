

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



Earnings: -$0.29 million in Q2 vs. -$5.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.20 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $28.44 million in Q2 vs. $22.92 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX