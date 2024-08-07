Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008 | Ticker-Symbol: HDM
Tradegate
07.08.24
14:01 Uhr
9,200 Euro
+0,132
+1,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0929,33214:35
9,1149,36614:35
PR Newswire
07.08.2024 13:10 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q1 Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

  • In motorcycle business operations, global sales volume increased, mainly in India and Brazil.
  • Automobile business operations were robust as well. In addition to strong sales of hybrid models, the positive effect of pricing commensurate with improvement in product value led to increased profits in each of these business areas compared to the same period last year.
  • Total Profit: Operating Profit 484.7 billion yen / Operating Margin 9.0%

FYE March 31, 2025 Financial Forecast

  • We have revised auto sales units for China downward by 220,000 units.
  • Operating profit, operating margin and net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company remain unchanged from our previous forecast*.

    *Previous forecast: announced on May 10 th

Initiatives to further strengthen corporate governance

Honda strives to unwind cross-shareholdings at an early point, and further enhance the management discipline.

Step 1:

Conducted the secondary offering for Honda shares held by non-life insurance companies
and banks.

Step 2:

Conducted the sale of shares, held by Honda, of non-life insurance companies and banks.

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.