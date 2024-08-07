ROCKFORD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

"We delivered better-than-expected revenue and earnings in the second quarter, while continuing to execute our ambitious turnaround plan," said Chris Hufnagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolverine Worldwide. "A year ago, we began to take fast and bold actions to build a new and better Company - focused squarely on our consumer and our new global brand-building model. Our team has executed with tremendous pace and urgency, driving substantial progress across the business. We've significantly lowered our debt and inventory levels, while meaningfully expanding our gross margin, and we're beginning to see proof points of an inflection to growth - driven by stronger product pipelines and improved demand creation. Every day we're making progress to position the Company for sustained growth in the future and, ultimately, to deliver better performance and greater returns for our shareholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Financial results for 2024, and comparable results from 2023, in each case, for our ongoing business exclude the impact of Keds, which was sold in February 2023, the U.S. Wolverine Leathers business, which was sold in August 2023, the non-U.S. Wolverine Leathers business, which was sold in December 2023, and the Sperry business, which was sold in January 2024. Tables have been provided in the back of this release showing the impact of these adjustments on financial results for 2024 and 2023.

SECOND-QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Y/Y Change Constant

Currency Change Reported Segment Revenue Results: Active Group $305.9 $383.3 (20.2)% (20.0)% Work Group $105.0 $117.8 (10.9)% (11.0)% Other $14.3 $88.0 (83.8)% (83.8)% Total Revenue $425.2 $589.1 (27.8)% (27.7)% Ongoing Total Revenue $424.8 $520.8 (18.4)% (18.3)% Supplemental Revenue Information Merrell $142.7 $176.7 (19.2)% (18.9)% Saucony $102.0 $141.7 (28.0)% (27.6)% Wolverine $40.1 $41.4 (3.1)% (3.2)% Sweaty Betty $44.0 $44.0 -% (0.7)% International - Reported $216.0 $267.7 (19.3)% International - Ongoing $216.0 $252.9 (14.6)% Direct-to-Consumer - Reported $113.4 $132.4 (14.4)% Direct-to-Consumer - Ongoing $113.2 $113.4 (0.2)% Reported Financial Metrics Gross Margin 43.1% 38.7% 440 bps Operating Expenses $154.1 $181.7 (15.2)% Operating Margin 6.8% 7.8% (100) bps Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.17 $0.30 (43.3)% Non-GAAP and Ongoing Business Financial Metrics Adjusted Gross Margin 43.1% 39.1% 400 bps Adjusted Operating Expenses $156.1 $170.0 (8.2)% Adjusted Operating Margin 6.3% 6.4% (10) bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.15 $0.19 (21.1)% Constant Currency Earnings Per Share $0.16 $0.19 (15.8)%

Gross margin improved significantly due to lower supply chain costs, lower sales of end-of-life inventory, less promotional eCommerce sales and favorable distribution channel mix.

Inventory at the end of the quarter was $297.1 million and was down $350.8 million or approximately 54.1% compared to the prior year and down $76.5 million from the prior year end.

Net Debt at the end of the quarter was $666 million, down $271 million compared to the prior year and down $75 million from the prior year end.

FULL-YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with how we are performing at this stage in our strategic transformation, and our second quarter results reflect the progress and the actions we've taken to improve the financial position of the Company," said Taryn Miller, Chief Financial Officer. "While there is more work to do as we advance Wolverine Worldwide's strategy, we believe the steps we are taking will position the business for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders."

For Fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:

Revenue from its ongoing business to be approximately $1.71 to $1.73 billion. This range compares to the previous outlook of approximately $1.68 to $1.73 billion and represents a decline of approximately 14.2% to 13.2% and a constant currency decline of approximately 14.1% to 13.1% compared to 2023.

from its ongoing business to be approximately $1.71 to $1.73 billion. This range compares to the previous outlook of approximately $1.68 to $1.73 billion and represents a decline of approximately 14.2% to 13.2% and a constant currency decline of approximately 14.1% to 13.1% compared to 2023. Gross margin of approximately 44.5%, up 460 basis points compared to 2023, which remains unchanged from the previous outlook.

of approximately 44.5%, up 460 basis points compared to 2023, which remains unchanged from the previous outlook. Operating margin to be approximately 6.0 % and adjusted operating margin to be approximately 7.4%, up 350 basis points compared to 2023. This compares to the previous operating margin outlook of approximately 5.7% and adjusted operating margin of approximately 7.0%.

to be approximately 6.0 % and adjusted operating margin to be approximately 7.4%, up 350 basis points compared to 2023. This compares to the previous operating margin outlook of approximately 5.7% and adjusted operating margin of approximately 7.0%. The effective tax rate to be approximately 18.5%, as compared to the previous outlook of 18.0%

to be approximately 18.5%, as compared to the previous outlook of 18.0% Diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.53 to $0.63 and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.85. This compares to the previous outlook for diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.43 to $0.63 and adjusted diluted EPS between $0.65 and $0.85. These full-year EPS expectations continue to include an approximate $0.10 negative impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

in the range of $0.53 to $0.63 and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.85. This compares to the previous outlook for diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.43 to $0.63 and adjusted diluted EPS between $0.65 and $0.85. These full-year EPS expectations continue to include an approximate $0.10 negative impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Diluted weighted average shares of approximately 80 million, unchanged from previous guidance.

of approximately 80 million, unchanged from previous guidance. Inventory to decline by at least $75 million at year end compared to the prior year end, unchanged from previous guidance.

to decline by at least $75 million at year end compared to the prior year end, unchanged from previous guidance. Net Debt at year end to be approximately $565 million, a reduction of $175 million from the prior year end, unchanged from previous guidance.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Measures referred to in this release as "adjusted" financial results and the financial results of the "ongoing business" are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted financial results exclude environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, non-cash impairment of long-lived assets and reorganization costs. The financial results of the ongoing business exclude financial results from the Keds business, Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business prior to the respective dates of sale of such businesses. Revenue adjusted for divestitures and business model changes exclude financial results from the Keds business, Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business prior to the respective dates of sale of such businesses and are adjusted to include the impact of business model changes in 2023 (the transition of Hush Puppies North America to a licensing model, Hush Puppies IP sale, and conversion of the China joint ventures to the distributor model) and business model changes in 2024 (the transition of Merrell and Saucony Kids to a licensing model). The Company also presents constant currency information, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company calculates constant currency basis by converting the current-period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to the Company's current period reported results. The Company believes providing each of these non- GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of each of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors because they increase the comparability of current period results to prior period results by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating results and enable better identification of trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis. Management does not, nor should investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except earnings per share)

Quarter Ended Year-To-Date Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenue $ 425.2 $ 589.1 $ 820.1 $ 1,188.5 Cost of goods sold 242.0 361.3 455.5 724.4 Gross profit 183.2 227.8 364.6 464.1 Gross margin 43.1 % 38.7 % 44.5 % 39.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 166.6 195.5 343.4 407.5 Gain on sale of business, trademarks and long-lived assets - - - (20.1 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 3.2 15.6 9.3 15.6 Environmental and other related costs (income), net of recoveries (15.7 ) (29.4 ) (14.1 ) (30.3 ) Operating expenses 154.1 181.7 338.6 372.7 Operating expenses as a % of revenue 36.2 % 30.8 % 41.3 % 31.4 % Operating profit 29.1 46.1 26.0 91.4 Operating margin 6.8 % 7.8 % 3.2 % 7.7 % Interest expense, net 11.9 16.1 23.9 31.9 Other expense (income), net (0.8 ) (0.4 ) (1.6 ) 0.8 Total other expenses 11.1 15.7 22.3 32.7 Earnings before income taxes 18.0 30.4 3.7 58.7 Income tax expense 2.4 6.0 1.8 16.3 Effective tax rate 13.1 % 19.8 % 47.8 % 27.8 % Net earnings 15.6 24.4 1.9 42.4 Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.4 0.4 2.2 (0.6 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $ 14.2 $ 24.0 $ (0.3 ) $ 43.0 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.53 Supplemental information: Net earnings used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 13.7 $ 23.5 $ (0.9 ) $ 42.0 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share 80.0 79.5 79.9 79.3

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 148.3 $ 176.5 Accounts receivables, net 272.2 241.5 Inventories, net 297.1 647.9 Current assets held for sale - 19.1 Other current assets 73.2 78.9 Total current assets 790.8 1,163.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 90.2 134.3 Lease right-of-use assets 103.6 155.4 Goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangibles 599.2 748.9 Other noncurrent assets 212.5 154.8 Total assets $ 1,796.3 $ 2,357.3 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 398.0 $ 530.0 Lease liabilities 32.6 39.2 Current maturities of long-term debt 10.0 10.0 Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 225.0 385.0 Total current liabilities 665.6 964.2 Long-term debt 579.7 718.5 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 119.8 146.7 Other noncurrent liabilities 160.8 161.0 Stockholders' equity 270.4 366.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,796.3 $ 2,357.3

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Year-To-Date Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 1.9 $ 42.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13.3 17.1 Deferred income taxes (0.7 ) (0.6 ) Stock-based compensation expense 9.8 7.8 Pension and SERP expense (0.3 ) 0.8 Impairment of long-lived assets 9.3 15.6 Environmental and other related costs, net of cash payments (31.7 ) (41.0 ) Gain on sale of business, trademarks and long-lived assets - (20.1 ) Other (8.2 ) (0.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3.9 ) 24.8 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10.5 ) 45.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property, plant and equipment (8.1 ) (14.2 ) Proceeds from sale of business, trademarks and long-lived assets, net of cash disposed of 92.5 81.9 Proceeds from company-owned insurance policy liquidations 7.9 - Other (2.4 ) (0.7 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 89.9 67.0 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments under revolving credit agreements (299.0 ) (475.0 ) Borrowings under revolving credit agreements 219.0 435.0 Proceeds from company-owned insurance policies 7.0 - Payments on long-term debt (26.7 ) (5.0 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (0.9 ) Cash dividends paid (16.2 ) (16.4 ) Employee taxes paid under stock-based compensation plans (1.7 ) (5.7 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 0.1 Contributions from noncontrolling interests - 2.1 Net cash used in financing activities (117.6 ) (65.8 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1.9 (2.5 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (36.3 ) 44.6 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 184.6 135.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the quarter $ 148.3 $ 180.1

The following tables contain information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in the presentation of its financial results:

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

Q2 2024 RECONCILIATION TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO ADJUSTED

REVENUE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis

2024-Q2 Foreign

Exchange

Impact Constant

Currency

Basis 2024-Q2 GAAP Basis

2023-Q2 Reported

Change Constant

Currency

Change REVENUE Active Group $ 305.9 $ 0.8 $ 306.7 $ 383.3 (20.2 )% (20.0 )% Work Group 105.0 (0.1 ) 104.9 117.8 (10.9 )% (11.0 )% Other 14.3 - 14.3 88.0 (83.8 )% (83.8 )% Total $ 425.2 $ 0.7 $ 425.9 $ 589.1 (27.8 )% (27.7 )%

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE

TO ADJUSTED REVENUE*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Divestiture (1) As Adjusted Revenue - Fiscal 2024 Q2 $ 425.2 $ 0.4 $ 424.8 Revenue - Fiscal 2023 Q2 $ 589.1 $ 68.3 $ 520.8

(1) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect results for the Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED GROSS MARGIN

TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN *

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Divestiture (1) As Adjusted Gross Profit - Fiscal 2024 Q2 $ 183.2 $ (0.3 ) $ 182.9 Gross margin 43.1 % 43.1 % Gross Profit - Fiscal 2023 Q2 $ 227.8 $ (24.4 ) $ 203.4 Gross margin 38.7 % 39.1 %

(1) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect results for the Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING EXPENSES

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustment (1) Divestiture (2) As Adjusted Operating expenses - Fiscal 2024 Q2 $ 154.1 $ 3.5 $ (1.5 ) $ 156.1 Operating expenses - Fiscal 2023 Q2 $ 181.7 $ 11.7 $ (23.4 ) $ 170.0

(1) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect $15.7 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by $9.0 million of reorganization costs and $3.2 million for impairments of long-lived assets. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect $29.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by $15.6 million for impairments of long-lived assets and $2.1 million of reorganization costs. (2) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect results for the Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED OPERATING MARGIN

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) Divestiture (2) As Adjusted Operating Profit - Fiscal 2024 Q2 $ 29.1 $ (3.5 ) $ 1.2 $ 26.8 Operating margin 6.8 % 6.3 % Operating Profit - Fiscal 2023 Q2 $ 46.1 $ (11.7 ) $ (0.9 ) $ 33.5 Operating margin 7.8 % 6.4 %

(1) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect $15.7 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by $9.0 million of reorganization costs and $3.2 million for impairments of long-lived assets. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect $29.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by $15.6 million for impairments of long-lived assets and $2.1 million of reorganization costs. (2) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect results for the Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED

DILUTED EPS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS*

(Unaudited)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) Divestiture (2) As Adjusted Foreign

Exchange

Impact As Adjusted

EPS On a Constant

Currency Basis EPS - Fiscal 2024 Q2 $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.16 EPS - Fiscal 2023 Q2 $ 0.30 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.19

(1) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by impairments of long-lived assets and reorganization costs. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, partially offset by impairments of long-lived assets and reorganization costs. (2) Q2 2024 adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. Q2 2023 adjustments reflect results for the Sperry business and Wolverine Leathers business included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED INVENTORY

TO ADJUSTED INVENTORY*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Divestiture (1) As Adjusted Inventory - 2024 Q2 $ 297.1 $ - $ 297.1 Inventory - 2024 Q1 $ 354.3 $ - $ 354.3 Inventory - 2023 Q4 $ 373.6 $ - $ 373.6 Inventory - 2023 Q3 $ 563.8 $ 100.6 $ 463.2 Inventory - 2023 Q2 $ 647.9 $ 113.3 $ 534.6 Inventory - 2023 Q1 $ 725.9 $ 120.5 $ 605.4

(1) Adjustments reflect the Sperry business and consolidated China joint ventures inventory included in the consolidated condensed balance sheet.

DIVESTITURE

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

In order to provide visibility regarding the financial impact of completed divestitures, the Company has provided additional information within the supplemental table below. The items included in the tables represent amounts that are reflected in the reported fiscal 2024 and 2023 results that are related to businesses the Company has sold. The Company believes providing the following information is helpful to better understand the impact of the divestitures on the Company's ongoing business.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024

YTD Revenue - Impact Sperry business (1) $ 4.1 $ 0.4 $ - $ - $ 4.5 Total Revenue - Impact $ 4.1 $ 0.4 $ - $ - $ 4.5 Operating profit - Impact Sperry business (1) $ (8.2 ) $ (1.2 ) $ - $ - $ (9.4 ) Wolverine Leathers business (2) (0.6 ) - - - (0.6 ) Total Operating profit - Impact $ (8.8 ) $ (1.2 ) $ - $ - $ (10.0 ) Net earnings per share - Impact $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ - $ - $ (0.11 ) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2023

Full-Year Revenue - Impact Sperry business (1) $ 62.9 $ 57.4 $ 46.2 $ 40.7 $ 207.2 Wolverine Leathers business (2) 12.5 10.9 8.2 5.5 37.1 Keds business (3) 6.5 - - - 6.5 Total Revenue - Impact $ 81.9 $ 68.3 $ 54.4 $ 46.2 $ 250.8 Operating profit - Impact Sperry business (1) $ (2.3 ) $ 0.2 $ (4.0 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (10.3 ) Wolverine Leathers business (2) 1.4 0.8 1.1 - 3.3 Keds business (3) (1.9 ) - - - (1.9 ) Total Operating profit - Impact $ (2.8 ) $ 1.0 $ (2.9 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (8.9 ) Net earnings per share - Impact $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 )

(1) The Sperry® business reflects the revenue and operating profit from sale of Sperry® products through the sale of the Sperry® business effective January 10, 2024. The amounts also include revenue and operating profit associated with Sperry® stores not included in the divestiture which the Company has closed or is in the process of closing, costs associated with Sperry® employees not included in the divestiture transaction and costs incurred winding down the Sperry® business, including the Sperry® business with joint venture partners, that are not covered by the transition service agreement. The Sperry® business revenue and operating profit will not reoccur after the Company closes all of the Sperry® stores that were not divested and completes the transition of the Sperry® business and employees. (2) The Wolverine Leathers business line item reflects revenue and operating profit from the Wolverine Leathers business that will not reoccur after the Wolverine Leathers business is sold. The Company divested the U.S. Wolverine Leathers business in August 2023 and divested the non-U.S. Wolverine Leathers business in December 2023. The Wolverine Leathers costs incurred in 2024 are associated with employees not included in the divestiture transaction. (3) The Keds® business line item reflects the revenue and operating profit from sale of Keds® products that will not reoccur after the Company's first period in fiscal 2023 as a result of the sale of the global Keds® business effective February 4, 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF 2023 REPORTED REVENUE

TO ADJUSTED REVENUE FOR COMPARISON

TO 2024 GUIDANCE*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Keds and

Leathers

Divestiture (1) Sperry

Divestiture (2) As Adjusted Revenue - Fiscal 2023 $ 2,242.9 $ 43.6 $ 207.2 $ 1,992.1

(1) Adjustments reflect the Keds business and Wolverine Leathers business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. (2) Adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED 2023 OPERATING MARGIN

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN FOR COMPARISON

TO 2024 GUIDANCE*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) Keds and

Leathers

Divestiture (2) Sperry

Divestiture (3) As Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) - Fiscal 2023 $ (68.2 ) $ 137.1 $ (1.4 ) $ 10.3 $ 77.8 Operating margin (3.0 )% 3.9 %

(1) Adjustments reflect $185.3 million for a non-cash impairment of long-lived assets, $47.1 million of reorganization costs, and $5.5 million of costs associated with divestitures, partially offset by $90.4 million gain on the sale of businesses, trademarks and long-lived assets and $10.4 million of environmental and other related costs net of recoveries. (2) Adjustments reflect the Keds business and Wolverine Leathers business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. (3) Adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED 2023 DILUTED EPS TO ADJUSTED

DILUTED EPS FOR COMPARISON

TO 2024 GUIDANCE*

(Unaudited)

GAAP Basis Adjustments (1) Keds and

Leathers

Divestiture (2) Sperry

Divestiture (3) As Adjusted EPS - Fiscal 2023 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.57 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.15

(1) Adjustments reflect non-cash impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization costs, costs associated with divestitures, debt modification costs, partially offset by gain on the sale of businesses, trademarks and long-lived assets, environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, and SERP curtailment gain. (2) Adjustments reflect the Keds business and Wolverine Leathers business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations. (3) Adjustments reflect the Sperry business results included in the consolidated condensed statement of operations.

2024 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION TABLES

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED GUIDANCE,

REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

GUIDANCE AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION*

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except earnings per share)

GAAP Basis Divestiture

Adjustments (1) Other

Adjustments (2) As Adjusted Revenue - Fiscal 2024 Full Year $1,714 - $1,734 $(4) $1,710 - $1,730 Gross Margin - Fiscal 2024 Full Year 44.4 % 0.1 % 44.5 % Operating Margin - Fiscal 2024 Full Year 6.0 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 7.4 % Dilutive EPS - Fiscal 2024 Full Year $0.53 -$0.63 $0.10 $0.12 $0.75 - $0.85 Fiscal 2024 Full Year Supplemental information: Net Earnings $44 -$52 $8 $10 $62 - $70 Net Earnings used to calculate diluted earnings per share $42 - $50 $8 $10 $60 - $68 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 79.9 79.9

(1) 2024 adjustments reflect financial results for the Sperry® business and Sperry® stores that were not divested which the Company is closing in 2024. (2) 2024 adjustments reflect estimated environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, impairment of long-lived assets and reorganization costs. * To supplement the consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company describes what certain financial measures would have been if environmental and other related costs net of recoveries, non-cash impairment of long-lived assets and reorganization costs. The financial results of the ongoing business for 2023 and the second quarter of 2024 exclude financial results from the Sperry business, the Keds business and Wolverine Leathers business. Adjusted inventory excludes the Sperry business and the Company's China joint ventures. The adjusted 2024 outlook excludes financial results from the Sperry business and Sperry® stores that were not divested, which the Company is closing in 2024. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by increasing comparability to the prior period by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core ongoing operating business results and to better identify trends in the Company's ongoing business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding results of operations, consistent with how the Company evaluates performance. The Company calculates constant currency by converting the current-period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to the Company's current period reported results. Management does not, nor should investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitution for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are found in the financial tables above.

For purposes of providing additional information regarding year-over-year revenue comparisons, the below table adjusts 2023 revenue for divestitures and business model changes.

DIVESTITURE AND BUSINESS MODEL CHANGES

RECONCILIATION OF 2023 REPORTED REVENUE

TO ADJUSTED REVENUE*

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Revenue - Fiscal 2023 $ 599.4 $ 589.1 $ 527.7 $ 526.7 $ 2,242.9 Adjustment for divestitures (1) Leathers (12.5 ) (10.9 ) (8.2 ) (5.5 ) (37.1 ) Keds (6.5 ) - - - (6.5 ) Sperry (62.9 ) (57.4 ) (46.2 ) (40.7 ) (207.2 ) Ongoing business (2) $ 517.5 $ 520.8 $ 473.3 $ 480.5 $ 1,992.1 Adjustments for 2023 business model changes (3) (13.0 ) (13.5 ) (16.9 ) (13.9 ) (57.3 ) Adjustments for 2024 business model changes (4) - (6.7 ) (7.5 ) (3.3 ) (17.5 ) Ongoing business adjusted for business model changes $ 504.5 $ 500.6 $ 448.9 $ 463.3 $ 1,917.3

(1) Divestitures: Keds sold in February 2023, Leathers US sold August 2023, Leathers non-US sold December 2023, Sperry sold in January 2024. (2) Ongoing business excludes the impact of the Wolverine Leathers, Keds and Sperry businesses. (3) Business model changes occurring in 2023 provided for enhanced comparability, include the impact of Hush Puppies North America transition to licensing model, Hush Puppies IP sale, and China joint venture converted to distributor model. (4) Business model changes occurring in 2024 provided for enhanced comparability, include the impact of Merrell and Saucony Kids transition to licensing model.

