Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered high single-digit adjusted net revenue growth, excluding the Netspend divestiture, and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth in the second quarter," said Cameron Bready, chief executive officer. "These results reflect consistent strong performance and execution of our strategy focused on being the worldwide partner of choice for commerce solutions."

Bready continued, "We continue to see good momentum with our point-of-sale solutions, and are pleased to announce a new agreement with Diamond Baseball Holdings to serve as the official commerce technology partner for its Minor League Baseball franchises in the United States and Canada. We also signed new stadium partnerships with multiple UK football clubs in the second quarter, including Newcastle, Birmingham City, and Nottingham Forest."

Bready concluded, "We are also finalizing the review of our business that we began earlier this year and have identified meaningful opportunities to better align our organization to continue to drive sustainable growth. We are focused on simplifying our business and streamlining our operations to deliver product-led, customer-centric solutions, while further emphasizing service as a key differentiator."

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

GAAP revenues were $2.57 billion, compared to $2.45 billion in 2023; diluted earnings per share were $1.47, compared to $1.05 in the prior year; and operating margin was 22.3%, compared to 24.6% in the prior year.

Adjusted net revenues increased 6% to $2.32 billion, compared to $2.20 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 12% to $2.93, compared to $2.62 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 45.2%.

2024 Outlook

"We are pleased with our financial performance in the second quarter, and overall execution across the business," said Josh Whipple, chief financial officer.

Whipple continued, "The company continues to expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $9.17 billion to $9.30 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7%, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $11.54 to $11.70, reflecting growth of 11% to 12% over 2023. Annual adjusted operating margin for 2024 is still expected to expand by up to 50 basis points."

Whipple concluded, "Our outlook continues to reflect the potential for a slightly more tempered economic environment in the second half of 2024."

Capital Allocation

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Investor Conference

Global Payments will host its 2024 Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 in New York City. All interested parties may access the webcast via the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

Conference Call

Global Payments' management will host a live audio webcast today, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results and business highlights. The audio webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed via the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Global Payments supplements revenues, operating income, operating margin and net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this earnings release to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations.

Global Payments also has provided supplemental non-GAAP information to reflect the divestiture of the consumer portion of our Netspend business, which comprised our former Consumer Solutions segment, which closed in April 2023. Management believes that providing such supplemental financial information should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate how the business will be managed going forward.

Reconciliations of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that some of the statements we use in this release contain forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding guidance and projected financial results for the year 2024; the effects of general economic conditions on our business; statements about the benefits of acquisitions or divestitures, including future financial and operating results, and the successful integration of our acquisitions or completion of anticipated benefits or strategic or operational initiatives; statements regarding our success and timing in developing and introducing new services and expanding our business; and other statements regarding our future financial performance and the company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plan," "forecast," "could," "should," or words of similar meaning. Although we believe that the plans and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our plans and expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments' reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions; foreign currency exchange, inflation and rising interest rate risks; difficulties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of acquired companies, including with respect to implementing controls to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; the effect of a security breach or operational failure on our business; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and financial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and financing; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness; our ability to meet environmental, social or governance targets, goals and commitments; the potential effect of climate change including natural disasters; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards on us or our partners and customers, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and other events beyond our control, and other factors included in the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov.

These cautionary statements qualify all of our forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update or revise forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SCHEDULE 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,568,768 $ 2,452,469 4.7 % $ 4,988,955 $ 4,744,916 5.1 % Operating expenses: Cost of service 938,484 941,952 (0.4 )% 1,860,874 1,889,705 (1.5 )% Selling, general and administrative 1,057,661 1,013,514 4.4 % 2,103,206 2,056,641 2.3 % Net (gain) loss on business dispositions - (105,738 ) nm - 139,095 nm 1,996,145 1,849,728 3,964,080 4,085,441 Operating income 572,623 602,741 (5.0 )% 1,024,875 659,475 55.4 % Interest and other income 35,306 27,944 26.3 % 71,234 39,097 82.2 % Interest and other expense (159,157 ) (191,423 ) (16.9 )% (321,304 ) (314,368 ) 2.2 % (123,851 ) (163,479 ) (250,070 ) (275,271 ) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 448,772 439,262 2.2 % 774,805 384,204 101.7 % Income tax expense 77,834 172,211 (54.8 )% 97,216 140,812 (31.0 )% Income before equity in income of equity method investments 370,938 267,051 38.9 % 677,589 243,392 178.4 % Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 18,337 17,155 6.9 % 34,748 36,394 (4.5 )% Net income 389,275 284,206 37.0 % 712,337 279,786 154.6 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,515 ) (10,058 ) 44.3 % (24,270 ) (16,679 ) 45.5 % Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 374,760 $ 274,148 36.7 % $ 688,067 $ 263,107 161.5 % Earnings per share attributable to Global Payments: Basic earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.05 40.0 % $ 2.69 $ 1.00 169.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 $ 1.05 40.0 % $ 2.68 $ 1.00 168.0 % Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 254,748 260,827 255,837 261,965 Diluted 255,166 261,328 256,377 262,394 Note: nm = not meaningful.

SCHEDULE 2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Adjusted net revenue $ 2,324,121 $ 2,202,827 5.5 % $ 4,508,060 $ 4,252,284 6.0 % Adjusted operating income $ 1,050,329 $ 986,980 6.4 % $ 1,999,951 $ 1,869,494 7.0 % Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 748,770 $ 685,308 9.3 % $ 1,415,283 $ 1,316,570 7.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 2.93 $ 2.62 11.9 % $ 5.52 $ 5.02 10.0 % Supplemental Non-GAAP(1) Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 2,324,121 $ 2,173,242 6.9 % $ 4,508,060 $ 4,106,842 9.8 % Adjusted operating income(1) $ 1,050,329 $ 971,067 8.2 % $ 1,999,951 $ 1,796,264 11.3 %

______________________________ (1) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the divestiture of our consumer business which closed in April 2023. See Schedule 6 for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, Schedule 7 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment and supplemental non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP measure, and Schedule 8 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

SCHEDULE 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,971,025 $ 1,812,619 $ 1,842,293 $ 1,682,143 7.0 % 7.8 % Issuer Solutions 613,508 526,492 590,441 505,283 3.9 % 4.2 % Consumer Solutions - - 39,031 33,785 nm nm Intersegment eliminations (15,765 ) (14,989 ) (19,296 ) (18,384 ) 18.3 % 18.5 % $ 2,568,768 $ 2,324,121 $ 2,452,469 $ 2,202,827 4.7 % 5.5 % Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 672,525 $ 884,774 $ 603,548 $ 815,236 11.4 % 8.5 % Issuer Solutions 110,375 246,622 95,701 235,910 15.3 % 4.5 % Consumer Solutions - - 1,890 15,913 nm nm Corporate (210,277 ) (81,067 ) (204,136 ) (80,079 ) (3.0 )% (1.2 )% Gain on business disposition - - 105,738 - nm nm $ 572,623 $ 1,050,329 $ 602,741 $ 986,980 (5.0 )% 6.4 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,805,119 $ 3,496,002 $ 3,447,903 $ 3,138,533 10.4 % 11.4 % Issuer Solutions 1,216,243 1,042,102 1,161,349 995,500 4.7 % 4.7 % Consumer Solutions - - 182,740 163,027 nm nm Intersegment Elimination (32,407 ) (30,044 ) (47,076 ) (44,776 ) 31.2 % 32.9 % $ 4,988,955 $ 4,508,060 $ 4,744,916 $ 4,252,284 5.1 % 6.0 % Operating income: Merchant Solutions $ 1,252,962 $ 1,675,186 $ 1,110,757 $ 1,503,516 12.8 % 11.4 % Issuer Solutions 216,472 488,024 178,511 451,152 21.3 % 8.2 % Consumer Solutions - - (3,908 ) 73,230 nm nm Corporate (444,559 ) (163,259 ) (486,790 ) (158,404 ) 8.7 % (3.1 )% Net gain (loss) on business dispositions - - (139,095 ) - nm nm $ 1,024,875 $ 1,999,951 $ 659,475 $ 1,869,494 55.4 % 7.0 %

______________________________ See Schedules 8 and 9 for a reconciliation of adjusted net revenue and adjusted operating income by segment to the most comparable GAAP measures and Schedule 10 for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Note: nm = not meaningful.

SCHEDULE 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,097,159 $ 2,088,887 Accounts receivable, net 1,134,292 1,120,078 Settlement processing assets 4,496,778 4,097,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 822,103 767,377 Total current assets 8,550,332 8,073,759 Goodwill 26,860,500 26,743,523 Other intangible assets, net 9,607,299 10,168,046 Property and equipment, net 2,309,347 2,190,005 Deferred income taxes 80,053 111,712 Notes receivable 741,478 713,123 Other noncurrent assets 2,603,149 2,570,018 Total assets $ 50,752,158 $ 50,570,186 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 1,010,032 $ 981,244 Current portion of long-term debt 1,565,024 620,585 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,680,738 2,824,979 Settlement processing obligations 4,073,557 3,698,921 Total current liabilities 9,329,351 8,125,729 Long-term debt 15,611,948 15,692,297 Deferred income taxes 2,010,628 2,242,105 Other noncurrent liabilities 639,179 722,540 Total liabilities 27,591,106 26,782,671 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 147,400 507,965 Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued - - Common stock, no par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 254,353,455 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 260,382,746 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 - - Paid-in capital 18,761,494 19,800,953 Retained earnings 4,018,207 3,457,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (392,287 ) (258,925 ) Total Global Payments shareholders' equity 22,387,414 22,999,210 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 626,238 280,340 Total equity 23,013,652 23,279,550 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 50,752,158 $ 50,570,186

SCHEDULE 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 712,337 $ 279,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 241,943 223,753 Amortization of acquired intangibles 689,157 645,675 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 68,019 59,065 Share-based compensation expense 83,362 136,701 Provision for operating losses and credit losses 41,026 61,313 Noncash lease expense 29,741 32,362 Deferred income taxes (184,963 ) (317,660 ) Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of notes receivable (35,868 ) (12,165 ) Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax (34,748 ) (36,394 ) Net loss on business dispositions - 139,095 Other, net 23,023 13,574 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (29,658 ) (58,981 ) Settlement processing assets and obligations, net (57,718 ) 213,936 Prepaid expenses and other assets (160,058 ) (191,478 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (232,396 ) (24,099 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,153,199 1,164,483 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations and other acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (372,662 ) (4,101,415 ) Capital expenditures (324,657 ) (331,002 ) Issuance of notes receivable - (50,000 ) Net cash from sales of businesses - 478,695 Other, net 6 2,186 Net cash used in investing activities (697,313 ) (4,001,536 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings from (repayments of) settlement lines of credit 55,351 (233,075 ) Net borrowings from (repayments of) commercial paper notes (936,539 ) 1,841,675 Proceeds from long-term debt 6,288,994 7,359,193 Repayments of long-term debt (4,430,074 ) (5,673,724 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (33,056 ) (12,255 ) Repurchases of common stock (900,047 ) (418,271 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 25,137 19,282 Common stock repurchased - share-based compensation plans (43,279 ) (33,680 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (10,881 ) (17,255 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 2,116 - Payment of deferred consideration in business combination (6,390 ) - Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible notes (256,250 ) - Dividends paid (127,042 ) (130,635 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (371,960 ) 2,701,255 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,652 ) 34,543 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,274 (101,255 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 2,256,875 2,215,606 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 2,287,149 $ 2,114,351

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,568,768 $ (244,647 ) $ - $ - $ 2,324,121 Operating income $ 572,623 $ 429 $ 477,277 $ - $ 1,050,329 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 374,760 $ 429 $ 474,375 $ (100,794 ) $ 748,770 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.47 $ 2.93 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 255,166 255,166 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,452,469 $ (249,642 ) $ - $ - $ 2,202,827 Operating income $ 602,741 $ (4,704 ) $ 388,943 $ - $ 986,980 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 274,148 $ (4,704 ) $ 405,783 $ 10,081 $ 685,308 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.05 $ 2.62 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 261,328 261,328

______________________________ (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $5.2 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $345.9 million in cost of services (COS) and $131.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS consisted of amortization of acquired intangibles of $345.9 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $43.2 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $55.7 million, employee severance charges of $10.1 million, and other items of $22.3 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $344.3 million in COS and $150.3 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $344.4 million and other items of $(0.1) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.1 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $86.6 million, facilities exit charges of $3.6 million, employee severance charges of $11.2 million, and other items of $1.8 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $105.7 million gain on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $19.4 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to net income also included an allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) of $18.2 million within interest and other expense related to the seller financing issued in connection with the business dispositions. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. In addition, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, income taxes on adjustments include the removal of tax expense related to business dispositions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 4,988,955 $ (480,895 ) $ - $ - $ 4,508,060 Operating income $ 1,024,875 $ 891 $ 974,185 $ - $ 1,999,951 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 688,067 $ 891 $ 967,939 $ (241,614 ) $ 1,415,283 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 2.68 $ 5.52 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 256,377 256,377 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Income

Taxes on

Adjustments(3) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 4,744,916 $ (492,633 ) $ - $ - $ 4,252,284 Operating income $ 659,475 $ (18,641 ) $ 1,228,660 $ - $ 1,869,494 Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 263,107 $ (18,641 ) $ 1,243,358 $ (171,254 ) $ 1,316,570 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Global Payments $ 1.00 $ 5.02 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 262,394 262,394

______________________________ (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $0.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $19.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $689.2 million in COS and $285 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS consisted of amortization of acquired intangibles of $689.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $83.4 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $134.6 million, employee severance charges of $34.9 million, and other items of $32.1 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $647.9 million in COS and $441.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $645.7 million and other items of $2.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $136.7 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $261.3 million, facilities exit charges of $11.3 million, employee severance charges of $29.9 million, and other items of $2.4 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $139.1 million loss on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $93.6 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to net income also included an allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) of $18.2 million within interest and other expense related to the seller financing issued in connection with the business dispositions. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. In addition, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, income taxes on adjustments include the removal of tax expense related to business dispositions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,971,025 $ (158,406 ) $ - $ 1,812,619 Issuer Solutions 613,508 (87,016 ) - 526,492 Intersegment eliminations (15,765 ) 776 - (14,989 ) $ 2,568,768 $ (244,647 ) $ - $ 2,324,121 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 672,525 $ - $ 212,249 $ 884,774 Issuer Solutions 110,375 429 135,818 246,622 Corporate (210,277 ) - 129,210 (81,067 ) $ 572,623 $ 429 $ 477,277 $ 1,050,329 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer

Business (3) Supplemental

Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,842,293 $ (160,150 ) $ - $ 1,682,143 $ - $ 1,682,143 Issuer Solutions 590,441 (85,158 ) - 505,283 - 505,283 Consumer Solutions 39,031 (5,246 ) - 33,785 (33,785 ) - Intersegment eliminations (19,296 ) 912 - (18,384 ) 4,200 (14,184 ) $ 2,452,469 $ (249,642 ) $ - $ 2,202,827 $ (29,585 ) $ 2,173,242 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 603,548 $ 9 $ 211,679 $ 815,236 $ - $ 815,236 Issuer Solutions 95,701 534 139,676 235,910 - 235,910 Consumer Solutions 1,890 (5,246 ) 19,269 15,913 (15,913 ) - Corporate (204,136 ) - 124,057 (80,079 ) - (80,079 ) Gain on business disposition 105,738 - (105,738 ) - - - $ 602,741 $ (4,704 ) $ 388,943 $ 986,980 $ (15,913 ) $ 971,067

______________________________ (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $5.2 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $345.9 million in COS and $131.3 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS consisted of amortization of acquired intangibles of $345.9 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $43.2 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $55.7 million, employee severance charges of $10.1 million, and other items of $22.3 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $344.3 million in COS and $150.3 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $344.4 million and other items of $(0.1) million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.1 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $86.6 million, facilities exit charges of $3.6 million, employee severance charges of $11.2 million, and other items of $1.8 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $105.7 million gain on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $19.4 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information excludes the results of the consumer business that was divested in April 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 9 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments (1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,805,119 $ (309,117 ) $ - $ 3,496,002 Issuer Solutions 1,216,243 (174,141 ) - 1,042,102 Intersegment eliminations (32,407 ) 2,363 - (30,044 ) $ 4,988,955 $ (480,895 ) $ - $ 4,508,060 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 1,252,962 $ - $ 422,224 $ 1,675,186 Issuer Solutions 216,472 891 270,660 488,024 Corporate (444,559 ) - 281,300 (163,259 ) $ 1,024,875 $ 891 $ 974,185 $ 1,999,951 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Net Revenue

Adjustments(1) Earnings

Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer

Business (3) Supplemental

Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 3,447,903 $ (309,370 ) $ - $ 3,138,533 $ - $ 3,138,533 Issuer Solutions 1,161,349 (165,849 ) - 995,500 - 995,500 Consumer Solutions 182,740 (19,713 ) - 163,027 (163,027 ) - Intersegment eliminations (47,076 ) 2,300 - (44,776 ) 17,585 (27,191 ) $ 4,744,916 $ (492,633 ) $ - $ 4,252,284 $ (145,442 ) $ 4,106,842 Operating income (loss): Merchant Solutions $ 1,110,757 $ 22 $ 392,737 $ 1,503,516 $ - $ 1,503,516 Issuer Solutions 178,511 1,050 271,591 451,152 - 451,152 Consumer Solutions (3,908 ) (19,713 ) 96,851 73,230 (73,230 ) - Corporate (486,790 ) - 328,386 (158,404 ) - (158,404 ) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Net loss on business dispositions (139,095 ) - 139,095 - - - $ 659,475 $ (18,641 ) $ 1,228,660 $ 1,869,494 $ (73,230 ) $ 1,796,264

______________________________ (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net revenue adjustments also included $0.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $19.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which was divested in April 2023. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, earnings adjustments to operating income included $689.2 million in COS and $285 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS consisted of amortization of acquired intangibles of $689.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $83.4 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $134.6 million, employee severance charges of $34.9 million, and other items of $32.1 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, earnings adjustments to operating income included $647.9 million in COS and $441.6 million in SG&A. Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $645.7 million and other items of $2.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $136.7 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $261.3 million, facilities exit charges of $11.3 million, employee severance charges of $29.9 million, and other items of $2.4 million. Earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $139.1 million loss on business dispositions. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $93.6 million related to our divested consumer business. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information excludes the results of the consumer business that was divested in April 2023. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" discussion on Schedule 10. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 10 OUTLOOK SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2024 Outlook Growth Revenues: GAAP revenues $ 9,654 $10,130 to $10,260 5% to 6 % Adjustments(1) (983 ) (960 ) Adjusted net revenue $ 8,671 $9,170 to $9,300 6% to 7 % Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.77 $5.57 to $5.73 nm Adjustments(2) 6.65 5.97 Adjusted EPS $ 10.42 $11.54 to $11.70 11% to 12 %

(1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefit to the company. Amounts also included adjustments to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses, as well as adjustments to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business which was classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet. (2) Adjustments to 2023 GAAP diluted EPS included the removal of 1) software-related contract liability adjustments described above of $0.01, 2) acquisition related amortization expense of $3.88, 3) share-based compensation expense of $0.62, 4) acquisition, integration, and separation expense of $1.22, 5) facilities exit charges of $0.05, 6) equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund of $0.02, 7) discrete tax items of $0.28, 8) gain/loss on business dispositions of $0.40, 9) other income and expense of $0.06, 10) other items of $0.11, and 11) the effect of noncontrolling interests and income taxes, as applicable. Note: nm = not meaningful.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Global Payments supplements revenues, operating income, operating margin and net income and earnings per share (EPS) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. The constant currency growth measures adjust for the impact of exchange rates and are calculated using average exchange rates during the comparable period in the prior year. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation.

Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, gain or losses on business divestitures, and certain other items specific to each reporting period as more fully described in the accompanying reconciliations in Schedules 6 and 7. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.

The supplemental non-GAAP information excludes the results of the consumer business that was divested in April 2023. Management believes that providing such supplemental financial information should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate how the business will be managed going forward.

