"Our brands have a long history of weathering economic cycles and despite the consumer pullback the industry witnessed this quarter, we are confident that our strategies around profitable promotions, menu innovation and development will help us manage both short-term challenges while positioning us for the long term," said John Peyton, chief executive officer, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Vance Chang, chief financial officer, Dine Brands Global, Inc. added, "Our asset light model allows us to return capital to investors and maintain the strength of our balance sheet in all economic cycles. We are revising our financial guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year to reflect the current macro conditions and we are optimistic about the strategic advantage of Dine's platform to create value for all stakeholders in the long term."

Domestic Restaurant Sales for the Second Quarter of 2024

Applebee's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales declined 1.8% for the second quarter of 2024. Off-premise sales mix accounted for 21.4% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 22.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales declined 1.4% for the second quarter of 2024. Off-premise sales mix accounted for 19.8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 20.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter of 2024 Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $206.3 million compared to $208.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP, partially offset by increases in the number of effective franchise restaurants and proprietary product sales at IHOP.

General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $46.9 million compared to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The variance was primarily attributable to the stopping of the IHOP Flip'd initiative in the prior year offset by an increase in compensation-related expenses and an increase in depreciation expense.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $22.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.50, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $17.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.16 for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in segment profit, a prior year loss on disposition of assets, a prior year loss on debt extinguishment and a decrease in G&A expenses, partially offset by an increase in income taxes.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $25.6 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.71, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $27.8 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.82, for the second quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to an increase in G&A expenses, partially offset by a decrease in the number of diluted shares. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $67.0 million compared to $67.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the second quarter of 2024 resulted in 16 new restaurant openings and 25 restaurant closures.

First Six Months of 2024 Summary

Total revenues for the first six months of 2024 were $412.5 million compared to $422.2 million for the first six months of 2023. The decline was primarily due to the negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP, partially offset by increases in the number of effective franchise restaurants and proprietary product sales at IHOP.

G&A expenses for the first six months of 2024 were $99.0 million compared to $98.9 million for the first six months of 2023. The variance was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation, depreciation and severance expense, offset by the stopping of the IHOP Flip'd initiative in the prior period and a decrease in occupancy costs.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $39.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.64, for the first six months of 2024 compared to net income available to common stockholders of $44.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $2.91 for the first six months of 2023. The decline was primarily due to a decrease in segment profit and an increase in interest expense as a result of our April 2023 refinancing, partially offset by a prior year loss on disposition of assets.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $45.5 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.04, for the first 6 months of 2024 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $58.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.79, for the first six months of 2023. The decline was primarily due to a decrease in segment profit, an increase in G&A expenses and an increase in interest expense as a result of our April 2023 refinancing, partially offset by a decrease in income taxes. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition and reconciliation of GAAP net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders.)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was $127.8 million compared to $133.7 million for the first six months of 2023. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 were $52.2 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities of $42.7 million for the first six months of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable increase in working capital, partially offset by a decrease in segment profit.

Adjusted free cash flow was $52.9 million for the first six months of 2024. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of $24.1 million for the first six months of 2023. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition and reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the first six months of 2024 resulted in 25 new restaurant openings and 45 restaurant closures.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of June 30, 2024)

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $218.4 million, of which approximately $153.5 million was unrestricted cash.

Available borrowing capacity under the Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes is over $223 million.

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 24.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was higher than the rate of the prior comparable period primarily due to a lower tax deduction related to stock-based compensation.

Capital Returns to Equity Holders

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased approximately $6.0 million of its common stock and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling approximately $7.9 million.

Financial Performance Guidance for 2024

The Company's fiscal year 2024 guidance items have been revised as follows:

Reduced: Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 4% and negative 2% (versus between 0% and 2% previously).

Reduced: IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 2% and 0% (versus between 1% and 3% previously).

Reiterated: Domestic development activity for Applebee's franchisees is between 25 and 35 net fewer restaurants.

Reduced: Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is expected to be between 0 and 10 net new openings (versus between 15 to 25 net new openings previously).

Reduced: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between approximately $245 million and $255 million (versus between $255 million and $265 million previously).

Narrowed: G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $205 million (versus between $200 million and $210 million previously). This total includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $35 million.

Reduced: Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between approximately $14 million and $16 million (versus between $15 million and $20 million previously).

Dine Brands does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP net income because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. These items may include closure and impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income-based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations.

Second quarter of 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

Dine Brands will host a conference call to discuss its results on August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access the call, please click this conference call registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the call, along with a replay will be available for a limited time at https://investors.dinebrands.com. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2024, these three brands consisted of close to 3,600 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal" and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions, including the impact of inflation, particularly as it may impact our franchisees directly; our level of indebtedness; compliance with the terms of our securitized debt; our ability to refinance our current indebtedness or obtain additional financing; our dependence on information technology; potential cyber incidents; the implementation of restaurant development plans; our dependence on our franchisees; the concentration of our Applebee's franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; the financial health of our franchisees including any insolvency or bankruptcy; credit risks from our IHOP franchisees operating under our previous IHOP business model in which we built and equipped IHOP restaurants and then franchised them to franchisees; insufficient insurance coverage to cover potential risks associated with the ownership and operation of restaurants; our franchisees' and other licensees' compliance with our quality standards and trademark usage; general risks associated with the restaurant industry; potential harm to our brands' reputation; risks of food-borne illness or food tampering; possible future impairment charges; trading volatility and fluctuations in the price of our stock; our ability to achieve the financial guidance we provide to investors; successful implementation of our business strategy; the availability of suitable locations for new restaurants; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of products from third parties or availability of utilities; the management and forecasting of appropriate inventory levels; development and implementation of innovative marketing and use of social media; changing health or dietary preference of consumers; risks associated with doing business in international markets; the results of litigation and other legal proceedings; third-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; delivery initiatives and use of third-party delivery vendors; our allocation of human capital and our ability to attract and retain management and other key employees; compliance with federal, state and local governmental regulations; risks associated with our self-insurance; natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or other serious incidents; our success with development initiatives outside of our core business; the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting and future changes in accounting standards; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Corporation's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Corporation's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not intend to, nor does it assume any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any depreciation and amortization, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 101,980 $ 101,938 $ 202,596 $ 204,863 Advertising revenues 74,518 75,979 149,779 153,016 Total franchise revenues 176,498 177,917 352,375 357,879 Company restaurant sales 299 474 573 1,531 Rental revenues 29,006 29,440 58,555 61,391 Financing revenues 464 584 999 1,381 Total revenues 206,267 208,415 412,502 422,182 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 74,518 75,979 149,779 153,016 Bad debt (credit) expense (729 ) 1,721 (546 ) 2,644 Other franchise expenses 11,164 10,580 22,193 19,986 Total franchise expenses 84,953 88,280 171,426 175,646 Company restaurant expenses 312 431 611 1,510 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 739 695 1,479 1,404 Other rental expenses 20,911 21,573 42,126 42,472 Total rental expenses 21,650 22,268 43,605 43,876 Financing expenses 81 94 165 192 Total cost of revenues 106,996 111,073 215,807 221,224 Gross profit 99,271 97,342 196,695 200,958 General and administrative expenses 46,858 47,840 99,045 98,927 Interest expense, net 17,850 17,781 35,922 32,490 Closure and impairment charges 442 847 1,076 1,314 Amortization of intangible assets 2,723 2,719 5,445 5,493 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,671 - 10 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 174 2,047 (63 ) 2,118 Income before income taxes 31,224 24,437 55,270 60,606 Income tax provision (8,042 ) (6,189 ) (14,615 ) (14,948 ) Net income 23,182 18,248 40,655 45,658 Other comprehensive (loss) income net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) - Total comprehensive income $ 23,179 $ 18,247 $ 40,650 $ 45,658 Net income available to common stockholders: Net income $ 23,182 $ 18,248 $ 40,655 $ 45,658 Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (703 ) (446 ) (1,206 ) (1,125 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,479 $ 17,802 $ 39,449 $ 44,533 Net income available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.16 $ 2.64 $ 2.91 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.16 $ 2.64 $ 2.91 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,943 15,308 14,962 15,304 Diluted 14,943 15,317 14,962 15,324

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,534 $ 146,034 Receivables, net of allowance 83,184 127,937 Restricted cash 45,357 35,058 Prepaid gift card costs 23,501 29,545 Prepaid income taxes 2,767 3,445 Other current assets 11,259 15,759 Total current assets 319,602 357,778 Non-current restricted cash 19,500 19,500 Property and equipment, net 158,101 161,891 Operating lease right-of-use assets 280,641 275,214 Deferred rent receivable 28,888 33,326 Long-term receivables, net of allowance 33,720 35,602 Goodwill 254,062 254,062 Other intangible assets, net 580,793 586,033 Other non-current assets, net 18,195 16,881 Total assets $ 1,693,502 $ 1,740,287 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Accounts payable 31,512 36,193 Gift card liability 142,206 175,640 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 62,216 63,498 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 6,630 7,243 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 14,173 23,211 Accrued advertising expenses 494 9,446 Dividends payable 7,805 7,827 Other accrued expenses 29,135 37,394 Total current liabilities 394,171 460,452 Long-term debt, net, less current maturities 1,085,510 1,084,502 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 271,100 269,097 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 37,090 34,389 Financing obligations, less current maturities 25,304 26,984 Deferred income taxes, net 58,898 60,829 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 37,201 38,658 Other non-current liabilities 15,930 16,350 Total liabilities 1,925,204 1,991,261 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 248 249 Additional paid-in-capital 249,265 256,542 Retained earnings 174,972 150,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (64 ) Treasury stock, at cost (656,118 ) (657,709 ) Total stockholders' deficit (231,702 ) (250,974 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,693,502 $ 1,740,287

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,655 $ 45,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,395 17,651 Non-cash closure and impairment charges 1,076 1,296 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8,757 5,309 Non-cash interest expense 1,619 1,935 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 10 Deferred income taxes (1,931 ) (2,939 ) Deferred revenue (3,387 ) (1,730 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (63 ) 2,118 Other (940 ) 88 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 6,085 (285 ) Deferred rent receivable 4,438 4,651 Current income tax receivables and payables 487 (3,006 ) Gift card receivables and payables (6,228 ) (6,204 ) Other current assets 4,472 4,502 Accounts payable (2,260 ) (13,307 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities (6,569 ) 3,806 Accrued employee compensation and benefits (8,948 ) (10,170 ) Accrued advertising (1,941 ) (13,177 ) Other current liabilities (2,538 ) 6,478 Cash flows provided by operating activities 52,179 42,684 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 7,542 6,261 Additions to property and equipment (6,779 ) (22,787 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 81 - Additions to long-term receivables (1,790 ) - Other (126 ) (46 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (1,072 ) (16,572 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 500,000 Repayment of long-term debt - (651,713 ) Borrowing from revolving credit facility - 15,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility - (15,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (7,967 ) Dividends paid on common stock (15,707 ) (15,970 ) Repurchase of common stock (12,000 ) (14,017 ) Principal payments on finance lease and financing obligations (3,080 ) (3,623 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised - 3,812 Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting (2,486 ) (3,941 ) Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units (30 ) (859 ) Other (5 ) - Cash flows used in financing activities (33,308 ) (194,278 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,799 (168,166 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 200,592 324,984 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 218,391 $ 156,818

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expenses; loss on extinguishment of debt; gain or loss on disposition of assets; acquisition costs; IHOP Flip'd initiative; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,479 $ 17,802 $ 39,449 $ 44,533 Closure and impairment charges 442 847 1,076 1,314 Amortization of intangible assets 2,723 2,719 5,445 5,493 Non-cash interest expense 816 764 1,619 1,935 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 174 2,047 (63 ) 2,118 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,671 - 10 Acquisition costs - 33 - 804 IHOP Flip'd initiative - 5,121 - 5,121 Other EBITDA adjustments 165 654 365 1,871 Net income tax provision for above adjustments (1,123 ) (3,603 ) (2,195 ) (4,853 ) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (101 ) (254 ) (185 ) (343 ) Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 25,575 $ 27,801 $ 45,511 $ 58,003 Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share (a): Net income available to common stockholders $ 1.50 $ 1.16 $ 2.64 $ 2.91 Closure and impairment charges 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.13 0.27 0.27 Non-cash interest expense 0.04 0.04 0.08 0.09 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 0.01 0.10 0.00 0.10 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0.08 - 0.00 Acquisition costs - 0.00 - 0.04 IHOP Flip'd initiative - 0.25 - 0.25 Other EBITDA adjustments 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.09 Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Rounding 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) - Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ 1.71 $ 1.82 $ 3.04 $ 3.79 Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 25,575 $ 27,801 $ 45,511 $ 58,003 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method 1 - - - Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 25,576 $ 27,801 $ 45,511 $ 58,003 Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares 14,943 15,308 14,962 15,304 Dilutive effect of stock options - 9 - 20 Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares 14,943 15,317 14,962 15,324

_________________________________ (a) Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 presented on an after-tax basis.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 52,179 $ 42,684 Principal receipts from notes and equipment contracts 7,542 4,200 Net additions to property and equipment (6,779 ) (22,787 ) Adjusted free cash flow 52,942 24,097 Repayment of long-term debt, net - (151,713 ) Dividends paid on common stock (15,707 ) (15,970 ) Repurchase of common stock (12,000 ) (14,017 ) $ 25,235 $ (157,603 )

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, closure and impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on disposition of assets, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 23,182 $ 18,248 $ 40,655 $ 45,658 Interest charges on finance leases 739 695 1,479 1,404 All other interest charges 20,749 19,813 41,512 37,494 Income tax provision 8,042 6,189 14,615 14,948 Depreciation and amortization 9,654 8,421 19,395 17,634 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3,833 3,591 8,756 5,309 Closure and impairment charges 442 847 1,076 1,314 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,671 - 10 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 174 2,047 (63 ) 2,118 IHOP Flip'd initiative - 5,121 - 5,121 Other 165 687 365 2,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,980 $ 67,330 $ 127,790 $ 133,685

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's, IHOP and Fuzzy's systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Applebee's Restaurant Data Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,627 1,662 1,631 1,667 Company - - - - Total 1,627 1,662 1,631 1,667 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (3.0 )% (1.5 )% (4.5 )% 2.0 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (1.8 )% (1.0 )% (3.2 )% 2.5 % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (3.0 )% 2.1 % (4.5 )% 5.8 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (1.8 )% (1.0 )% (3.2 )% 2.5 % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 53.9 $ 54.3 $ 54.3 $ 55.6 IHOP Restaurant Data Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,647 1,628 1,645 1,622 Area license 155 155 156 156 Total 1,802 1,783 1,801 1,778 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) (0.2 )% 4.6 % 0.0 % 7.8 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) (1.4 )% 2.1 % (1.5 )% 5.3 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) (0.1 )% 5.0 % 0.1 % 8.1 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (1.2 )% 2.2 % (1.6 )% 5.4 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 38.4 $ 38.9 $ 38.0 $ 38.5 Area License(b) Sales percentage change(c) (1.2 )% 0.9 % (0.6 )% 5.5 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fuzzy's Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 124 136 126 135 Company 1 1 1 2 Total 125 137 127 137 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (12.4 )% (1.3 )% (12.7 )% 1.0 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (7.5 )% (4.0 )% (8.6 )% (2.4 )% Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (12.2 )% (0.2 )% (12.0 )% 1.5 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (7.6 )% (4.1 )% (8.6 )% (2.4 )% Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 32.2 $ 33.5 $ 30.4 $ 32.1

_________________________________ (a) "Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in each fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which consist of restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders). (b) "System-wide sales" are retail sales at Applebee's and Fuzzy's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated Fuzzy's restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase in our royalty revenue, while a decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's and Fuzzy's domestic franchise restaurants, Fuzzy's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported sales (in millions) Applebee's franchise restaurant sales $ 1,066.4 $ 1,099.3 $ 2,154.5 $ 2,255.4 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 822.0 822.7 1,625.9 1,624.9 IHOP area license restaurant sales 75.1 76.0 152.9 153.8 Fuzzy's franchise restaurant sales 51.9 59.1 99.1 112.7 Fuzzy's company-operated restaurants 0.3 0.5 0.6 1.5 Total $ 2,015.7 $ 2,057.6 $ 4,033.0 $ 4,148.3

(c) "Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category. (d) "Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior fiscal period, for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new restaurant openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Restaurant Development Activity Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Applebee's Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,636 1,673 1,642 1,678 Company - - - - Beginning of period 1,636 1,673 1,642 1,678 Franchise restaurants opened: Domestic - 1 - 1 International 3 1 5 3 Total franchise restaurants opened 3 2 5 4 Franchise restaurants permanently closed: Domestic (11 ) (10 ) (16 ) (16 ) International (3 ) (4 ) (6 ) (5 ) Total franchise restaurants permanently closed (14 ) (14 ) (22 ) (21 ) Net franchise restaurant reduction (11 ) (12 ) (17 ) (17 ) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,625 1,661 1,625 1,661 Company - - - - Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,625 1,661 1,625 1,661 Domestic 1,520 1,554 1,520 1,554 International 105 107 105 107

IHOP Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,653 1,633 1,657 1,625 Area license 156 157 157 156 Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,809 1,790 1,814 1,781 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 5 9 10 22 Domestic area license 1 - 1 2 International franchise 7 2 9 6 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 13 11 20 30 Franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed: Domestic franchise (9 ) (10 ) (17 ) (18 ) Domestic area license (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) International franchise - - (3 ) (1 ) Total franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed (11 ) (11 ) (23 ) (21 ) Net increase (decrease) in franchise/area license restaurants 2 - (3 ) 9 Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,656 1,634 1,656 1,634 Area license 155 156 155 156 Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,811 1,790 1,811 1,790 Domestic 1,687 1,681 1,687 1,681 International 124 109 124 109

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Restaurant Development Activity (continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fuzzy's Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 127 134 131 134 Company 1 3 1 3 Beginning of period 128 137 132 137 Franchise restaurants opened: Domestic - 2 - 2 Franchise restaurants permanently closed: Domestic (3 ) (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) Net franchise restaurant addition (reduction) (3 ) 1 (7 ) 1 Refranchised from Company restaurants - 2 - 2 Net franchise restaurant addition (reduction) (3 ) 3 (7 ) 3 Summary - end of period: Franchise 124 137 124 137 Company 1 1 1 1 Total Fuzzy's restaurants, end of period 125 138 125 138 Domestic 125 138 125 138 International - - - -

The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), eight international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 38 international IHOP ghost kitchens at June 30, 2024, and one domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens, 12 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 41 international IHOP ghost kitchens at June 30, 2023.

