

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $3.85 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.174 billion from $5.745 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $501 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.85 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.174 Bln vs. $5.745 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX