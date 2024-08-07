

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $94.08 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $97.02 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.94 million or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.026 billion from $1.059 billion last year.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 - $10.20



