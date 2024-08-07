NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced second quarter 2024 unaudited consolidated financial results.
Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented: "The second quarter of 2024 was our strongest quarter ever and demonstrates the exceptional progress we continue to make as a business. I'm glad we have reached a conclusion in shutting the US sports betting market and we continue more generally to optimize our global footprint both in terms of geography and product. I'm really excited to welcome English Premier League champions, Manchester City, and South Africa's Premier Soccer League, now known as the Betway Premiership, to our brand sponsorship portfolio. Our outlook for the remainder of the year is strong, and we look forward to making 2024 a super year for Super Group."
Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Super Group, stated: "We achieved new quarterly records for the ex-US business for both total revenue of €408 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €98 million. The continued focus of growth in key markets, along with the significant progress made on realizing cost efficiencies, contributed to a strong second quarter ex-US EBITDA margin of 24%. Given the strength we have seen in the first half of the year, we are confident in raising our ex-US Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2024 to greater than €300m. Finally, our debt-free balance sheet continues to show strength, and we were pleased to return capital to shareholders through the announcement of our first ever dividend."
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue increased by 9% to €414.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 (constant currency: 11% to €422.5 million) from €380.8 million in the same period of the prior year, driven by growth from the Africa and North America (predominantly Canada) markets partially offset by declines from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets.
- Loss for the period was €0.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and includes non-cash charges of €36.8 million relating to the impairment of DGC related assets. Profit for the period of €27.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 included a non-cash charge of €6.1 million related to the change in fair value of option liability.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 8% to €81.9 million for the second quarter 2024 compared to €75.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Monthly Active Customers increased by 21% to 4.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 from 3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents was €306.8 million at June 30, 2024, up from €241.9 million at December 31, 2023. This net increase during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was the result of:
- Inflows from operating activities amounting to €104.5 million;
- Outflows from investing activities of €42.9 million. This was mainly as a result of further investment in tangible and intangible assets of €44.8 million, predominantly due to the capitalization of expenditure on software, issuance of a loan to Apricot Investments Limited of €10.0 million, deferred consideration paid of €2.1 million relating to the 15 Marketing Limited acquisition and cash paid of €2.0 million for an investment in associate. These outflows were offset in part by €9.2 million of consideration received from the sale of the B2B division of DGC, as well as €6.3 million resulting from receipts of interest and repayment of loans receivable;
- Outflows from financing activities of €3.7 million, mainly due to lease payments; and
- A gain of €7.0 million as a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
152,767
876
153,643
Asia-Pacific
6,740
30,278
37,018
Europe
44,914
20,629
65,543
North America
38,314
111,775
150,089
South/Latin America
3,515
4,938
8,453
Total revenue
246,250
168,496
414,746
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
62 %
1 %
37 %
Asia-Pacific
3 %
18 %
9 %
Europe
18 %
12 %
16 %
North America
16 %
66 %
36 %
South/Latin America
1 %
3 %
2 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
110,029
298
110,327
Asia-Pacific
41,142
27,973
69,115
Europe
36,519
20,608
57,127
North America
37,590
99,514
137,104
South/Latin America
3,657
3,459
7,116
Total revenue
228,937
151,852
380,789
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
48 %
0 %
29 %
Asia-Pacific
18 %
18 %
18 %
Europe
16 %
14 %
15 %
North America
16 %
66 %
36 %
South/Latin America
2 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
292,030
1,283
293,313
Asia-Pacific
14,666
57,393
72,059
Europe
83,919
39,249
123,168
North America
70,612
220,372
290,984
South/Latin America
6,988
7,485
14,473
Total revenue
468,215
325,782
793,997
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
63 %
0 %
36 %
Asia-Pacific
3 %
18 %
9 %
Europe
18 %
12 %
16 %
North America
15 %
68 %
37 %
South/Latin America
1 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
197,453
752
198,205
Asia-Pacific
76,190
50,922
127,112
Europe
71,008
41,946
112,954
North America
75,245
192,065
267,310
South/Latin America
7,333
6,396
13,729
Total revenue
427,229
292,081
719,310
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
46 %
0 %
28 %
Asia-Pacific
17 %
18 %
17 %
Europe
17 %
14 %
16 %
North America
18 %
66 %
37 %
South/Latin America
2 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
154,903
168,252
323,155
Sports betting1
84,319
-
84,319
Brand licensing2
5,263
-
5,263
Other3
1,765
244
2,009
Total revenue
246,250
168,496
414,746
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
120,819
151,620
272,439
Sports betting1
94,221
1
94,222
Brand licensing2
8,316
-
8,316
Other3
5,581
231
5,812
Total revenue
228,937
151,852
380,789
1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. Fixed Odds Contingencies has been reclassified from sports betting in the prior period to online casino in order to align to the current year classification. Fixed Odds Contingencies are casino style games in respect of which the odds are agreed at the time of the bet and accepted under the sports licenses in certain jurisdictions.
2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.
3 Other relates mainly to DGC usage fee income as well as profit share and outsource fees from external customers.
Revenue by product line for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
294,031
325,103
619,134
Sports betting1
157,349
60
157,409
Brand licensing2
11,128
-
11,128
Other3
5,707
619
6,326
Total revenue
468,215
325,782
793,997
Revenue by product line for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
223,813
291,595
515,408
Sports betting1
175,653
46
175,699
Brand licensing2
17,148
-
17,148
Other3
10,615
440
11,055
Total revenue
427,229
292,081
719,310
1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. Fixed Odds Contingencies has been reclassified from sports betting in the prior period to online casino in order to align to the current year classification. Fixed Odds Contingencies are casino style games in respect of which the odds are agreed at the time of the bet and accepted under the sports licenses in certain jurisdictions.
2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.
3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and revenue on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, finance income, finance expense and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for RSU expense, change in fair value of options, unrealized foreign exchange, gain on disposal business, impairment of assets and other adjustments. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating non-Euro performance for 2023 and 2024 using 2023 exchange rates.
Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.
Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, other than revenue on a constant currency basis, and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.
Reconciliation of (Loss) / Profit after taxation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, in € '000s:
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Loss) / Profit for the period
(805
)
27,559
40,067
25,636
Income tax expense
21,355
14,203
29,099
20,640
Finance income
(2,534
)
(2,070
)
(5,672
)
(3,266
)
Finance expense
1,364
537
2,671
1,084
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,823
20,311
41,725
41,755
EBITDA
41,203
60,540
107,890
85,849
Change in fair value of options
(268
)
6,087
12,838
8,278
RSU expense1
3,432
3,262
7,150
7,402
Unrealized foreign exchange1
1,619
783
4,745
3,894
Gain on disposal of business
-
-
(40,135
)
-
Impairment of assets
36,775
-
-
-
Other adjustments1,2
(848
)
5,195
(983
)
6,495
Adjusted EBITDA
81,913
75,867
91,505
111,918
Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US
98,286
88,365
166,942
140,891
Adjusted EBITDA, US
(16,373
)
(12,498
)
(38,662
)
(28,973
)
1 Adjusted EBITDA has been restated for the prior period presented to include unrealized foreign exchange movements, additional RSU expenses and other adjustments.
2 Other adjustments in 2023 includes non-recurring bad debt and SOX implementation fees relating to new acquisitions.
Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events & presentations page of the Super Group Investor Relations website at: https://investors.sghc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
About Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. Super Group has been ranked no.6 in the EGR Power 50 for the last two years. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations and projections of market opportunity, growth and profitability, expansion into new markets and expectations for the remainder of 2024, including ex-US Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Super Group's securities on a national securities exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iv) variations in operating performance across competitors; (v) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (vi) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vii) changes in general economic conditions; (viii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ix) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions affecting the sports betting and gaming industry; (x) changes in existing laws and regulations, or their interpretation or enforcement, or the regulatory climate with respect to the sports betting and gaming industry; (xi) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (xii) compliance with regulatory requirements in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or Super Group's ability to successfully obtain a license or permit applied for in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (xiii) the technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xiv) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xv) the ability by Super Group's key executives, certain employees or other individuals related to the business, including significant shareholders, to obtain the necessary licenses or comply with individual regulatory obligations in certain jurisdictions; (xvi) protection or enforcement of Super Group's intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xvii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xviii) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xix) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xx) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xxi) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xxii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xxiii) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xxiv) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxv) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxvi) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxvii) the regulatory approvals related to proposed acquisitions and the integration of the acquired businesses; and (xxviii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(€ in '000s, except for shares and (loss) / profit per share)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
414,746
380,789
793,997
719,310
Direct and marketing expenses
(299,243
)
(277,329
)
(603,127
)
(553,039
)
General and administrative expenses
(38,664
)
(37,861
)
(77,965
)
(74,453
)
Other operating income
720
1,028
4,312
2,309
Gain on disposal of business
-
-
40,135
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
(21,823
)
(20,311
)
(41,725
)
(41,755
)
Impairment of assets
(36,775
)
-
(36,775
)
-
Finance income
2,534
2,070
5,672
3,266
Finance expense
(1,364
)
(537
)
(2,671
)
(1,084
)
Change in fair value of options
268
(6,087
)
(12,838
)
(8,278
)
Share of post-tax profit of equity accounted associate
151
-
151
-
Profit before taxation
20,550
41,762
69,166
46,276
Income tax expense
(21,355
)
(14,203
)
(29,099
)
(20,640
)
(Loss) / Profit for the period
(805
)
27,559
40,067
25,636
(Loss) / Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(791
)
26,578
40,293
24,173
Non-controlling interest
(14
)
981
(226
)
1,463
(805
)
27,559
40,067
25,636
Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
Foreign currency translation
9,543
1,190
15,655
(792
)
Other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period
9,543
1,190
15,655
(792
)
Total comprehensive profit for the period
8,738
28,749
55,722
24,844
Total comprehensive profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,752
27,768
55,948
23,381
Non-controlling interest
(14
)
981
(226
)
1,463
8,738
28,749
55,722
24,844
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
501,447,006
498,517,588
501,006,962
498,337,223
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
501,447,006
499,544,535
503,615,557
499,394,699
(Loss) / Profit per share, basic (cents)
(0.16
)
5.33
8.04
4.85
(Loss) / Profit per share, diluted (cents)
(0.16
)
5.32
8.00
4.84
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(€ in '000s)
Unaudited
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
164,865
193,395
Goodwill
89,527
94,915
Property, plant and equipment
17,252
17,406
Right-of-use assets
22,728
24,866
Deferred tax assets
42,146
36,703
Regulatory deposits
12,448
11,951
Loans receivable
1,094
89,090
Investment in associate
2,255
-
Financial assets, including derivative
447
174
Prepayment for sportsbook software1
102,437
-
455,199
468,500
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
132,772
154,615
Loans receivable
1,664
6,719
Income tax receivables
11,008
12,535
Restricted cash
37,580
38,287
Cash and cash equivalents
306,792
241,923
Assets held for sale
-
38,292
489,816
492,371
TOTAL ASSETS
945,015
960,871
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
22,270
23,919
Deferred tax liability
2,936
4,684
Derivative financial instruments
2,057
2,056
Contingent consideration
330
322
27,593
30,981
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5,552
5,226
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
36
87
Deferred and contingent consideration
308
2,392
Trade and other payables
227,757
195,392
Customer liabilities
56,368
67,592
Provisions
7,566
44,826
Income tax payables
18,178
25,840
Dividends payable2
46,725
-
Derivative liability associated with assets held for sale
-
42,600
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
-
7,140
362,490
391,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES
390,083
422,076
EQUITY
Issued capital
289,753
289,753
Treasury shares
(2,632)
(2,632)
Accumulated other comprehensive profit / (deficit)
8,231
(7,424)
Retained profit
241,339
240,618
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
536,691
520,315
Non-controlling Interest
18,241
18,480
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
554,932
538,795
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
945,015
960,871
1 Prepayment for sportsbook software arose as a result of a reclassification of the loan receivable from Apricot Investments Limited
2 The Company expects that any distributions made during the current tax year will be treated as dividends for US federal income tax purposes
