Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has revised its full-year outlook.



For the year, the company now expects net income per share of $2.82 to $2.87, lesser than the earlier guidance of $2.98 to $3.08.



Excluding one-time items, profit is now projected to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.50, compared with the prior outlook of $5.40 to $5.50 per share.



Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $5.47 per share, for the year.



Net sales growth is now seen around 15 percent, compared with 15 percent to 16 percent guided earlier.



Emerson projects underlying sales growth of around 6 percent, versus its earlier outlook for 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.



The plans to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share on September 10, to stockholders of record as of August 16.



EMR was trading down by 5.55 percent at $101.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Q3 Results:



Emerson Electric announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $344 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $643 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $4.380 billion from $3.946 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.380 Bln vs. $3.946 Bln last year.



