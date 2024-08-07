

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment improved amidst waning fears of recession in the U.S. Despite market expectations, opinion remains divided on whether the Fed would oblige with an inter-meeting rate cut.



Wall Street Futures are trading firmly in the green. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian stock indexes finished on a mostly positive note helped by Nikkei's 2.5-percent gain amidst dovish comments from officials of Bank of Japan.



Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and a less-than expected inventory build in the U.S. Gold also recorded an uptick. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,333.90, up 0.86% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,302.60, up 1.19% Germany's DAX at 17,582.55, up 1.51% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,114.03, up 1.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,253.93, up 1.74% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,656.95, up 1.79% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,120.00, up 2.51% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,699.80, up 0.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,869.83, up 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,877.86, up 1.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0920, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2724, up 0.28% USD/JPY at 147.30, up 2.08% AUD/USD at 0.6573, up 0.84% USD/CAD at 1.3739, down 0.33% Dollar Index at 103.19, up 0.22%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.932%, up 1.24% Germany at 2.2790%, up 4.45% France at 3.024%, up 2.54% U.K. at 3.9965%, up 1.90% Japan at 0.903%, up 3.08%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $77.69, up 1.58%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $74.33, up 1.54%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,436.10, up 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,484.91, up 4.17% Ethereum at $2,537.24, up 3.04% BNB at $496.38, up 3.47% Solana at $153.64, up 10.20% XRP at $0.5181, up 3.20%.



