Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Platform AUM grows to $1.7 billion, a 36% increase year-over-year

NII hits a record of $26.7 million, or $0.53 per share

Return on average equity climbs to 16.3%

PHOENIX, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record total investment income of $54.6 million, an increase of 18.7% year-over-year

Record net investment income ("NII") of $26.7 million, or $0.53 per basic share

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $30.8 million, or $0.61 per basic share

16.3% Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity)

7.4% Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets)

Net Asset Value of $680.0 million, or $13.12 per share at the end of Q2

Total gross investment commitments of $289.3 million

Total gross investments funded of $230.6 million, comprised of $133.6 million in 10 new portfolio companies, $90.2 million across 18 existing portfolio companies and $6.8 million in the multi-sector holdings

Total investment exits and repayments of $180.3 million, including $39.6 million from early debt repayments, $22.0 million from investment sales, $50.0 million from scheduled/amortizing debt repayments and $68.7 million of assets sold to the multi-sector holdings

Total platform Assets Under Management increased to a total of $1.7 billion, up 36% year over year

18th consecutive quarter of a consistent or increased regular dividend, with a second quarter distribution of $0.51 per share

"Trinity delivered another excellent quarter highlighted by record net investment income for our shareholders," said Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "The results of the second quarter further demonstrate the strength of our diversified investment platform, with our five distinct business verticals in tech lending, equipment financing, life sciences, warehouse financing, and sponsor finance."

Brown continued, "We are excited to continue to ramp our growth strategies through our registered investment adviser subsidiary, giving Trinity other sources of capital and new accretive sources of income. We have been strategically investing via our RIA to support our strategic plan to be the leader in the growth lending space."

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, total investment income was $54.6 million compared to $46.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 16.0% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 16.2% for the second quarter of 2023. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events. They may also fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.

Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the second quarter of 2024 were $14.0 million compared to $12.0 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation associated with additional headcount and amortization of restricted stock grants and additional office rent and related expenses.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.9 million compared to $12.0 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings and increased base rate under our credit facility.

Net investment income was approximately $26.7 million, or $0.53 per share based on 50.2 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $22.1 million or $0.61 per share for the second quarter of 2023 based on 36.0 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, our net unrealized appreciation totaled approximately $10.6 million, which included net unrealized appreciation of $6.6 million from our debt investments, net unrealized appreciation of $4.2 million from our equity investments and net unrealized depreciation of $0.2 million from our warrant investments.

Net realized loss on investments was approximately $6.5 million, primarily attributable to the loss on restructuring or exit of three loans partially offset by gains from the exit of equity shares in Core Scientific, Inc.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $30.8 million, or $0.61 per share, based on 50.2 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $19.9 million, or $0.55 per share, based on 36.0 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2023. Trinity's higher weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter as compared to the same period in the prior year was mostly attributable to additional shares issued during the twelve-month period.

Net Asset Value

Total net assets at the end of the second quarter of 2024 increased by 8.6% to $680.0 million, compared to $626.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total net assets was primarily driven by net investment income that exceeded the declared dividend, proceeds received from the shares issued under the ATM program during the quarter, and net realized and unrealized appreciation on investments. As a result, NAV improved to $13.12 from $12.88 per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Trinity's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1.4 billion and was comprised of approximately $1.0 billion in secured loans, $332.6 million in equipment financings and $89.6 million in equity and warrants across 136 portfolio companies, including the Company's investment in the muti-sector holdings. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 78.1% first-lien loans and 21.9% second-lien loans, with 69.9% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding.

During the second quarter, the Company originated approximately $289.3 million of total new commitments. Second quarter gross investments funded totaled approximately $230.6 million, which was comprised of $133.6 million of investments in 10 new portfolio companies, $90.2 million of investments in 18 existing portfolio companies and a $6.8 million investment in the multi-sector holdings. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for equipment financings totaled $118.3 million, loans totaled $103.2 million and warrant and equity investments totaled $9.1 million.

Proceeds received from exits and repayments of the Company's investments during the second quarter totaled approximately $180.3 million, which included $68.7 million of investments sold to the multi-sector holdings, $50.0 million from normal amortization, $39.6 million from early debt repayments and $22.0 million from investment sales. The investment portfolio increased by $50.4 million on a cost basis, an increase of 3.5%, and $61.0 million on a fair value basis, an increase of 4.5% as compared to March 31, 2024.

As of the end of the second quarter, loans to three portfolio companies and an equipment financing to one portfolio company were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $24.0 million, or 1.8% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.

The following table shows the distribution of the Company's loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Investment Risk

Rating

Scale Range

Designation

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage

of

Total

Portfolio

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage

of

Total

Portfolio 4.0 - 5.0

Very Strong Performance

$ 70,183

5.3 %

$ 40,584

3.3 % 3.0 - 3.9

Strong Performance



306,187

22.9 %



277,867

22.9 % 2.0 - 2.9

Performing



886,030

66.4 %



805,730

65.9 % 1.6 - 1.9

Watch



53,449

4.0 %



56,740

4.6 % 1.0 - 1.5

Default/Workout



8,035

0.6 %



33,452

2.7 % Total Debt Investments excluding Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC



1,323,884

99.2 %



1,214,373

99.4 %



Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC (1)



11,335

0.8 %



7,704

0.6 % Total Debt Investments

$ 1,335,219

100.0 %

$ 1,222,077

100.0 %





































































(1) An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.7, unchanged from March 31, 2024. Trinity's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $141.4 million in available liquidity, including $46.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $95.3 million in available borrowing capacity under its credit facility with KeyBank, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

As of June 30, 2024, Trinity's leverage, or debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 114% as compared to 118% as of March 31, 2024.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, Trinity utilized its ATM offering program to sell 3.2 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.79 per share, raising $46.9 million of net proceeds.

Distributions

On June 13, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular dividend totaling $0.51 per share with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was paid on July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.

Recent Developments

For the period from July 1, 2024 to August 6, 2024, the Company issued and sold 1,497,621 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.07 per share and raised $20.8 million of net proceeds after deducting commissions to the sales agents on shares sold under the ATM program.

On July 19, 2024, the Company issued and sold $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 7.875% Notes due 2029 (the " September 2029 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2. On August 1, 2024, the Company issued and sold an additional $15.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the September 2029 Notes pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional September 2029 Notes to cover overallotments. The September 2029 Notes began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TRINI" on July 22, 2024.

On August 2, 2024, Trinity entered into an amendment to its KeyBank Credit Facility. Among other changes, the amendment increased the commitment amount available for borrowing under the KeyBank Credit Facility from $350 million to $440 million, permits the Company to request an increased amount of commitments from a total of up to $400 million to a total of up to $690 million in maximum capacity, and extended the maturity date from October 27, 2026 to July 27, 2029.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings, and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















June 30,



December 31,





2024



2023





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Investments at fair value:











Control investments (cost of $33,055 and $43,807, respectively)

$ 29,764



$ 32,861

Affiliate investments (cost of $26,853 and $11,006, respectively)



29,109





11,335

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $1,410,470 and

$1,264,503, respectively)



1,365,942





1,230,984

Total investments (cost of $1,470,378 and $1,319,316, respectively)



1,424,815





1,275,180

Cash and cash equivalents



46,102





4,761

Interest receivable



13,976





11,206

Deferred credit facility costs



1,765





2,144

Other assets



18,769





17,691

Total assets

$ 1,505,427



$ 1,310,982















LIABILITIES











KeyBank Credit Facility

$ 254,700



$ 213,000

2025 Notes, net of $1,048 and $2,015, respectively, of unamortized deferred

financing costs



151,452





180,485

August 2026 Notes, net of $1,238 and $1,526, respectively, of unamortized

deferred financing costs



123,762





123,474

March 2029 Notes, net of $3,218 and $0, respectively, of unamortized

deferred financing costs



111,782





-

December 2026 Notes, net of $915 and $1,102, respectively, of unamortized

deferred financing costs



74,085





73,898

Convertible Notes, net of $924 and $1,243, respectively, of unamortized

deferred financing costs and discount



49,076





48,757

Distribution payable



26,443





23,162

Security deposits



11,169





12,287

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



22,919





24,760

Total liabilities



825,388





699,823















NET ASSETS











Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized,

51,849,429 and 46,323,712 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively)



52





46

Paid-in capital in excess of par



708,529





633,740

Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)



(28,542)





(22,627)

Total net assets



680,039





611,159

Total liabilities and net assets

$ 1,505,427



$ 1,310,982

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

$ 13.12



$ 13.19



TRINITY CAPITAL INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three

Months

Ended



Three

Months

Ended





Six Months

Ended







Six Months

Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023





June 30, 2024





June 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME:





























Interest and dividend income:





























Control investments $

783



$

1,083



$

1,635



$

2,199

Affiliate investments



1,256







84







859







118

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



49,798







43,362







98,735







82,743

Total interest and dividend income



51,837







44,529







101,229







85,060

Fee and other income:





























Affiliate investments



835







674







1,702







1,127

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



1,969







842







2,163







1,396

Total fee and other income



2,804







1,516







3,865







2,523

Total investment income



54,641







46,045







105,094







87,583

































EXPENSES:





























Interest expense and other debt financing costs



13,885







11,985







26,029







23,067

Compensation and benefits



9,944







8,350







19,808







15,967

Professional fees



1,338







1,411







2,058







2,828

General and administrative



2,092







1,549







4,021







3,044

Total expenses



27,259







23,295







51,916







44,906

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES



27,382







22,750







53,178







42,677

































Excise tax expense



639







653







1,278







1,251

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME



26,743







22,097







51,900







41,426

































NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



(3,916)







-







(3,916)







-

Affiliate investments



-







(26,251)







-







(26,251)

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



(2,572)







(360)







(1,220)







(725)

Net realized gain/(loss) from investments



(6,488)







(26,611)







(5,136)







(26,976)

































NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) FROM INVESTMENTS:





























Control investments



5,691







(1,188)







7,655







(780)

Affiliate investments



1,673







26,152







1,926







27,128

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments



3,209







(568)







(11,008)







1,568

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from

investments



10,573







24,396







(1,427)







27,916

































NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING

FROM OPERATIONS $

30,828



$

19,882



$

45,337



$

42,366

































NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.53



$

0.61



$

1.07



$

1.17

NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.51



$

0.58



$

1.03



$

1.10

































NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

PER SHARE - BASIC $

0.61



$

0.55



$

0.94



$

1.19

NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

PER SHARE - DILUTED $

0.59



$

0.52



$

0.90



$

1.13

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC



50,161,680







36,024,566







48,455,033







35,551,947

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED



54,064,395







39,691,361







52,357,748







39,218,742



