

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.533 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $95.038 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $741.239 million from $892.110 million last year.



