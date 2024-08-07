- Company to Host Conference Call on August 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (BST), 8:00 a.m. (ET) to Discuss Results -

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present results from the HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024, taking place in London, UK, on August 30 September 2, 2024. The Company recently announced positive topline results of the study which met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events, as well as all secondary endpoints, in both the overall population and in the monotherapy population, along with an acceptable safety profile and tolerability, consistent with its established profile. The Company will also host an Investor Webcast to discuss the HELIOS-B results on August 30, 2024. Vutrisiran is in development for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

In addition, the Company will present findings from a subgroup analysis of the KARDIA-2 Phase 2 study of zilebesiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of hypertension, as well as new data from post-hoc analyses of the APOLLO-B Phase 3 and APOLLO-OLE studies of patisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Patisiran is not approved for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.

ESC Presentation Details

Primary Results from HELIOS-B, a Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy

London: Hot Line 1

Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:00 a.m. (BST), 6:00 a.m. (ET)

Presenter: Marianna Fontana, M.D., Ph.D.



Subgroup Results from KARDIA-2: Impact of Demographic and Baseline Disease Characteristics on Zilebesiran Response in Patients with Hypertension Uncontrolled by a Standard Oral Antihypertensive

Science Box 4: Pharmacological Management in Hypertension

Friday, August 30, 2024, 2:30 p.m. (BST), 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Presenter: Manish Saxena, MBBS, MSc, FBHS



Long-term Effects of Patisiran on Survival and Cardiac Parameters in Patients with Transthyretin-Mediated Cardiac Amyloidosis: Post-hoc Analyses of APOLLO-B and Cardiac Subpopulation of APOLLO-OLE

Science Box 1: Advances in Amyloidosis

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 5:36 p.m. (BST), 12:36 p.m. (ET)

Presenter: Olivier Lairez, M.D.

Investor Webcast Information

Alnylam Management will discuss the HELIOS-B results via webcast on August 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (BST), 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.alnylam.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran)

AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) is an RNAi therapeutic that delivers rapid knockdown of mutant and wild-type transthyretin (TTR), addressing the underlying cause of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Administered quarterly via subcutaneous injection, vutrisiran is approved and marketed in more than 15 countries for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN) in adults. In the UK, vutrisiran is specifically indicated for the treatment of hATTR in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Vutrisiran is also in development for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), which encompasses both wild-type and hereditary forms of the disease. For US Media only: For more information about vutrisiran, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit AMVUTTRA.com. For UK Media: For the UK Summary of Product Characteristics, see https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/14060.

About ONPATTRO (patisiran)

ONPATTRO (patisiran) is an RNAi therapeutic designed to silence TTR messenger RNA and reduce the production of TTR protein in the liver. Administered intravenously, patisiran is approved in forty countries for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-amyloidosis (hATTR-PN) in adults. For US Media only: For more information about patisiran, including the full U.S. Prescribing Information, visit ONPATTRO.com. For UK Media: For the UK Summary of Product Characteristics, see https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/10368.

About ATTR

Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is an underdiagnosed, rapidly progressive, debilitating and fatal disease caused by misfolded transthyretin (TTR) proteins, which accumulate as amyloid deposits in various parts of the body, including the nerves, heart and gastrointestinal tract. Patients may present with polyneuropathy, cardiomyopathy, or both manifestations of disease. There are two different forms of ATTR hereditary ATTR (hATTR), which is caused by a TTR gene variant and affects approximately 50,000 people worldwide, and wild-type ATTR (wtATTR), which occurs without a TTR gene variant and impacts an estimated 200,000 300,000 people worldwide.

About Zilebesiran

Zilebesiran is an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) in development for the treatment of hypertension in high unmet need populations. AGT is the most upstream precursor in the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS), a cascade which has a demonstrated role in blood pressure (BP) regulation and its inhibition has well-established anti-hypertensive effects. Zilebesiran inhibits the synthesis of AGT in the liver, potentially leading to durable reductions in AGT protein and ultimately, in the vasoconstrictor angiotensin II. Zilebesiran utilizes Alnylam's Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) GalNAc-conjugate technology, which enables infrequent subcutaneous dosing with increased selectivity and the potential to achieve tonic blood pressure control demonstrating consistent and durable blood pressure reduction throughout a 24-hour period, sustained up to six months after a single dose of zilebesiran. The safety and efficacy of zilebesiran have not been established or evaluated by the FDA, EMA or any other health authority. Zilebesiran is being co-developed and co-commercialized by Alnylam and Roche.

About Hypertension

Uncontrolled hypertension is the chronic elevation of blood pressure (BP), defined by the 2017 ACC/AHA guidelines as =130 mmHg systolic blood pressure (SBP) and =80 mmHg diastolic blood pressure (DBP). More than one billion people worldwide live with hypertension.Approximately one in three adults are living with hypertension worldwide, with up to 80% of individuals remaining uncontrolled despite the availability of several classes of oral anti-hypertensive treatments. Despite the availability of anti-hypertensive medications, there remains a significant unmet medical need, especially given the poor rates of adherence to existing daily oral medications, resulting in inconsistent BP control and an increased risk for stroke, heart attack and premature death. In particular, there are a number of high unmet need settings where novel approaches to hypertension warrant additional development focus, including patients with poor medication adherence and in patients with high cardiovascular risk.

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so," and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today's medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) the genetic precursors that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Alnylam Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical statements of fact regarding Alnylam's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects including, without limitation, Alnylam's expectations regarding the planned presentation of detailed results from the HELIOS-B study as well as from other studies, the safety and efficacy of vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, and the potential for Alnylam to achieve its Alnylam P5x25 vision of becoming a leading biopharma company should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: Alnylam's ability to successfully execute on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy; Alnylam's ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for Alnylam's product candidates, including vutrisiran; actions or advice of regulatory agencies and Alnylam's ability to obtain regulatory approval for its product candidates, including vutrisiran, as well as favorable pricing and reimbursement; successfully launching, marketing and selling Alnylam's approved products globally; and any delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of Alnylam's product candidates or its marketed products; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" filed with Alnylam's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as may be updated from time to time in Alnylam's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807099913/en/

Contacts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Christine Regan Lindenboom

(Investors and Media)

+1-617-682-4340



Josh Brodsky

(Investors)

+1-617-551-8276