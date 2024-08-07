PHSC Plc - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2024

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Stephen King (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), yesterday sold, in aggregate 17,500 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 24.71p per share.

Accordingly, Mr King is now interested in 2,000,753 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 19.46 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

PHSC plcTel: 01622 717 700

Stephen King

Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR").

PDMR Notification Form:

The notification below, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further details.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen King 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chairman and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PHSC PLC b) LEI 213800H1B3AR1XRE2674 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Disposal of Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Disposal of Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB0 33113456 b) Nature of the Transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 25p 12,500 24p 5,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 17,500 Ordinary Shares 24.71 pence e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.