

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $168.6 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $174.6 million or $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.512 billion from $1.496 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



