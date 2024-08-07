Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that a G7 capital city police service (the "Agency") has taken delivery of three T-SAS systems (previously announced as "Overwatch Commander" when the order was taken in 2023) and in conjunction has entered into an agreement (at the close of business on August 6) with the Company for a limited time free trial of KWESST Lightning.

T-SAS stands for "TAK-enabled Sniper and Surveillance System" and is KWESST's proprietary software application that streams secure-encrypted networked video from police observation scopes, sniper scopes, drones and other sources. KWESST Lightning is a software app that provides the cloud-based backbone over which T-SAS and all other mission data can be securely shared in real-time with responders and commanders during an incident using their existing smart devices.

Both T-SAS and KWESST Lightning incorporate "TAK" ("Team Awareness Kit") as their foundation. TAK is an information sharing system developed by the U.S. government and in use by the U.S. military and Homeland Security agencies. KWESST specializes in military-grade applications of TAK under defense contracts and is productizing this know-how into an app for law enforcement and disaster relief agencies. Once fully commercialized, KWESST plans to offer Lightning as an app for smart devices under a SaaS model on a subscription basis, with no hardware or software to purchase.

The trial has been initially rolled out to a team within the Tactical unit of the Agency to stress-test the equipment and services provide valuable user feedback that will shape the full commercial version once released. As part of the trial, KWESST will provide training and support to obtain maximum user engagement.

During the three-month trial period, the Agency will have access to the full capability of command, communication, and critical-incident management through the KWESST Lighting interface on all Android-based devices and leverage peer-to-peer and cloud-based secure networked tactical video streams across KWESST's secure SaaS cloud service.

Among other user benefits, KWESST Lightning allows separate agencies to establish a joint common-operating picture in response to an emergency or critical incident such as the 2014 War Memorial Shooting in Ottawa, Canada and the more recent Trucker Convoy protest of 2022, striving to improve coordination and communication for public safety and officer safety.

KWESST President and CEO, Sean Homuth said, "This trial serves as a timely demonstration of a unique, new and powerful capability available for front-line officers and incident commanders to manage critical incidents and ensure officer safety through real-time situational awareness. It leverages an intuitive interface on existing end-user devices while also providing the most secure, reliable, and seamless backbone for the adoption of networked tactical video from sensors such as those delivered by KWESST T-SAS."

Mr. Homuth concluded, "This trial will provide real-world feedback prior to full commercial release of the patent-pending KWESST Lightning system to other North American agencies. Over time, we look forward to offering all levels of law enforcement this military grade version of shared, real-time digital awareness through a simple downloadable app under their total control."

The Company added that, as previously announced May 17, 2024, it has been invited to be a presenting speaker at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police conference on situational awareness and interoperability, February, 2025 in Toronto, where it will be featuring the KWESST Lightning system.

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62UA) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPS with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

