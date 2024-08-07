

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) maintained its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations attributable to Brink's in the range of $7.30 to $8.00 per share on revenues between $5.075 billion and $5.225 billion.



On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.59 per share on revenues of $5.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, net income from continuing operations soared to $46 million or $1.03 per share from $32 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income from continuing operations was $1.67 per share, compared to $1.27 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 3 percent to a record of $1.25 billion from $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues increased 14 percent.



The Street was looking for earnings of $1.47 per share on revenues of $1.26 billion for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX