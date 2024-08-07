

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter in about low-to mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, centering around 3 to 4 percent.



For fiscal 2024, the company also continues to expect revenues to increase in about low-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, centering on around 2 to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect net sales of $1.68 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 2.30 percent to $6.78 billion for the year.



The Company continues to expect capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025 of approximately $300 million to $325 million.



