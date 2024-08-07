Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux Awards Their Annual Scholarship to Christian John Knowles

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux is delighted to announce that a recent graduate of Lafayette High School has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship.

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux is delighted to announce that Christian John Knowles, a recent graduate of Lafayette High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship.

2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship recipient Christian John Knowles

2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship recipient Christian John Knowles
2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship recipient Christian John Knowles

Christian plans to major in political science and has shown a strong commitment to becoming a legal advocate, impressing our selection committee with his enthusiasm and dedication. He found out about the scholarship through a Facebook ad and his application process became a meaningful journey of self-reflection and support from his family.

"The essay prompt really spoke to me," Christian shared. "My family and siblings encouraged me throughout the process, helping me express my thoughts clearly and submit a compelling application."

With the scholarship, Christian plans to cover essential academic expenses such as textbooks and potentially travel costs for educational conferences. This support is a significant step toward his goal of earning a law degree through LSU's accelerated three-and-three program.

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux highly values nurturing the potential of future leaders who aspire to make a positive impact on our society. The Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship is designed to help students by easing the financial pressures of higher education, allowing them to focus on their passions and academic pursuits.

About The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux: With offices in Lafayette and Metairie, LA, the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux are dedicated to advocating for injured individuals and giving back to the community. Guided by the values of justice, compassion, and excellence, our firm offers exceptional legal services while actively participating in initiatives that promote education and community growth.

For more information about our services or to get in touch, please visit The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux.

Contact Information

Adam Carbonneau
Director of Marketing
adam@barrilleauxlaw.com
615 219-9181

The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux
https://www.barrilleauxlaw.com
info@barrilleauxlaw.com
(337) 989-1212, (337) 221-8609,

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux

