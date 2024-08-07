TransPower Corporation Ltd: TransPower Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / TransPower, one of the world's leading electronic manufacturers, is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand within the electronics industry. With locations in Hong Kong, the USA, China, and Vietnam, TransPower's strategic growth reflects its commitment to meeting the ever-increasing need for high-quality electronic manufacturing services across the globe.

TransPower

TransPower Corporation Ltd

TransPower offers a comprehensive range of services, including OEM and ODM electronic manufacturing and design services. These services range from the subassembly level to complete turnkey solutions, helping to support ambitious electronic product development from concept to execution. The company's skilled engineers excel in electronic product development, design, and prototyping, and they offer vertical integration with in-house capabilities such as plastic injection, mold fabrication, SMT, through-hole PCB assembly, burn-in/reliability testing, and shipment-ready packaging.

The talented engineering team at TransPower is made up of experts in product development, electronic circuitry design, industrial design, and packaging. They offer custom circuit board creation and optimization through professional circuit design services, employing industry-leading tools like Siemens PADS PCB Design software. TransPower's industrial design services provide data-backed solutions from research to renderings, supporting clients in developing innovative products that meet and exceed industry expectations.

Additionally, their production capabilities are backed by state-of-the-art machines and technologies. The optical projection machine, with an optical resolution ratio of 0.001mm, ensures precision in meeting complex design parameters. The company also utilizes advanced electronic prototype manufacturing and 3D printing methods, including rapid prototyping with a 3D machine capable of printing a variety of materials at speeds of 30-150mm/s. Their radio frequency product design and testing uses RF meters to guarantee the successful development of high-frequency systems for diverse applications.

With their expanded manufacturing capabilities, TransPower is now able to design and manufacture a wide array of products, including chargers, medical applications, infant products, purification systems, pet and agriculture applications, aqua products, and so much more. Interested readers can visit transpower-corp.com to learn more.

About TransPower

Founded in 2000 in Hong Kong, TransPower has evolved from a modest startup to one of the world's more prominent electronics manufacturing companies. Since achieving ISO9001 certification in 2003, TransPower has maintained a steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its positive attitude, collaborative teamwork, and dedication to lowering costs while improving quality throughout each process. TransPower's ultimate goal is customer satisfaction, which they achieve by maintaining complete control over the entire electronics manufacturing process from concept to shipment.

Contact Information

TransPower Corporation Ltd

Owner

inquiry@transpowerc.com

407-468-2884

SOURCE: TransPower Corporation Ltd

View the original press release on newswire.com.