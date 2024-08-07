Integration Expands Deployment Options and Enhances Security for Redpanda Cloud Users

Redpanda, the unified streaming data platform, today announced the integration of its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) service with Microsoft Azure, expanding its multi-cloud offerings for delivering mission-critical data. This limited availability release responds to growing user demand for flexible data infrastructure options. Azure support is initially available in six key regions: centralus (Iowa), eastus (Virginia), eastus2 (Virginia), norwayeast (Oslo), uksouth (London), and ukwest (Cardiff), with future expansion planned for additional regions.

Today's announcement enables Redpanda BYOC users to combine simplicity and data sovereignty for their streaming data workloads, with fully managed cluster scalability and support directly within Azure. By combining Redpanda's high-performance streaming platform with Azure's cloud environment, customers can more easily create real-time applications across various regions and availability zones.

"We're continually working to meet our customers where they are," said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda. "By bringing Redpanda Cloud to Azure, we're providing our users with more flexibility and choice in how they connect and stream their mission-critical data to power innovative real-time and AI applications. The new integration expands our cloud footprint across AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and now Azure's advanced services."

The expansion supports Azure Private Link, enabling extra security for Redpanda Cloud users who need to ensure that traffic remains on Microsoft's private network. Clusters are also SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and receive 24/7 support from Redpanda. Users also inherit existing Redpanda Enterprise support for Tiered Storage using both Azure Blob Storage (ABS) and Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS).

As part of this integration, Redpanda also provides open-source connectors to Azure services through Redpanda Connect, which was introduced in May of this year. Customers can access the connectors for free and host them alongside their Redpanda BYOC deployment in Azure. The available connectors include:

azure_blob_storage : Downloads objects within an Azure Blob Storage container, optionally filtered by a prefix.

: Downloads objects within an Azure Blob Storage container, optionally filtered by a prefix. azure_queue_storage : Executes a SQL query against Azure CosmosDB and creates a batch of messages from each page of items.

: Executes a SQL query against Azure CosmosDB and creates a batch of messages from each page of items. azure_table_storage : Queries an Azure Storage Account Table, optionally with multiple filters.

: Queries an Azure Storage Account Table, optionally with multiple filters. sql_insert (Azure Cosmos DB driver): Inserts a row into an SQL database for each message.

(Azure Cosmos DB driver): Inserts a row into an SQL database for each message. sql_raw (Azure Cosmos DB driver): Executes a select query and creates a message for each row received.

(Azure Cosmos DB driver): Executes a select query and creates a message for each row received. sql_select (Azure Cosmos DB driver): Executes a select query and creates a message for each row received.

These connectors enable seamless data flow between Redpanda and native Azure services, enhancing the platform's utility for Azure users.

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody's, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @redpandadata.

