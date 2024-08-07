Anzeige
Binance Becomes First Crypto Brand to Reach One Million Subscribers on YouTube

Binance sets a new benchmark on YouTube, driving blockchain adoption through innovative education and strategic brand partnerships

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it has reached one million subscribers on its official YouTube channel becoming the first crypto brand to reach this milestone.

The success of its educational content, including explainer videos and product tutorials, and notably its content around its leading partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo aimed at bringing new users and fan engagement in the blockchain ecosystem through Web3, are attributed to the fast growth of Binance's YouTube channel.

Binance celebrates one million YouTube subscribers - first crypto brand to achieve this milestone.

"Finance" has ranked among the top three YouTube searches globally over the past five years, according to Google. Binance Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Rachel Conlan explains this trend and how Binance's YouTube content supports its goal of driving sustainable financial innovation and adoption through education.

Finance ranks among top 3 YouTube searches globally over past 5 years - Google Search Data.

"Our goal is to build the industry responsibly by educating people about Web3 and crypto. YouTube is a key part of this strategy, reaching a global audience that is more financially curious and literate than ever. The fast adoption of crypto shows that digital assets are becoming a significant part of the global economy," said Conlan.

In June 2024, Binance surpassed 200 million users, doubling its user base in just two years. This rapid growth signals a broader shift from early adopters to the early majority in the crypto industry. "Reaching 200 million users reflects the growing financial curiosity and awareness among the broader public," said Conlan. "To celebrate achieving this milestone, we'll enhance our YouTube content, focusing on edutainment and new content series to position Binance as the go-to platform for the next one billion users, furthering financial freedom worldwide."

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 200 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477129/Binance_1M_Youtube_v6_GOLD_audio02.mp4
Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477127/Binance_celebrates_million_YouTube_subscribers___crypto_brand_achieve_milestone.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477128/Finance_ranks_top_3_YouTube_searches_globally_5_years.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-becomes-first-crypto-brand-to-reach-one-million-subscribers-on-youtube-302216633.html

