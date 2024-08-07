Anzeige
07.08.2024 15:22 Uhr
Resumption of trading in Baltic Horizon Fund bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-07 15:15 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided to resume trading in bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund
(NHCBFLO28A, ISIN code EE3300003235) starting from 8 August 2024. 

The announcement of the floating interest rate, which is determined in
accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Prospectus of Baltic
Horizon Fund bonds, has been published by the Issuer. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
