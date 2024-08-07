Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Launches iOS Development Services

iOS App Development Services are Now Available for Anyone Who Wants to Develop an MVP App, Fix an Existing iOS App or Convert a Swift or Objective-C App Into Flutter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app development agency that now offers freelance iOS developer services. Instead of hiring a large mobile app agency, anyone interested can now hire Brian Kayfitz to help with app development, fix any issues with a current app or add new features to an existing app.

As an iOS freelancer, Brian Kayfitz can help with the following problems:

MVP App Development

Adding New Features to Existing Apps

Doing iOS Code Reviews

Training and Mentoring Other App Developers

Bug Fixes

Technical Strategy and Audit

"Working with companies and app development agencies, I realized that there is a lack of services around existing app maintenance or MVP apps. Most mobile app development agencies will work with you in creating your app, and they may do maintenance. If you build it in-house, you may have technical issues that arise during development, which someone needs to help with. And if you decide to go with an offshore team to fix an existing app or add features to an existing app, the quality may not be there. And for those companies or individuals that have great app ideas but no technical expertise and want to test the market, hiring big agencies does not make financial sense. Therefore, I have decided to help companies, mobile app agencies and individuals with their app development needs from bug fixes to MVP development or mentoring teams of developers. I am here to help bring the app to its final stages of launch or update," said Brian Kayfitz, iOS freelance developer.

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz's innovative iOS freelance services and how they can help you with your app, please visit briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a mobile app agency started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior app developer. Kayfitz has worked on over 20 apps, co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt, and mentored developers all over the world.

He started his career as a game developer, and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Kayfitz decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as a freelance iOS developer. Now, he is an iOS developer for hire.

