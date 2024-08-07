Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - AncoraTN announces the appointment of Kyla Conlee as its new Chief Executive Officer. Conlee brings more than 14 years of experience in combating human trafficking, as well as a wealth of expertise in program development, strategic planning, and community collaboration. Her extensive career has been marked by a commitment to innovation and excellence, including the development of residential housing programs.

Conlee previously served as the Director of Anti-Human Trafficking Programs in Los Angeles, California, Washington DC, and Nashville. She has developed significant programs, including a 20-bed long-term recovery program and a 24-hour emergency shelter and protocol specifically designed for adult female victims of human trafficking. Additionally, Conlee has initiated and managed a comprehensive range of services, including a street outreach program, a 24-hour hotline, and emergency response teams.

Throughout her years in the anti-human trafficking field, Conlee has collaborated closely with NGOs, religious organizations, individuals, and law enforcement on a national scale. She has assisted with undercover operations for the FBI, Homeland Security, LAPD, and the US Marshals. She has also trained the United States Secret Service on the intersections of foster care and human trafficking.

Conlee is dedicated to furthering AncoraTN's mission of nurturing survivor healing and combating human trafficking in Middle Tennessee. "I'm honored that the Board of Directors and CEO Search Committee saw my experience and vision as the answer to the future journey of AncoraTN. I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment within the organization. I am also dedicated to cultivating an environment where every voice is heard and valued while continuing to foster an atmosphere of compassion as we lead with excellence," said Conlee.

Lori Hines, Board Chair of AncoraTN, expressed her enthusiasm for Kyla's appointment: "Kyla's expertise, combined with her ability to cast a strong vision for AncoraTN through the identification of key initiatives, and her commitment to ensuring efficient communication and collaboration across all levels of the organization, made her the strong candidate we were looking for. AncoraTN has accomplished significant milestones, such as answering a record 501 crisis calls and providing 1,912 nights of safety to survivors in 2023. We have also reached over 32,000 individuals through our expanded training efforts and significantly grown our youth prevention and aftercare programs. Our board unanimously felt Kyla's leadership would further drive us into our accomplished work."

AncoraTN looks forward to Conlee's leadership as the organization continues to expand its efforts to combat human trafficking and support survivors in Middle Tennessee.

For more information about AncoraTN and its programs, please visit www.ancoratn.org

About AncoraTN

AncoraTN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting survivors in Middle Tennessee. Our mission is to nurture survivor healing and strategically combat human trafficking through comprehensive programs, community collaboration, and education.

Contact:

###





Kyla Conlee, AncoraTN's (formerly End Slavery Tennessee) new Chief Executive Officer.



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10745/219090_img1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219090

SOURCE: AncoraTN