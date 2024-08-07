Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Live Debuts at IBC 2024 Promising Greater Efficiency and Sustainability for Live Production, Broadcast and Sports

Produce more live content at 50-70% lower cost and reduce carbon footprint up to 30% with software and cloud-native live production and editing platform

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced the availability of Ateliere Live , a true software and cloud-native live production and editing platform. Ateliere Live is set to redefine the future of live broadcasting and cloud TV with a user-centric experience that is significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly. Production editing, mixing, graphics, and effects are seamlessly integrated on a single software platform that powers true remote pcroduction with advanced proxy editing. Ateliere Live's innovative product design simplifies the creation of multiple production versions, enabling customers to reach more viewing platforms, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube, with relevant content at a much lower cost than competing live production solutions.

"Ateliere Live solves the hard challenges around live production, empowering customers to attain unprecedented levels of operational and environmental efficiencies," said Dan Goman, Chief Executive Officer, Ateliere. "Adopting Ateliere Live will give your organization a more flexible and efficient way of working and remove the complexity to produce better outcomes for your business."

Building on acquisitions made in July 2024, Ateliere continues to invest in the technology that is already in use by leading broadcasters and producers such as Sveriges Television (SVT) and Permafrost for live TV production. The solution's innovative GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities have helped customers reduce costs by up to 70% per hour of live TV produced and reduce carbon footprints by up to 30% and more compared to traditional broadcast technology production suites.

Unmatched Sustainability Benefits

In an Ateliere Live production pipeline, video stays in the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded through a chain of video processing steps. This unique production pipeline eliminates unnecessary processing, significantly lowering the overall power requirements per production. This results in a substantially lower environmental footprint than traditional solutions.

The platform also leverages proxy contribution feeds and synchronized proxy-master feed timing for true remote production (REMI) workflows, allowing geographically dispersed production teams to maintain frame-accurate camera selections. The travel and shipping reductions that are then achieved can also substantially improve the environmental footprint for a live production.

Fundamentally Improve the Economics of Live TV Production

Not all live content has the same value. Ateliere Live makes latency, quality and cost independently tunable based on revenue potential and the audience's value. By lowering the cost per hour of live production, customers can produce more live content for a wider variety of topics, audiences and niches.

"An Ateliere Live production environment does not have to be a capital investment," adds Goman. "You can provision an entirely new production pipeline on public or private cloud just for an event's duration, freeing you from sunk investments in static studios and editing suites."

The Ateliere Live API-first architecture encourages integration and customization to the different needs of various production workflows and organizations. All editing, events, camera selections and graphics overlays are available via a public API, allowing third-party applications to operate or interact with custom behavior. Clients can easily tailor live production parameters to fit different production workflow preferences, distribution platforms and viewer expectations, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

As today's generative AI demands continue to drive GPU capabilities forward, Ateliere Live's capabilities will in turn be enhanced. With no limitations on the number of cameras per live production, current capabilities support up to 70 cameras in a single GPU.

Ateliere Live Webinar

Ateliere will host a webinar detailing features, benefits, and demos of Ateliere Live, in addition to an interactive Q&A portion. It will be held on September 4, 2024. To register your interest to attend, and be kept up to date on all Ateliere Live product and customer news, please visit https://www.ateliere.com/platforms/ateliere-livelearn-more .

See Ateliere Live in Action at IBC 2024

IBC 2024 attendees can experience Ateliere Live along with all Ateliere solutions at IBC 2024 stand 5.C24. To book a meeting and demonstration, please visit: www.ateliere.com/events/ibc-2024 .

Press attending the show can book a media briefing at IBC 2024 or schedule a virtual briefing before the show by contacting press@ateliere.com .

Ateliere Top Sponsor of the Flint Green Line to IBC 2024

Ateliere is the lead sponsor of The Flint Green Line , a low-carbon, dedicated Eurostar carriage heading to IBC 20204 from London's St. Pancras Station. For more information and tickets, please email Neil Howman at nhowman@theflint.media .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at www.ateliere.com , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com